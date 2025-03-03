Summary John Cena's historical heel turn at Elimination Chamber changes the WWE Road to WrestleMania.

Cody Rhodes faces a daunting WrestleMania challenge against Cena and The Rock.

Steve Austin teases a WrestleMania return to help Rhodes against his formidable foes.

Following the culmination of WWE's Elimination Chamber, the landscape of the WWE on the Road to WrestleMania has drastically changed. On a night when Jade Cargill and Randy Orton both returned from injury, the main event segment saw John Cena perform one of the greatest heel turns in WWE history.

Selling his soul to The Rock, something Cody Rhodes refused to do, the trio of Cena, the Final Boss and Travis Scott performed a gruesome beatdown on the American Nightmare. Heading to the Showcase of the Immortals with no one by his side, WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has spoken about helping Rhodes ahead of Vegas' Mania.

It was only a few short months ago that Cody Rhodes was navigating SmackDown with Orton and Kevin Owens by his side, but as the aforementioned continue their feud with one another, it leaves the Undisputed WWE Champion without any help. Going up against the Hollywood duo of Rock and Cena, the odds are already stacked against the American Nightmare. Having performed in both main events of WrestleMania 40, another wrestler who has recently grappled in the main event of Mania is Steve Austin. Although he is 60 years old, Austin has alluded to returning at WrestleMania to help Rhodes against his foes.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Teases WrestleMania Return

The Rattlesnake wants in on the action

Credit: WWE

It has already been three years since Austin's remarkable in-ring return. Facing off against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38, the pair's impromptu match received overwhelming praise, as the Rattlesnake proved he is as good once as he will ever be. Having recently undergone knee surgery, it seems Austin has got the wrestling bug, as he discussed helping Rhodes at WrestleMania. Making himself seen on Unlikely with Adrian Hernandez, the Hall of Famer opened up on his plans for the Showcase of Immortals in Las Vegas.

"WrestleMania this year is in Vegas, that's 400 miles. It'll be in Vegas, so I hope to be there this year ... if he [Cody Rhodes] needs another hand, I'll be there, yeah."

Cody Rhodes' Daunting Road to WrestleMania

The American Nightmare has a challenge on his hands

Following Cena's victory at Toronto's Elimination Chamber, the leader of the Cenation earned himself the opportunity to face Rhodes on the Grandest Stage of them All. An encounter that would have already proved difficult for Rhodes, as Cena would have been performing with the motivation of wanting to win a 17th World Title before retirement, the ending to Elimination Chamber made an already difficult challenge that much harder.

The Champ, now aligned with the Final Boss, sold his soul just for the chance of leaving Vegas a record-breaking 17-time World Champion. The first heel turn in the two-decade-long career of Cena, Rhodes will be hoping to avoid a repeat of WrestleMania 39's heartbreak when April rolls around.