Austin has revealed his picks for his personal Mount Rushmore of the greatest WWE wrestlers of all time.

The Rock and Bret Hart both feature on the list drawn up by 'The Texas Rattlesnake'.

The 'Mount Rushmore' of WWE. Used to signify the four greatest wrestlers in the history of the company, the mere mention of the topic can spark heated debates among fans, announcers and superstars alike.

One wrestler who features prominently on the Mount Rushmore of most long-time WWE fanatics comes in the form of Stone Cold Steve Austin. 'The Texas Rattlesnake' had it all, from in-ring talents to promo work and unmatched charisma.

Safe to say, then, that Austin boasts more than ample qualifications to provide his personal take on the four best to ever do it. And yet, some of the Hall of Famer's choices are likely to leave fans altogether surprised. During an interview with Forbes, Stone Cold pointed towards Bret Hart, The Rock, Vince McMahon and Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat as his four picks for Mount Rushmore:

“Man, I would've to go to the match part of it, like working with Bret the Hitman Hart, who put me on the map with Survivor Series and [WrestleMania] 13. Working with the Rock. Anytime we laced them up, he brought out the best in me and I brought the best in him. Those three WrestleManias we had were some of the greatest moments that I really enjoyed. All those Vince moments, driving all those vehicles. But if I really dig back into the stuff that I really loved, it was some of those matches. Like at the Los Angeles Forum working 30-minute Broadways with Ricky “the Dragon” Steamboat with no cameras there, and a house that was only a quarter-full.”

1 Bret Hart

Kicking Austin's Mount Rushmore into gear is a superstar who needs no introduction. Bret Hart is considered by wrestling enthusiasts the world over as one of the very best to ever do it. 'The Hitman' was a masterful technician, whose matches continue to be utilised as examples of in-ring excellence to this very day. When it comes to the rivalry between the pair, Austin and Hart faced off on a whole host of occasions during their shared time in the WWE. The most famous came at WrestleMania 13 when the two icons put on a show for the ages. Many consider his gutsy defeat at the hands of Hart to have been the moment which catapulted Austin into superstardom.

2 The Rock

Moving on to another wrestler with whom Stone Cold Steve Austin shared a legendary rivalry, next up comes The Rock. Many consider 'The Attitude Era' during which Austin and The Rock alike shared their peaks to be the greatest in the history of the WWE. The latter, for his part, was the ultimate showman, best remembered for his world-class mic work and connection with the WWE universe. But Dwayne Johnson was a top-level in-ring performer, too. He and Stone Cold were responsible for some of the most memorable matches of all time, including a pair of WrestleMania main events. Austin noted whilst speaking to Forbes that he and 'The Brahma Bull' 'brought the best out' in each other. And we the fans were certainly the beneficiaries of as much.

3 Vince McMahon

The 3rd name on Stone Cold Steve Austin's Mount Rushmore is without question the most surprising. This comes with the Texan having opted to afford credit to the since-departed Vince McMahon. Austin and McMahon shared one of the most bitter rivalries in WWE history. Even though the latter only actually laced up his boots for competitive action now and then, he time and time again found ways to take the hatred between the pair to new levels. Never was Austin better than when faced with adversity, forced to fight back against 'the man'. And a significant portion of the credit for as much, in the eyes of the six-time WWE champion at least, must go to Vince McMahon.

4 Ricky Steamboat

Rounding out Stone Cold's Mount Rushmore is a superstar who is too often overlooked when it comes to conversations regarding the very best in the game. Ricky 'The Dragon' Steamboat was, without question, one of the greats of his era. Though the New Yorker's time spent with the WWE was short, he left an altogether lasting impression. Like Bret Hart above, Ricky Steamboat has frequently been described as one of the best technical wrestlers of all time. And such talents were not at all lost on Stone Cold. To the point that Austin looks back on his non-televised matches against The Dragon as some of the fondest of his career.