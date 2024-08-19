WWE Hall of Famer 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin has reignited speculation that he could return to the ring next year after posting a photo of his impressive physique on social media. The six-time WWE Champion - who turns 60 in December - recently hinted that he could play a role at WrestleMania 41 in April 2025, after having had to turn down an invitation to be involved in this year's main event between Roman Reigns and Cody Rhodes.

'The Texas Rattlesnake" had been tipped to make a surprise appearance in the match, which ultimately featured run-ins from John Cena, The Rock and The Undertaker as part of a chaotic finishing sequence.

In a recent interview on Adrian Hernandez's 'Unlikely' podcast, Austin explained why he did not appear in Philadelphia, while also teasing a future WrestleMania return.

Why 'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Wasn't A Part of WrestleMania 40

WWE fans were left disappointed when Austin didn't feature

When quizzed on how close he was to being a part of the show, Austin admitted: "It was close and they certainly reached out to me. We had conversations. But my wife and I had some things going on that I didn't need to go to Philly at that time.

"I missed that 'Mania and, god dang, Philly was a good town for me back in the day and I appreciate those fans. I couldn't make it down on that one but WrestleMania in 2025 is in Vegas."

That WrestleMania 41 will take place at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas is highly convenient for Austin, given that the legendary grappler now only lives a few hundred miles away on a ranch outside of Reno, Nevada.

Austin officially retired in 2003 after losing to The Rock at WrestleMania 19. However, he did make a one-off return to the squared circle to defeat Kevin Owens at WrestleMania 38. When quizzed on whether he could be persuaded to lace up his boots again, 'Stone Cold' gave a thoughtful answer, but stopped short of ruling it out entirely.

"That wrestling game, that’s a young man’s game. I did what I could, had some injuries and I hung it up. I did that little thing with Kevin Owens a while back. Now it’s been two years since then. I’m very into reality. I go out there and do something.

"To answer your question, I think about it every now and then. But to go out to try and do it and be who I was, when you were an absolute machine, and I considered myself a professional athlete because that’s what I was, I worked at the highest level. That’s a rough-ass job, and it’s a young man’s job."

While Austin may not be a young man anymore, he is still in fantastic shape, as shown in a recent photo he shared on Instagram. With his biceps bulging out of a tank top, the Attitude Era legend certainly looks to have been training for a return, even if he's not willing to confirm it.

'Stone Cold' Steve Austin Looks WrestleMania-Ready in New Photo

One man who would love to see Austin step back through the ropes is CM Punk, who challenged Austin to a match at WrestleMania 41 during an appearance at Fanatics Fest in New York this past weekend.

Addressing the possibility of a match between the pair, Punk declared: "That would be up to Steve. It's not up to me. I think he had a pretty good return, came back, main evented WrestleMania.

"At this point, his six shooters might be buried in the Nevada desert. But if he wants to dig them up, I'm your huckleberry. It should've happened 10-plus years ago, but if he wants to go to sleep, he can call me."

GIVEMESPORT KEY STATISTIC: Austin has an overall record of 6-2 in his eight WrestleMania appearances. He has lost to Bret Hart and The Rock on WWE's greatest stage.

While it might be too early to start celebrating an Austin comeback, the iconic Superstar looks to be in the sort of shape to get physically involved at WrestleMania. Time will tell whether he has one more match left in his legendary career.