Highlights Bray Wyatt's passing was a huge loss to the wrestling industry. He was a talented wrestler and had a brilliant creative mind.

Wyatt was not only a great wrestler, but also a wonderful human being who treated everyone with respect. He showed his class on numerous occasions.

Despite being a big star, Wyatt was humble and gave promo advice to the young students at the Hart Dungeon. He was generous and wanted to give back to the wrestling community.

WWE icon Bray Wyatt's passing devastated the entire wrestling industry. Anyone who knew the man or had watched him on television mourned his death and for great reason. He was a truly talented wrestler and had one of the best creative minds in the history of the entire industry.

Few wrestlers had the imagination and the ability to generate creative ideas like he did, and his passing is a huge loss in the business. More importantly, though, he was a good man. A truly wonderful human being who had shown his class on numerous occasions. He was a great man who always treated anyone he came into contact with, with the utmost respect.

There have been numerous stories in the past of the great man that Bray Wyatt actually was behind the scenes. He was the complete opposite of the menacing character that he'd portrayed on WWE television for so many years. In a recent interview with Chris van Vliet, another heart-warming story about Wyatt emerged as Natalya told a story about his time training with her in the Hart Dungeon.

Bray Wyatt trained at the Hart Dungeon for his WWE return

After Wyatt was released from WWE in the summer of 2021, he was absent from television for quite some time, and when it became apparent that he'd be returning to the company, the former Universal Champion needed to get into shape and did so by training with Natalya and her husband, Tyson Kidd, at the Hart Dungeon.

The wrestling school had been initially set up by Stu Hart, the patriarch of the famous Hart family and numerous major stars had trained there ahead of their wrestling careers. Chris Jericho had spent time there, Natalya and Kidd both had too, but there were also many others. With Wyatt needing to eliminate some ring rust after such a long spell on the sidelines, he visited the school and worked with the WWE veterans there.

As such a big star, you'd have almost expected him to focus solely on himself and keep away from the young students training there, but that wasn't the case, as Natalya revealed. Speaking to Van Vliet, the former Women's Champion said that Wyatt was giving everybody at the school 'promo advice', which many listened to considering he's recognised as one of the best on the mic in wrestling.

Bray Wyatt, before he made his return back to WWE last year, he approached us about training and coming to work in the dungeon, and so we kept it all extremely private because if somebody doesn’t want to be filmed, we don’t post about it. So it can, you know, can be very private, but he was so excited to get in the ring, and he was giving everybody promo advice, and you could just feel him get excited about it.

It's so wholesome to hear that Wyatt was giving advice to the youngsters and offering help whenever necessary, rather than focusing solely on his own work. It's just a reminder of the classy man that he actually was. She went on to reveal even more, saying: "It’s funny because he said to me when he was in our dungeon, he’s like, ‘Natty, I want to do something for you guys. What can I buy for you?’

"He was so giving. He was like, ‘I want to do something, I want to buy something for the school.’ I said, ‘Windham, you don’t have to buy anything. You just coming here and giving advice is just everything’, because after he would be in the ring, he would go around every single person that was there, and again, it was usually between 10 and 15 people, and he embodied what TJ and I want our dungeon to be where it’s you give back. It’s just all about giving back. It’s about helping people. It’s about helping people from every walk of life and Windham was giving everybody advice and saying, ‘What if you said it like this’, or ‘What if you did that like this?’ He was just so giving. That’s what the dungeon is. The dungeon is about us giving back.

Ring Name Bray Wyatt Real Name Windham Rotunda Hometown Brooksville, Florida Height 6 ft 3 in Weight 285 lb Debut 2009 Finisher Sister Abigail

Bray Wyatt's WWE return was cut short

Wyatt returned to WWE at Extreme Rules 2022, and it was one of the most well-received returns in recent history. Fans came unglued when he showed up and there was a general sense of excitement about his future and what he was going to do now that he was back.

Unfortunately, his run was cut short, and he soon disappeared from TV in February, with it being revealed he was dealing with an illness. Devastatingly, that illness would eventually take his life and the world has been in mourning ever since.