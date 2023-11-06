Highlights Jalen Duren's strong start to the NBA season has cooled down, but he is still performing well for the Detroit Pistons.

The Memphis Grizzlies snapped their losing streak with the help of Bismack Biyombo's rebounding skills and Desmond Bane's offensive contributions.

Chet Holmgren and Victor Wembanyama, both promising seven-foot rookies, have been key players for their respective teams, showing great potential early in their careers.

The new NBA season is now two weeks old, and after an opening week full of surprises and statements of intent, a number of players and teams have come down to Earth. Take Jalen Duren, for example, who jumped out in this campaign looking like an All-World center at just 19 years old. His monstrous first few games have turned into more tepid – but still solid – performances for the Detroit Pistons.

Let's go over the five biggest storylines we've watched unfold over the last seven days, while also mentioning the inaugural games of the In-Season Tournament, which has had a polarizing reception on social media ever since its announcement in the offseason.

Memphis snaps the losing streak

The Grizzlies have had a very tough start to the year, with star player Ja Morant unavailable due to a 25-game suspension, while missing starting center Steven Adams, who suffered a season-ending right knee injury during training camp.

Jaren Jackson Jr., the reigning Defensive Player of the Year, isn't particularly known for any of the attributes Morant and Adams bring to the table. The front office decided that it was time to bring someone out of free agency that could help the rebounding issue, and Bismack Biyombo was their match. Biyombo had previously played with the Phoenix Suns for the past two seasons, as a bench option to do all the gritty work the starters didn't do.

In his first and only game so far with Memphis, Biyombo led the game in rebounds, with 11, and led the Grizzlies' starting lineup in box score plus-minus, a metric that estimates a player’s contribution to the team when they're on the court. Biyombo was a key addition to the lineup that helped the franchise achieve their first win of the season against the Portland Trail Blazers, and while they still have a lot to figure out, this was definitely a step in the right direction, with Desmond Bane also taking the reins of the team's offense, scoring over 30 points on consecutive matchups with the Blazers.

The unicorns continue to shine

The two most promising seven-foot rookies of today's NBA have a record of three wins and three losses with their respective teams, and they have both been very important pieces, contributing to each and every single one of their franchise's triumphs. Starting with the Oklahoma City Thunder and the second overall pick in the 2022 Draft, Chet Holmgren, who had a very consistent and solid first professional week, has now taken his game one step forward and had his first 20-point game against the Golden State Warriors, in a very tight affair that went in favor of the San Francisco team.

Chet Holmgren - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 17.2 Rebounds 7.3 Assists 2.7 Blocks 2.3 Field goal % 62.5 3-point field goal % 56.5

As for the 7-foot-4 Frenchman in San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, his second week was definitely better than his first, helping the team to two consecutive victories over Kevin Durant's Phoenix Suns, dropping an impressive 38 points and 10 rebounds in the 11-point victory over Suns. With these spectacular performances, Wemby now takes his averages to 20.5 points, 8.2 rebounds and 2.7 blocks in these first six games of the season.

There's still no telling what these two promising young men's future will look like, but with performances like these just six games into their NBA careers, it's almost guaranteed that they'll have the keys to the league in just a matter of time.

The league's unsung heroes

Certain players are known for having ridiculous statistics, like 30-point, 20-rebound or 10-assist performances. These individuals aren't necessarily the box score fillers, but are some of the main reasons why their teams have won their games.

Sitting with the sixth seed in the Eastern Conference, the Brooklyn Nets have quietly been one of the league's most underrated teams so far, with three wins and three losses. Looking at the box scores of their last few games, you might've seen Cam Thomas' impressive scoring numbers and highlights, averaging 26 points per game. But if you look closely, you'll notice the man that's been helping Thomas achieve those numbers has been non-other than Ben Simmons.

Simmons has been having a very quiet statistical year, compared to what he's done in the past, but with 7.4 points, 7.2 assists and 10 rebounds, he's been the main playmaker in Brooklyn and the effects have been clear, particularly with Thomas, who has benefited the most out of Ben's great performances.

In the Western Conference, the Minnesota Timberwolves have quietly been the league's best defense two weeks in, containing four out of their five opponents to under 100 points, and much of those efforts have been anchored by Rudy Gobert and Karl-Anthony Towns. Gobert is already known as one of the best rim-defenders of the last few years, but Towns hasn't always been a positive defender throughout his career. This year, however, he sits in at second in the league when it comes to Defensive Rating, right behind Gobert, with this metric measuring an estimate of points allowed by the player per 100 possessions.

Clippers, 76ers reshaped

Right as week one finished, a blockbuster trade happened between the Los Angeles Clippers and the Philadelphia 76ers; a deal that sent superstar James Harden and P.J. Tucker to Los Angeles, and Robert Covington, Nicolas Batum, Marcus Morris, KJ Martin and picks the other way to Philadelphia.

Though we've already covered the trade and what it implies to both teams, we've now seen the direct impact that it caused, with some of the players involved already making their debut with their new team, including Covington, Tucker and Martin, contributing to the Sixers' results over the week.

For the Clippers, Harden his expected to make his debut with the squad on Monday against the New York Knicks in Madison Square Garden, as Los Angeles expects to bounce back from an overtime loss to the Lakers. Harden is expected to slot in the starting lineup right away, alongside Russell Westbrook, Paul George, Kawhi Leonard and Ivica Zubać.

Only one undefeated team remains

At the end of the first week, three teams were yet to suffer a loss: the reigning champions Denver Nuggets, the Dallas Mavericks and the Boston Celtics.

The reigning champions visited the previously mentioned Timberwolves on the 1st of November, revisiting last year's first round series that ended up favoring Denver in five games. Until this point, the Nuggets had won four straight games in their start of the season, against strong teams like the Lakers and Thunder, in a very convincing manner. But in Minnesota, the tides completely shifted, as the best defensive team in the NBA did an incredible job containing Nikola Jokić to "only" 25 points, and Jamal Murray to a season-low 15 points, courtesy of Jaden McDaniels' excellent defensive work.

The Mavericks and Luka Dončić had been surprising everyone, considering how last season ended for them, missing out on the Play-In games and the playoffs entirely, but starting the season undefeated through four games was certainly impressive. Their defensive effort still leaves a lot to be desired, but the offense has looked amazing so far, led by Dončić, who was averaged 32 points per game so far in the season. In Dallas' first game of the In-Season Tournament against the Nuggets, the lack of defensive coordination and schematics were too much to save the winning streak against the champions, as Jokić dominated young center Dereck Lively II in what seemed like the first off-game for the rookie, who has been everything the Mavericks have needed since making his debut last week.

Luka Dončić - 2023-24 NBA Statistics Points 32.0 Rebounds 10.7 Assists 9.3 Field goal % 48.9 3-point field goal % 40.0

Regarding the Celtics, as of Monday, they are yet to lose a game, and all of those five wins have been done in very convincing fashion, with the team working in such a cohesive way that's been very hard for opponents to figure out their weaknesses and break the winning streak. They are ranked as the best offense in the league and the eighth-best defense, while also being the most efficient team out of all 30 in the NBA, even with All-Defensive guard Derrick White missing the last few games due to the birth of his child.

The Celtics, after an offseason rife with change, seem to be the real deal so far.

Read more: L.A. Clippers’ ‘biggest challenge’ after James Harden trade