As much as football stadiums can be remarkable, often there is a uniformity to it that makes either the structure or the location of it somewhat formulaic. But here and there, are scattered some of the most incredible and strangest venues, taking on all shapes and sizes, and being based in remote or surprising areas. This list ranks ten of the most unusual stadiums in the world - unsurprisingly, none of them feature in the various lists of the world's best stadiums.

Ranking factors

To select them, we decided to use a number of criteria, including:

How strange it looks

Geographical location

Uniqueness

10 Strangest Football Stadiums in the World Rank Stadium Country Resident club(s) 1 Stadion TJ Tatran Cierny Balog Slovakia TJ Tatran Cierny Balog 2 Igraliste Batarija Croatia HNK Trogir 3 Stadion Gospin Dolac Croatia NK Imotski 4 Siglufjordur Stadium Iceland KF Fjallabyggdar 5 Stadion Vozdovac Serbia FK Vozdovac Belgrade 6 Mmabetho Stadium South Africa Neutral ground games between South African football clubs 7 Kenilworth Road England Luton Town 8 Estadio Hernando Siles Bolivia Club Bolivar, The Strongest, La Paz FC 9 Estadio Municipal de Braga Portugal SC Braga 10 Timsah Arena Turkiye Bursaspor

10 Timsah Arena, Turkey

Resident club: Bursaspor

The architecture of this stadium is unusual, to say the least. Located in Bursa, Turkey, the Timsah Arena is instantly recognisable. Although it is the fifth-largest stadium in the country (seating around 44,000), its most striking feature is its crocodile-shaped structure - timsah means "crocodile" in Turkish.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: The Timsah Arena is one of the 10 stadiums selected in Turkey's bid to host Euro 2032.

With its green colour reminiscent of the reptile's scales, the stadium offers visitors a somewhat unique experience, as they enter through the animal's open mouth. A sense of detail taken to the extreme, as the animal's eyes light up as soon as night falls. It's hard to imagine a better den for the Bursaspor players, nicknamed the 'green crocodiles'.

9 Estadio Municipal de Braga, Portugal

Resident club: SC Braga

Built for Euro 2004, the Estadio Municipal of Braga is one of a kind. And with good reason. For his design, architect Eduardo Souto Moura wanted to make the most of the site's geographical location. The stadium, which has a capacity of 30,000, was built into the rock at the foot of Monte do Castro.

As a result, the venue has only two side stands, each with a roof connected to the other by multiple steel cables. A building constructed in a natural amphitheatre, it has offered a most unusual experience for supporters of the Portuguese club and those of their opponents. In the 2023/2024 season, it hosted Champions League Group C matches against Real Madrid, Napoli and Union Berlin.

8 Estadio Hernando Siles, Bolivia

Resident clubs: Club Bolivar, The Strongest, La Paz FC

What makes the Estadio Hernando Siles so special, is not necessarily its structure, which is fairly typical of a stadium built in the first half of the 20th century, but its geographical location. Nestled at an altitude of 3,637 metres, high above the Bolivian capital of La Paz, it is the second highest stadium on the planet, behind the Daniel Alcides Carrion stadium in Cerro de Pasco, Peru (4,380 metres).

Home to The Strongest, Club Bolivar and La Paz FC, it also plays host to a number of international matches - a location that literally takes the breath away of those who venture there. In 2013, Lionel Messi fell ill there, while Neymar described the playing conditions as "inhumane" in October 2017, after a match between the Bolivian and Brazilian national teams.

7 Kenilworth Road, England

Resident club: Luton Town

It's hard not to mention Kenilworth Road in this list. Home to Luton Town, who were still playing in the Premier League last season and will be returning to the Championship in the coming weeks, this stadium has a capacity of just over 10,000 fans and a unique charm.

It is the entrance to the stadium in particular that has made it so famous. Opposing fans arriving from Oak Road End have to pass through a gate built into a block of terraced houses to gain access to the stands of the stadium in this north London town. Unfortunately for Hatters fans, a Lucky Block poll named the small stadium as one of the worst atmospheres in the Premier League.

6 Mmabetho Stadium, South Africa

An organised bazaar. That's how the Mmabetho Stadium could well be described. Located in Mafikeng, South Africa, this 59,000-seater stadium does not have four stands - or fewer - as is customary, but several dozen, of varying sizes and orientations.

As a result, football has become an occasional sport here, and the stadium, which could be likened to an open flower, mainly hosts matches played on neutral ground. However, this was not always the case - the stadium even bid to host matches at the 2010 World Cup. Inaugurated in 1981, it was previously the home of Mmabatho Kicks, members of the now-defunct Bophuthatswana Professional Soccer League.

5 Stadion Vozdovac, Serbia

Resident club: FK Vozdovac Belgrade

If you fancy combining an afternoon's shopping with a football match, you should know that it's perfectly possible. To do so, you need to go to Belgrade, in Serbia, and more specifically to the municipality of Vozdovac. That's where you'll find the Stadion Shopping Centre, built on the roof of a three-storey building housing restaurants, shops and offices.

With a capacity of just over 5,000, this stadium is the home of FK Vozdovac Belgrade and meets UEFA standards for hosting matches in the Champions League, the Europa League - which the club played in the 2003/04 season - and the Europa League Conference.

4 Siglufjordur Stadium, Iceland

Resident club: KF Fjallabyggdar

Home to Knattspyrnufélag Fjallabyggðar, Iceland's third division side, Siglufjordur Stadium could not be more rural. Nestling in the heart of a valley surrounded by mountains in north-east Iceland, this stadium looks more like a simple pitch than a real football stadium.

Its single stand, made up of seats built into the surrounding hillside, can accommodate 306 of the 1,200 spectators who make up the maximum listed capacity. A breathtaking location, which also offers those who decide to go there a view of the sea looming on the horizon. A far cry from the ultra-modern standards that govern the world of football today.

3 Stadion Gospin Dolac, Croatia

Resident club: NK Imotski

In 2017, the BBC ranked the Stadion Gospin Dolac as one of the 10 most beautiful stadiums in the world. Located in the south of Croatia, it is unique in that it was built in a natural amphitheatre at the top of a hill, with a view over the translucent waters of Lake Modro.

Home ground to NK Imotski, a young club founded in 1991, it can accommodate some 4,000 fans in its unique arched stand - the other part of the stadium being dug directly into the mountain. Incidentally, it takes its name from a nearby church in the small town of Imotski.

2 Igraliste Batarija, Croatia

Resident club: HNK Trogir

Located in the small town of Trogir, on the shores of the Adriatic Sea on the Croatian coast, the Igraliste Batarija is one of the most atypical stadiums on the planet.

And with good reason, as it is wedged between three historic sites - the Kamerlengo Fortress and the Tower of St. Mark on the north and south sides and the Marmont Gloriette to the west - the first two of which are UNESCO World Heritage Sites. Home to the local team HNK Trogir, a club founded in 1912 that has experienced major financial problems in recent years, the stadium is nevertheless absolutely unique.

1 Stadion TJ Tatran Cierny Balog, Slovakia

Resident club: TJ Tatran Cierny Balog

Although each stadium is more original than the last, none can rival the Stadion TJ Tatran Cierny Balog. Located in Slovakia, this rural venue is the home of TJ Tatran Čierny Balog, a small club based in the centre of the country. With a single stand capable of seating some 200 spectators, this stadium has a unique feature.

Every day, at 3.24pm, a steam train drowns out the surrounding noise to continue its journey across the tracks of the 17-kilometre long line, passing in front of the stadium's small stand. A unique feature in the world, since it is the only stadium on the planet to be crossed by a railway line.

All statistics courtesy of Transfermarkt