It is not uncommon for football games to be called off, especially for reasons such as a frozen pitch, a waterlogged pitch, or a faulty floodlight. These are more common for the lower leagues in European and worldwide football, though. In the current climate of undersoil heating and advanced stadium technology in the upper echelons of the game, postponements are becoming increasingly uncommon. Even with all this, though, there are occasions when matches are postponed for unique reasons, including in recent Premier League seasons.

A recent example of a top-flight game being abandoned was in Norway. Fishcakes were thrown onto the pitch along with tennis balls and flares by the supporters to protest the use of VAR. This brought into question a worthwhile debate: what are the strangest match postponements in football history? In the past, there have been other bizarre reasons for games to be delayed, including an unexploded Second World War Two bomb, a solar eclipse, and much more. So, here is a complete guide to the strangest match postponements in football history, from Blackburn to Betis.

8 Sheffield United vs West Brom - 2002

"Battle of Bramall Lane"

This game is now known as the "Battle of Bramall Lane", as Sheffield United had fewer than seven players on the pitch before the end of the game, which is the minimum required. Simon Tracey was sent off early in the first half for handling the ball outside the box. After the break, George Santos and Patrick Suffo were also sent off, leaving the Blades with only eight players.

With 10 minutes to go and every substitute already made by manager Neil Warnock, United duo Michael Brown and Robert Ullathorne went off injured within two minutes of each other. This left them with only six players, meaning the referee, Eddie Wolstenhome, was forced to abandon the match. With the Baggies 3-0 up at the time of the abandonment, the FA announced that the scoreline would stand a week later.

7 Middlesbrough vs Blackburn Rovers - 1996

Illness in the Boro camp

Middlesbrough enjoyed a successful season in the domestic cups in the 1996/97 season, reaching the League Cup and FA Cup finals. However, they didn't enjoy the same fortune in the league, as they were embroiled in a Premier League relegation battle. In December, Bryan Robson's team called off their game against Blackburn because 23 players were reported to have an illness, injury, or suspension.

Due to the late notice of the postponement, Boro were fined and deducted three points. The game was played at a later date, which ended in a draw, but the decision to call the game off originally had dire consequences, as they were relegated on the final day of the season by two points.

Middlesbrough 1996/97 Season Competition League Finish/Round of Exit Premier League 19th (Relegated) FA Cup Runners-Up League Cup Runners-Up

6 Real Betis vs Valencia - 1963

Food poisoning strikes officials

Instead of players falling sick, this time it was the turn of the referee to have an illness worthy of abandoning the game. Before a La Liga match between Real Betis and Valencia in 1963, the match officials' pre-match preparations didn't go as planned. Hours before the game, both the referee and a linesman became sick, reportedly because of a snack they ate.

With both officials unable to take charge of the league clash, replacements were drafted in to ensure the match went ahead. However, both replacements got stuck in traffic and were unable to make it to the stadium on time. As a result, the match was abandoned and rescheduled for another date.

5 Manchester United vs AFC Bournemouth - 2016

Fake bomb at Old Trafford

Manchester United's last game of the 2015/16 season was against AFC Bournemouth at Old Trafford. They knew that they needed a win to have any chance of finishing in the top four, ahead of their rivals. Manchester City. Hours before the game, though, it was reported that something had been found in the toilets, which was potentially a bomb.

As a result, the match was called off as officials investigated the device in question. It was eventually discovered that it wasn't an explosive, and instead, the package was a dummy device that had been used during a staff training exercise. Two days later, United played against the Cherries, winning 3-1, which was not enough to finish in the Champions League places.

2015/16 Premier League Table - Top Five Rank Team Matches Played Wins Draws Losses Goal Difference Points 1 Leicester City 38 23 12 3 +32 81 2 Arsenal 38 20 11 7 +29 71 3 Tottenham Hotspur 38 19 13 6 +34 70 4 Manchester City 38 19 9 10 +30 66 5 Manchester United 38 19 9 10 +14 66

4 Torquay vs Portsmouth - 1999

Solar Eclipse for the first time since 1927

Torquay's match against Portsmouth in the first round of the Worthington Cup in 1999 was postponed for a historic event. For the first time in 1927, Britain was expecting a solar eclipse, with the South West of England touted as one of the best places to view it. Pompey were due to face Torquay on 10th August, but it was delayed by one week by local police.

This is because they were expecting an influx of tourists from all over the country to come to the area in an attempt to see the total eclipse. As a result, Devon police didn't feel they had the resources to deal with the number of people arriving in the region to witness the rare event. The cup clash was eventually played on 17th August, which ended in a goalless draw. Let's hope the solar eclipse was more exciting.

3 Blackburn Rovers vs Wigan Athletic - 2012

Chicken stops play

Blackburn Rovers endured a tumultuous period in the early 2010s due to the ownership of the Venkys, an Indian company specialising in the poultry industry. Things came to a head during the Premier League clash against Wigan Athletic at Ewood Park in 2012.

Seven minutes into the game, a chicken wearing a Blackburn Rovers flag was released onto the pitch. Ali Al Habsi and Yakubu were on hand to take the chicken off the playing surface, but the Rovers supporters continually vented their frustrations at the ownership group throughout the game. The match resumed a few minutes later, but Blackburn went on to lose, confirming their relegation to the Championship.

Blackburn Rovers 2011/12 Season Competition League Finish/Round of Exit Premier League 19th (Relegated) FA Cup Third Round League Cup Quarter-Final

2 Rosenborg BK vs Lillestrom - 2024

Fishcake fury

On 21st July 2024, videos of Norwegian fans throwing fishcakes onto the pitch went viral on social media. The match between Rosenborg BK and Lillestrom was abandoned due to protests from fans about the use of the Video Assistant Referee (VAR). This included two minutes of supporters throwing fishcakes onto the surface, along with flares and tennis balls, with the message: "We never give up. VAR is going away."

The protests occurred early in the first half, forcing the match to be temporarily suspended. It was restarted shortly after, but around 30 minutes into the contest, the referee abandoned the match. Supporter groups in Norway have opposed the use of VAR for some time now, especially with Sweden announcing in April 2024 that they are deciding not to use the technology in their league.

1 Sheffield United vs Oldham - 1985

Unexploded bomb causes postponement

Taking the number one spot is the postponement of Sheffield United and Oldham Athletic's Division Two clash back in 1985. A day before the game, a 2200lb unexploded Second World War bomb was found near Bramall Lane, forcing over 300 people to be evacuated from their homes. This whole process took around 36 hours, meaning the game took place three days later when the device was made stable by experts. The Blades won the rearranged game 2-0.

Speaking to The Star about the bomb left over from the Blitz, which postponed the league match, Sheffield United forward Keith Edwards said:

"I do remember wondering about the circumstances of the postponement before we eventually played them. "I probably spent the Saturday afternoon watching the racing on the television. But then you do stop and think, don’t you - you think about it being sat there all that time, under the ground, and thankfully it didn’t go off before it was found. You also think about what that night, those nights, must have been like for the people who experienced them. How terrible it must have been."

