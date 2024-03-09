Highlights Some of the strangest rivalries in the world of football originated out of perceived injustices from decades ago.

Premier League sides Brighton and Crystal Palace have been going at each other since the 1970s.

Proximity is not a prerequisite for intense rivalries. Two sides separated by more than 3,000 miles consider each other their biggest foe.

Anyone can choose which football team they support but the list of rivals is non-negotiable. That innate sense of hatred so often revolves around local bragging rights or an enduring battle for the same prizes, but the fickle world of football is rarely so straightforward.

While the sport's biggest football rivalries have been discussed before, some of the fiercest derbies are duked out between clubs with few obvious reasons for such intensity. Contentious refereeing decisions, karate chops and loose change have sparked some of the strangest rivalries across the globe. If proof was ever needed that football fans can have very long memories when it suits them, here's a rundown of the reasons behind these unique, unusual and enduring clashes.

Australia vs Uruguay

First meeting April 1974 Games played 9 Australia wins 4 Uruguay wins 4 Draws 1

In the second of two friendlies between Australia and Uruguay shortly before the 1974 World Cup, Ray Baartz's footballing career was cruelly cut short at 27. The Australian forward took a blow to the neck, a "karate chop" as it was dubbed by the media, in the first half which struck an artery. Baartz played through a "stinking headache" and stuffed the ball into the top corner after the break before setting up the second in a famous 2-0 win.

Baartz was also punched by Luis Garisto - the Uruguayan was sent off after reacting sourly to a reminder of the scoreline - but the first-half chop did the lasting damage. A reduction in blood flow forced Baartz to be rushed to hospital the following morning. He mercifully recovered but missed that year's World Cup and never returned to professional football. He later went on to say that there was no hard feelings between himself, Garisto or Uruguay.

Three decades later, Baartz was included as an honourary member of Australia's travelling party for the 2006 World Cup in Germany. Fittingly, Australia qualified for the finals by beating Uruguay across a two-legged intercontinental play-off. Scarred by losing to the South American giants at the same stage of the qualification process four years earlier, an Australian side led by the revered Guus Hiddink forced Uruguay to a penalty shootout. John Aloisi, buoyed by converting all six of his practice spot-kicks the night before, duly found the back of the net. Australia's greatest moment in one of the less obvious international rivalries is so iconic that the game is simply known by its date, 16 November.

Brighton vs Crystal Palace

First meeting December 1920 Games played 111 Brighton wins 42 Crystal Palace wins 38 Draws 31

There are plenty of theories about the origins of the bizarre but brutal rivalry between Brighton & Hove Albion and Crystal Palace, two clubs separated by 50 miles of motorway. The human excrement smeared across Palace's dressing room ahead of a Championship play-off semi-final against Brighton in 2013 didn't exactly cool tensions - Palace's coach driver, suffering from a stomach bug, was later revealed as the unfortunate culprit - but the hatred stretches back to the 1976/1977 season.

Ahead of that campaign in the third tier of English football, Alan Mullery was appointed by the Seagulls while his former Tottenham Hotspur teammate Terry Venables took over Palace. Mullery explained:

I think it was the rivalry between their manager and me. That's where the rivalry came about. Because we were in the same league, doing the same thing - trying to get into the First Division at the same time.

A hotly controversial FA Cup first-round replay in December 1976 swung on a Brian Horton penalty for Brighton. Ordered to retake his kick due to encroachment, Horton's second effort was saved, consigning the Seagulls to a 1-0 defeat. As Mullery was showered with abuse on his way down the tunnel, he fished some loose change out of his pocket and tossed it on the ground. "That's all your worth, Crystal Palace!" he bellowed.

With both sides now fixtures of the Premier League, the flames of this rivalry are stoked at least twice each season. Familiarity has not bred harmony between two sets of fans that are only united in their hatred of those who insist on naming the derby after a strip of motorway.

Besiktas vs Bursaspor

First meeting October 1967 Games played 100 Besiktas wins 46 Bursaspor wins 16 Draws 38

Oddly, the ignition point in the rivalry between Turkish sides Besiktas and Bursaspor didn't involve half of the derby's components. Besiktas, one of Turkey's three traditional giants, limped into the final weeks of the 2003/2004 season without any chance of moving above or below their third-place position. Bursa, by contrast, were embroiled in a four-team scrap to avoid the final relegation spot.

Bursa rallied to win their final five games but still finished two points behind Akcaabat Sebatspor and Rizespor, two struggling sides who both earned surprise victories against Besiktas. Bursa blamed Besiktas. When their relegation was confirmed at the end of a dramatic final day by Rizespor's victory over Besiktas, Bursaspor fans tore up the seats of their own stadium in fury.

It was seven years before away fans, intent on righting that perceived wrong from the past, were allowed into Besiktas' home ground. Trouble immediately followed, as three fans were forced into hospital. The burning sense of injustice still lingers, but encounters are far less frequent since Bursaspor's drop down the Turkish footballing pyramid.

Celtic vs Hamburg

First meeting September 1996 Games played 4 Celtic wins 0 Hamburg wins 3 Draws 1

Celtic fans clearly adhere to the sentiment that the friend of my enemy is my enemy. German side Hamburg SV have fostered a close relationship with Rangers - Celtic's fierce Glasgow rivals - since the early 1970s. Rangers fans liaised with their Hamburg counterparts when the Bundesliga club travelled to Scotland for a UEFA Cup tie against Celtic in 1996. Hamburg knocked the Bhoys out with consecutive 2-0 victories, but the enmity intensified when the clubs were drawn against each other in the 2009/2010 Europa League group stage.

Rangers fans joined the 4,000 travelling Hamburg supporters in the away end of Celtic Park to watch the visitors win 1-0. Their presence was even more keenly felt back in Germany. An entire stand of Hamburg's Volksparkstadion was engulfed by a giant banner declaring "No Surrender" on a backdrop of a navy-blue Union Jack - common Rangers insignia which spiked the enduring ire of Celtic's fan base.

When Hamburg were relegated from Germany's top flight in 2018, ending a 55-year stay in the Bundesliga, Celtic fans gloated on social media, pointing back to that incendiary banner from almost a decade earlier. No one does schadenfreude quite like football rivals.

Coventry City vs Sunderland

First meeting January 1930 Games played 46 Coventry wins 17 Sunderland wins 12 Draws 17

Jimmy Hill could do it all. The former player, manager and club president was the driving force behind the abolition of footballers' maximum wage in 1961. Hill also had the power to single-handedly spark the rivalry between Coventry City and Sunderland which has stretched over half a century.

Coventry and Sunderland were both at risk of relegation heading into the final day of the 1976/1977 top-flight season. Yet, while Sunderland's meeting with Everton kicked off, Hill - as Coventry's chair - delayed his side's clash against fellow strugglers Bristol City by 15 minutes due to a traffic jam outside of Highfield Road.

This hold-up ensured that Sunderland's 2-0 defeat to Everton was confirmed while Coventry and Bristol City were still slogging it out. A perfectly timed announcement over the stadium's loudspeaker ensured that everyone, including the players, was aware of the circumstances. Safe in the knowledge that a point for each side would be enough for both clubs to stay up, Coventry and Bristol City unsurprisingly played out a tepid conclusion to a 2-2 draw that suited everyone - except Sunderland.

The Black Cats never forgave Hill - and consequently Coventry. Hill's statue is still routinely the subject of abuse when Sunderland make the trip to Coventry's Ricoh Arena.

Huddersfield vs Peterborough

First meeting January 1957 Games played 28 Huddersfield wins 11 Peterborough wins 10 Draws 7

Huddersfield Town have plenty of Yorkshire rivals to worry about, but they are most concerned with Peterborough United - a club based 120 miles away. The pair shared various tiers of England's Football League over the years before the rivalry was born in the second leg of a Division Three play-off semi-final in 1992. Huddersfield, having been held to a 2-2 draw at London Road courtesy of an 88th-minute equaliser, were beaten by a winner with 86 on the clock in front of their own fans.

There was unrest in the stands within the opening minutes when it became apparent that Town fans had snuck into the away end after Phil Starbuck fired the hosts into an early lead. Denied the club's first trip to Wembley Stadium since 1938 by a pair of gut-wrenching, late goals, the enraged spectators spilt onto the pitch. At least 12 people were taken to hospital and more than 30 arrests were made as police on horseback desperately tried to corral the pitch invaders.

Peterborough got the better of Huddersfield again in the 2011 League One play-off final but got relegated two years later. The Posh were consigned to the drop in the last minutes of the last game of the season against Crystal Palace, slipping below a Barnsley side that were away to Huddersfield Town at the same time.

A mass celebration broke out across the pitch once news of Peterborough's result filtered through to the John Smith's Stadium. Huddersfield fans who had stormed the pitch embraced their own players and the jubilant Barnsley squad. Even though Barnsley are in the same county as Huddersfield and should theoretically be one of the club's traditional rivals, it was the hatred towards Peterborough that overpowered everything else.

Perth Glory vs Wellington Phoenix

First meeting September 2007 Games played 52 Perth Glory wins 20 Wellington Phoenix wins 20 Draws 12

Most derbies have their roots in the physical proximity of both clubs. Yet, the rivalry between Australia's Perth Glory and Kiwi side Wellington Phoenix was forged on the back of the yawning 5,258km (3,267 miles) that separates them.

The 'Distance Derby' has occurred twice in each edition of the A-League since the Phoenix joined the Australian top flight in 2007. On top of the novelty factor provided by two rivals based in cities with a five-hour time difference - the same gap that separates London and New York - the clubs have often been in direct competition for the same league positions, usually towards the foot of the table.

