Key Takeaways Week 1 saw strong defensive performances, with 9 D/ST scoring double-digit points.

Matchups to look for in Week 2 include Chargers vs. Young, Jags vs. Browns, and Commanders vs. Giants.

Daniel Jones remains a target for opposing defenses, making Washington a good choice against the struggling QB.

Defenses played a significant role in Week 1 of the 2024 NFL NFL Fantasy Football season. There's a chance that whoever is reading this won their first matchup because of a defense going off.

In Week 1, nine defenses scored double-digit points, including a pair of 20-plus point performances from the Minnesota Vikings and Chicago Bears . Chicago took advantage of second-year quarterback Will Levis, picking him off twice and sacking him three times while also recovering a fumble. The most significant blow to the Titans was the two touchdowns the Bears defense scored, which has them as the D/ST1 heading into Week 2.

As for the Vikings, they took advantage of the continued poor play of Daniel Jones . They picked him off twice, including a pick-six, the third since signing his extension. The defense was also able to get to Jones five times.

In Week 2, look to hunt similar matchups.

Los Angeles Chargers D/ST (@ CAR)

Play the Chargers against struggling Young

Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

There was a lot of buzz coming into the season that the Carolina Panthers would take a step up from their 2023 season. While the team directly addressed the interior of the offensive line in free agency, the rest of the offense continued to struggle significantly.

The play of quarterback Bryce Young , in particular, looked like he picked up where he left off in 2024, but not in a good way. He went 13-for-30 (43.3%) for 161 yards, zero passing touchdowns and two interceptions.

Give credit to New Orleans' talented pass rush that was able to get home on Young four times, but the job won't get any easier in Week 2. Now, the Panthers will have to prepare for Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack .

If Bosa and Mack can hone in and make it yet another miserable afternoon for Young, he could be rushed into mistakes again with the secondary ready to pounce. Start the Chargers against Young and an offense trying to find playmakers.

Jacksonville Jaguars D/ST (vs. CLE)

Fade Browns' struggling offense

Mandatory credit: Perry Knotts / Getty Images

The Jacksonville Jaguars narrowly lost to the Miami Dolphins in Week 1. Outside of a long Tyreek Hill touchdown, the Jaguars defense did an excellent job limiting a big-play Miami offense. Will the Jaguars' stingy defense continue into Week 2?

The Cleveland Browns come to town after a pretty abysmal offensive performance. Jerome Ford is a solid running back, but he doesn't strike fear into opposing defenses the way Nick Chubb otherwise would. That would help free up some things in the passing game.

That's where the Browns really struggled. Deshaun Watson completed 24 of his 45 attempts for just 169 yards for an average of 3.8 yards per completion. He also threw two interceptions, one to Eric Kendricks and one to Trevon Diggs . Watson's form looks far from what it was five years ago and doesn't look like he'll be returning to that form soon. Play the Jags defense at home.

Washington Commanders D/ST (vs NYG)

Keep going against Daniel Jones

Credit: Joe Nicholson-USA TODAY Sports

The Washington Commanders ' defense went up against an absolute buzzsaw of an offense in the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 1. Baker Mayfield was coming off his best career season and picked up where he left off by hanging four touchdown passes on Washington's defense.

Things look to be far easier in Week 2, as the Commanders return home to host the New York Giants . In case you missed it, Jones is still struggling. Badly. Going up against a divisional opponent they have some familiarity with should make for a better defensive showing.

Fortunately for the Commanders, they might not have to force Jones into making mistakes. He seemingly makes them on his own. The Giants didn't put up many threats to score in Week 1 at home, and that could continue into Week 2 on the road against a divisional opponent.

Seattle Seahawks D/ST (@ NEW)

Will the Patriots replicate Week 1 success?

© Danielle Parhizkaran/NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

The New England Patriots delivered what might've been the biggest upset of Week 1 against the Cincinnati Bengals . They got the lead early and never relinquished control. Will that continue, or was it just a blip on the radar? It was probably the worst game Joe Burrow will play.

Jacoby Brissett looks to be in line to start again for New England. While he brings a level of consistency, he's not a threat to make big plays with his arm.

Quarterback Bo Nix and the Broncos offense were able to score 20 points on the Seattle Seahawks , but the Seahawks were up two scores late and could be chalked up to garbage time. Bettors who had the Broncos +6.5 surely enjoyed the effort, though.

Seattle's way of having an impressive defensive day fantasy-wise is to get ahead early and make the Patriots throw into mistakes. The Bengals didn't make them do that. If Seattle can, there may be more than one mistake made by the Patriots offense.

Denver Broncos D/ST (vs PIT)

Pittsburgh lacked explosiveness

The Pittsburgh Steelers marched into Atlanta and left with an 18-10 upset. While they did leave with a win, it was far and away from what Steelers fans hoped the win would look like. Instead of Justin Fields or Najee Harris making explosive plays for scores, kicker Craig Boswell scored all of the team's points.

The Broncos defense looked competent in Week 1 against the Seahawks. While it was Week 1 of a new offensive system for the Seahawks, the Broncos limited them for much of the first half. In the second half, the Seahawks found success running the ball. But anyone who had DK Metcalf and Jaxon Smith-Njigba with the hopes of a high-flying offense were disappointed.

This could be one of the games Fields just goes off rushing the football, but that doesn't mean it will translate to touchdowns.