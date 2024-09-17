Key Takeaways Back Raiders defense against struggling Panthers.

Through two weeks, we're starting to grasp what the NFL and NFL Fantasy Football landscapes will look like. Hunting matchups is the critical factor when it comes to streaming defenses, and that doesn't change as we head into Week 3.

Multiple defenses had double-digit points again in Week 2. Which teams have the best chance to see such production this weekend? Jump in and find out.

5 Las Vegas Raiders vs. CAR

Bryce Young is out; Andy Dalton is in, at least for now. The second-year Alabama quarterback was told Monday that he would be benched for the veteran quarterback.

The Carolina Panthers offense has been a train wreck to this point in the season. That's putting it nicely.

Young has thrown for just 245 yards through two starts but no touchdowns. In their 26-3 loss to the Chargers, Young completed 18 passes for just 84 yards.

It's not hard to see why the Panthers benched Young, as he's yet to throw a touchdown this season compared to the three interceptions he's thrown.

How much of a difference will a 36-year-old Dalton make? That remains to be seen. Unlike Young, who rolls out of the pocket and extends plays with his feet, Dalton will likely stay in the pocket much more.

This allows defensive end Maxx Crosby to just pin his ears back, knowing he won't have to chase the quarterback all over the place and doesn't have to worry about his rushing lanes nearly as much.

Until one of these Panthers quarterbacks gives us a reason to be afraid of their offense, keep going against Carolina.

4 Cincinnati Bengals Defense vs. Commanders

The last time we gave out the Bengals as a defense to stream, they lost an embarrassing home opener against the New England Patriots . Between the defensive performance and the lack of a spark on offense, many wondered exactly what this Bengals team would be.

The Bengals defense looked much better in Week 2 despite suffering a loss. They picked off Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes twice.

While the team did drop to 0-2, there was plenty to like compared to the team's Week 1 performance. If not for a pass interference call on a fourth-and-15, the Bengals would've escaped Kansas City with a win.

The Bengals have a great chance to notch their first win of the season when they host the Washington Commanders in one of two Monday Night Football matchups. Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels has been fun to watch this season but could face a tough task in Week 3.

Even going back to his college days, when Daniels takes a hit, he's hit hard. It's entirely possible we see a repeat performance from Trey Hendrickson , who had two sacks against Kansas City. Back the defense that's desperate for a win.

3 Tennessee Titans Defense vs. Packers

This spot could've just as easily gone to the Green Bay Packers . The Tennessee Titans have allowed the most fantasy points per game to opposing defenses.

Instead, though, we're going to back the Titans defense. After the injury to Packers quarterback Jordan Love , it's been former Titans quarterback Malik Willis that's gotten the nod in his place.

While it's not Mike Vrabel calling the shots for the Titans anymore, there will still be plenty of people in that building and in the organization that know, arguably better than anyone, Willis' strengths and shortcomings.

The Packers were able to defeat the Indianapolis Colts in Willis' first start, but it's hard to imagine they'll have sustained success with him.

The Titans were able to limit Breece Hall to just 62 yards on the ground and were able to get after Aaron Rodgers twice. Harold Landry III is tied for fourth in sacks, with 3.0 on the season, and could see that total climb when he faces off against his former teammate in Week 3.

2 Los Angeles Chargers Defense at Steelers

L.A.'s pass rush will give Steelers fits

The Los Angeles Chargers are 2-0 for the first time since 2012, and Jim Harbaugh haters are shaking in their boots. Okay, that last part is a bit of a stretch, but this team has all the makings of a classic Harbaugh-coached team.

The Chargers defense has produced double-digit fantasy points in both games so far, which could continue against the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday. While the Steelers are 2-0, offense has been rather hard to come by.

In Week 1, kicker Chris Boswell scored all the team's points in a 15-10 win. Week 2 wasn't much better, scoring just one touchdown in a 13-6 win against the Denver Broncos .

The combination of Joey Bosa and Khalil Mack on the outside is likely the best pass-rush duo in the NFL right now, and they likely can't wait for their chance to take on Justin Fields .

1 Seattle Seahawks Defense vs. Dolphins

Can Skylar Thompson keep Dolphins afloat?

Things might look rough for the Miami Dolphins right now. After star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa went down with yet another concussion, his long-term future seems cloudy at best.

In the short term, the Dolphins are left with Skylar Thompson as their starter. The last time Thompson started a game was in the Wild Card round of the playoffs back in 2023. He actually put them in position to win, but ultimately fell short, losing 34-31.

In that start, he was 18-for-45 with a touchdown and two interceptions. While Miami likely won't ask him to throw the ball 45 times, it's hard to see him having much of an impact.

In the limited action he saw after coming in for Tagovailoa, it looked ugly. It's likely that Mike McDaniel will scheme different ways to get his playmakers like Jaylen Waddle and Tyreek Hill the ball. Will Thompson be able to move the chains when it counts? We're taking the bet on Seattle's defense that he won't.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.