Another week, another slew of defenses that went off. Coming into the season, it’s hard to imagine that defenses and kickers would’ve played this big a role in the NFL Fantasy Football season.

In Week 3, nine defenses produced double-digit fantasy points in the NFL . Some people out there probably won their matchups by starting one of those defenses, especially if you paired them with a kicker that also fetched double-digit points.

Passing is down in the NFL, and when the ball is being thrown, defenses are capitalizing on mistakes more than ever before. Is it because of the two high safeties? Mel Kiper Jr. seems to think so.

Streaming defenses is all about opportunity. So, which defenses are primed for a big Week 4? Let’s dive in.

1 Tennessee Titans (@ Miami Dolphins)

Dolphins QB woes continue

Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This one should be pretty obvious. After Tua Tagovailoa suffered a scary concussion against the Buffalo Bills , the Miami Dolphins turned to Skylar Thompson . While he was referred to as “Skylar Murray” during last week’s broadcast against the Seattle Seahawks, make no mistake, he’s no Kyler Murray

Thompson’s start was pretty rough. While he didn’t throw any interceptions and completed 68.4% of his passes, he didn’t make much of an impact. Rarely did he attempt a throw down the field.

He also didn’t pick up pressure well either, essentially the reason he left the game with a chest injury. Enter Tim Boyle .

Boyle has become a punchline of sorts. Now on his fifth team in five years, Boyle spent most of his college career at UConn – highlighted by a very unflattering record. He threw just one touchdown versus 13 interceptions in three years before transferring to Eastern Kentucky.

So, it's no surprise that the Dolphins offense looked abysmal last week. Unless Miami suddenly brings in a quarterback, Boyle will likely get the start, and if so, the Titans defense is a must start.

2 Miami Dolphins (vs Tennessee Titans)

Keep fading Will Levis

Harry How/Getty Images

On the flip side, The Titans as a whole are arguably one of the biggest blunders of the 2024 season so far. They fired Mike Vrabel after back-to-back losing seasons, including a 6-11 record in 2023.

The 0-3 start is far from what current head coach Brian Callahan would’ve liked. Second-year quarterback Will Levis has been one of the worst QBs through three weeks this season, playing in front of one of the worst O-lines in the league.

Some had hoped Week 3 would be different, but instead the Packers defense finished with 23 fantasy points, allowing just 14 points – picking off Levis twice, including once for a TD, and sacking him an astounding eight times.

While Levis hasn’t been sharp, his offensive line hasn’t really done him any favors and Miami can get after the quarterback. Start the Dolphins defense with that secondary looking to pounce on a Levis mistake.

3 Chicago Bears (vs Los Angeles Rams)

Back the Bears against the injured Rams

© Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

The Los Angeles Rams were one of the more shocking stories in Week 3. They trailed 14-0 in the first quarter and 21-7 at the half.

As a Matthew Stafford -led team can do, however, the Rams chipped away at the San Francisco 49ers’ lead before completing the comeback with a game-winning field goal.

For much of the afternoon, though, the Rams offense struggled. While the Chicago Bears haven’t necessarily been a defensive force, this is a good matchup for them.

Their defense got the benefit of going against the Tennessee Titans in Week 1 and scored 26 fantasy points. They’ve proven they can get after the quarterback, as they’ve recorded three sacks in two of the first three games.

The only game they didn’t was Week 3 against the Indianapolis Colts and Anthony Richardson, who is plenty capable of avoiding pressure. Stafford won’t avoid that pressure.

Back the Bears pass rush with Rams outside weapons out.

4 Las Vegas Raiders (vs Cleveland Browns)

Will the Raiders bounce back after they were called out by their head coach?

© Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images

It’s been a rough go of it in Cleveland in the 2024 season. It seems like the days of Joe Flacco delivering perfect passes and leading the team to the playoffs are long forgotten at this point.

Instead, they’re left with Deshaun Watson . Could it get worse? Watson’s passer rating is currently 71.4. Only Caleb Williams , Richardson, Bo Nix , and Bryce Young have a worse rating this season.

With all of Watson’s woes, it doesn’t help that the Browns are also in the bottom third of the league running the football. This puts Watson in third and long situations where he’s more likely to make a mistake.

The Las Vegas Raiders , on the other hand, are coming off a brutal Week 3 loss to the Carolina Panthers , which resulted in head coach Antonio Pierce calling out his team for making "business decisions."

Led by Maxx Crosby, who failed to record a sack for the first time this season last week, expect the Raiders defense to come out flying in an effort to make up for their dismal effort against the Panthers. Watch for Crosby to get into the backfield on more than one occasion to meet Watson.

5 Houston Texans (vs Jacksonville Jaguars)

Can Texans bounce back after giving up 34 to the Vikings?

Michael Owens/Getty Images

It’s hard to imagine how things could’ve started any worse for the Jacksonville Jaguars this season. They’re currently 0-3 and were just embarrassed on national television 47-10 against the Buffalo Bills.

On the other side, the Houston Texans , one of the trendier Super Bowl picks in the preseason, had its offense come to a screeching halt in a 34-7 loss against the Minnesota Vikings.

A contest in which both teams are trying to get back on the right track, back Houston.

With Trevor Lawrence struggling, he's not expected to have ample time in the pocket to make a decision, as one thing Houston has proven capable of on defense is their pass rush. Even in the loss to Minnesota, they got to the quarterback for four sacks. Not every week will look like their Week 2 performance in which they sacked Williams seven times, but Week 4 could come close, as the Jaguars have allowed an average of 9.7 fantasy points per game to opposing defenses.

In a divisional battle, but back the home team and their defense after an embarrassing loss.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise. All salary info via Spotrac. All fantasy info from FantasyPros.