Key Takeaways Baker Mayfield is a fantasy QB1 after solid performances in the first two weeks and should continue vs. the Broncos.

Derek Carr has been great for fantasy football managers. Must maintain momentum against the Eagles

Smith is consistent as QB9, could continue to perform well against Dolphins defense.

While some quarterbacks and offenses have struggled this season *cough* Bryce Young *cough*, other quarterbacks have been a pleasant surprise and have been worthy of starting consideration in your NFL Fantasy Football lineups.

Meanwhile, other quarterbacks, perhaps drafted high, have been a disappointment. It's still early in the season, with plenty of time to turn things around.

Week 3 Streaming Quarterback Rankings Player Team Opponent Fantasy Points Baker Mayfield TB DEN 49.5 Derek Carr NO PHI 44.1 Joe Burrow CIN WSH 25.3 Geno Smith SEA MIA 36.7 Kirk Cousins ATL KC 25.7

With streaming quarterbacks, matchups are the most critical factor. That being said, let's look at the best streaming options for Week 3.

Baker Mayfield vs DEN

Can Baker keep this up?

After the first two weeks of the season, Baker Mayfield is fantasy football's QB1. Did anyone else have that on their fantasy football bingo card?

Mayfield went off for four touchdown passes in the season opener against the Washington Commanders for 29.66 fantasy points (passing touchdowns worth four points). While he threw for only 185 in Tampa's win over the Detroit Lions , he added 34 yards on the ground and a touchdown.

In Week 3, Mayfield will host the Denver Broncos . While Denver only allows 15.1 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks, they did catch a break facing the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 2. Now facing an offense that loves to throw the ball, look for the Buccaneers and Mayfield to have another big day.

Derek Carr vs PHI

Saints offense looks explosive

Most people probably left the Saints' upset win over Dallas with flashbacks of Alvin Kamara 's five-touchdown Christmas Day game. Much of the attention should be on Derek Carr, though.

Through two weeks, Carr is the QB2 in fantasy football, perhaps even more shocking than Mayfield as the QB1. Football fans had a feeling the Carolina Panthers would be in this position again, so the Saints' Week 1 thrashing, there likely wasn't a lot of stock put into the 47-10 win.

But when the Saints walked into Jerry World and hung 44 on America's team, that should have people paying attention. Carr has thrown five touchdowns with just one interception that came on a tipped ball.

Carr will now go against an Eagles team that gave up a game-winning drive to Kirk Cousins and the Atlanta Falcons . If Carr can work the defense similar to how Cousins did on his final drive, Carr could be set up for another strong outing.

Geno Smith vs MIA

Geno Smith remains consistent

Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith enters Week 3 as the QB9 in fantasy football.

Regarding consistency, you couldn't have asked for much more than what Smith has delivered. In both outings, he's scored 17.8 points.

Those 17.8 points have come in a variety of ways. In Week 1, Smith only threw for 171 yards and one touchdown but logged four rushes for 30 yards and a touchdown. While Week 2 only saw him carry the ball five times for eight yards, he threw for 327.

After watching the Seahawks offense against the New England Patriots , it looks like everyone is getting more comfortable in Ryan Grubb's new system. While Miami has been good defensively against opposing fantasy quarterbacks, the stats are somewhat inflated after Buffalo Bills running back James Cook scored three touchdowns. If Josh Allen had to throw pretty much at all in that game or took any of the goal-line carries, the numbers would look a lot different.

Joe Burrow vs WSH

Back Burrow to get first win

If you had told Bengals fans that they would lose in Week 2 at Kansas City, they likely would've understood, as those two teams have had some heated battles. If you had told them that loss would drop them to 0-2 on the season, they likely would've laughed in your face.

But here we are. The Bengals were a fourth-and-15 stop away from walking out of Kansas City with a win, but a pass interference call extended the drive and allowed kicker Harrison Butker to drill the game-winning field goal as time expired.

Burrow looked a lot better against the Chiefs than he did against the Patriots. He was able to throw the ball down the field and had way more zip on the ball than he did in his previous outing.

What's the old saying? "You can't fake desperate?" Well, that's exactly what the Bengals are. Since 2020, only two teams that have started 0-2 have made the playoffs. One of those teams was the 2022 Bengals.

The Washington Commanders are currently allowing the most FPPG to opposing quarterbacks. With Ja'Marr Chase starting to get back onto the groove and Tee Higgins' return on the horizon, back Burrow to get his team in the win column on Monday night.

Kirk Cousins vs KC

Cousins riding high with Falcons

Falcons fans didn't have much to cheer about in Week 1. Cousins found Kyle Pitts for the game's only touchdown, but the Falcons went on to lose after Steelers kicker Chris Boswell's barrage of field goals.

The troubling thing about his Week 1 performance was his two interceptions. But on Monday night, Cousins went turnover-free against the Philadelphia Eagles.

The Eagles had the chance to put the game on ice, but a dropped pass on third down from Saquon Barkley stopped the clock to give Cousins a chance. That proved to be all he needed, as Cousins drove the Falcons down the field before finding Drake London for the game-winning score with 34 seconds to go.

Cousins will have another primetime opportunity when they host the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday night. Cousins scored 17,5 fantasy points against the Eagles and could be in for an even bigger game on Sunday, as the Chiefs are currently allowing the second-most FPPG to opposing quarterbacks.

All statistics courtesy of Pro Football Reference and all fantasy data courtesy of FantasyPros unless stated otherwise.