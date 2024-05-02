Highlights Gabriel Jesus' future at Arsenal has been thrown into doubt as the forward has failed to deliver in front of goal.

Kai Havertz appears to have overtaken Jesus as the first choice centre-forward at the Emirates as the Brazilian's fitness struggles continue.

Alexander Isak and Victor Osimhen are among the top contenders that could elevate the Gunners in coming years.

Arsenal could be in the market for a new striker before the start of the 2024/25 Premier League season with Gabriel Jesus' future at the Emirates thrown in to doubt due to availability issues and difficulty finding the back of the net.

Mikel Arteta's number nine has fallen behind Kai Havertz in the pecking order after finding the net only four times in his 24 Premier League appearances of the season. The Athletic have suggested the Brazilian's poor finishing and mounting injury issues could signal the beginning of the end for the 27-year-old at the north London side.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Gabriel Jesus is statistically the 11th worst finisher in the 2023/24 Premier League season, scoring only four goals from 6.3 xG.

That said, there is a limited number of clinical finishers in world football that could be available for the Gunners to sign in the summer transfer window. Below are six suggestions that could elevate Arsenal to further improvement under Arteta.

6 Strikers Arsenal Could Sign to Replace Gabriel Jesus Player Club Age Alexander Isak Newcastle United 24 Victor Osimhen Napoli 25 Viktor Gyokeres Sporting CP 25 Benjamin Sesko RB Leipzig 20 Ivan Toney Brentford 28 Dominic Solanke Bournemouth 26

1 Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

Alexander Isak could be the perfect striker for Arteta to bring in ahead of the 2024/25 season with Newcastle possibly needing to raise funds to meet Financial Fair Play regulations. The Swede is one of the biggest assets the Magpies have, alongside Bruno Guimaraes. It appears one of the two stars may have to be shifted on for a large fee and this is where the north London side could strike.

The player himself could angle for a move if there's no resolution to the situation that will see the 24-year-old receive a 20 percent wage cut due to Eddie Howe's side failing to qualify for the Champions League. Isak has netted over 20 goals in all competitions and is still in contention to win the 2023/24 Premier League Golden Boot. His clinical edge along with his all-round play could make him fit Arsenal sensationally.

2 Victor Osimhen

Napoli

Victor Osimhen was one of the most sought-after forwards on the planet in 2023 and while his stock may have dropped slightly, there's still likely to be a number of elite clubs sniffing around in the summer. After guiding Napoli to a first Serie A title in over 30 years, scoring an incredible 26 times in just 32 games.

The Nigerian's numbers have been slightly underwhelming in the 2023/24 season in comparison, but 14 league goals at the time of writing is still a much better return than Jesus'. It was reported earlier in the year that the Gunners were in the race to sign the top-class striker, so it will be interesting to see if this interest pans out.

3 Viktor Gyokeres

Sporting CP

Much like Osimhen, it is expected that Viktor Gyokeres will be a huge talking point in the upcoming transfer window. There will be a lot of competition to secure the Sweden international's signature, so Arsenal will need to operate quickly if they want to nab the Sporting CP talisman ahead of other elite clubs.

His first season in Portugal has seen the ex-Coventry City star find the net a staggering 40 times in all competitions with games still to come. Gyokeres' hold up play is solid and his ability to link-up with his teammates and work hard for the cause are positives Arteta would admire.

4 Benjamin Sesko

RB Leipzig

Whether Arsenal are looking for a long-term project that may take some fine-tuning or not is yet to be seen. A young striker that has caught the attention of several huge clubs is Benjamin Sesko, who is currently plying his trade for RB Leipzig after joining from RB Salzburg in 2023.

The Slovenian has had a solid debut campaign in the Bundesliga, scoring 11 times in fewer than 30 appearances. Sesko has a hammer of a left foot and can only improve the rest of his game going forward. He's still only 20 years old and the Emirates could be a wonderful ground for him to develop alongside some world-class players and a top coach.

5 Ivan Toney

Brentford

Something that is often discussed when English clubs look to bring in players from abroad is how they will adapt to the style of play. If the title-hopeful Gunners are looking for a Premier League proven option to lead the line, then Ivan Toney could be the man to go for. The Brentford ace hit the 20-goal mark in the 2022/23 season before having the next campaign disrupted by a lengthy ban.

Defenders struggle to cope with the physicality of the England international, as he holds the ball up brilliantly and brings others into the game. There have been links between the club and player as the north London side were said to enter the race as the price tag decreased. At 28 years old, he still has years left in the tank, but Toney could be running out of time to make a big step up.

6 Dominic Solanke

Bournemouth

An alternative from a similar mould to Toney is Bournemouth marksman, Dominic Solanke. The Cherries have established themselves in the top-flight during their two seasons back in the Premier League and the ex-Chelsea youngster has played a huge part in that upward trajectory.

Solanke is competing with the likes of Erling Haaland, Isak and Ollie Watkins to win the Golden Boot, proving how efficient he's been in front of goal for a traditionally smaller club. He's also younger than Toney and set to enter the prime years of his career. While it may not have worked out at Liverpool, the 26-year-old deserves another shot at an elite club.

