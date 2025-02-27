Summary Rasmus Hojlund's scoring struggles continue for Manchester United.

Kane and Haaland were missed opportunities for Manchester United's striking woes.

United also missed out on potential gems including Newcastles Alexander Isak.

Manchester United's recent 3-2 win over Ipswich Town may be a significant result for Ruben Amorim and his team, as it marked their first Premier League victory at Old Trafford for over a month, but it also saw the continuation of Rasmus Hojlund's dry spell in front of goal. The Dane has now gone 15 domestic games without a goal (including in the FA Cup), with his last in English football coming against Nottingham Forest back in December.

There was much hope that the 22-year-old would be the striker of the future, but, minus a hot streak between December and January last season, there has been nothing to suggest that the former Atalanta man is anywhere near worth the £72 million splashed on him. With the Red Devils struggling in front of goal, time is running out for him to prove his worth.

However, things could have looked so different, as a year before Hojlund arrived, United were interested in five other possible names to fill the number nine position. And almost all of them have gone on to have far greater success than the man currently tasked with leading the line for the 20-time champions of England.

Harry Kane

Bayern Munich

Arguably the most well-known target for United was Harry Kane, who seemed to be linked with a move to Old Trafford every year before he finally made the switch to Bayern Munich. The England captain was even considered by Erik ten Hag at the same time as Hojlund, but former United coach Benni McCarthy revealed that the club chose Hojlund due to the potential he had to be a star over a longer period than Kane would likely be, given the age gap between the two.

They might live to regret that, as while the man they chose struggles, Kane continues to thrive in Germany and is now well on his way to securing a first league title in his career.

Harry Kane's Club Statistics Since the 2022-2023 Season Games 126 Goals 105 Assists 27

Erling Haaland

Manchester City

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer begged and pleaded with the Manchester United board to sign Erling Haaland, even before he took charge on an initial interim basis back in 2019. The Norwegian coach had first come across an emerging Haaland at Molde and knew he could become an absolute superstar.

He then thought he was going to get him when the striker instead opted for Borussia Dortmund, and while the club maintained interest, the ship had sailed, and they were left to wonder what if. Now, the Ballon d'Or contender rules over the Etihad and has already become one of the greatest goalscorers in Premier League history.

Erling Haaland's Club Statistics Since the 2022-2023 Season Games 134 Goals 118 Assists 17

Alexander Isak

Newcastle United

Another player tearing it up in the Premier League but not for United is Newcastle's Alexander Isak, who has now become one of the best frontmen in English football. Fitness issues have always been the main concern for the Swede, but when he is fit, he is as consistent a goal threat as they come.

The 25-year-old just entered the record books for being one of the fastest players to score 50 Premier League goals and is linked with a whole host of Europe's top clubs. United really missed out on a player that could've been a gem.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Isak scored his first ever goal against Manchester United in Newcastle's 2-0 win over the Red Devils in December 2024.

Alexander Isak's Club Statistics Since the 2022-2023 Season Games 99 Goals 57 Assists 9

Lautaro Martinez

Inter Milan

The Inter Milan captain was also on United's shortlist of strikers, and it's understandable to see why considering just how brilliant Lautaro Martinez has been in Italy. The World Cup winner has been at the forefront of everything good the Nerazzurri have done in recent years, while also being a star for Argentina.

His excellence saw him rewarded with a spot inside the top 10 of the Ballon d'Or standings for 2024, and there's nothing preventing him from climbing up that ladder even more in the years to come. It likely would've never happened had he joined the mess going on at Old Trafford, though.

Lautaro Martinez's Club Statistics Since the 2022-2023 Season Games 136 Goals 71 Assists 24

Patrick Schick

Bayer Leverkusen

Of all the players you may say United were right to avoid on this list, Patrick Schick may be the obvious one. Known for his incredible halfway line effort against Scotland at the delayed Euro 2020, the six-foot-three attacker has the build of a regular target man but has far more technical ability than that.

Though not a regular starter for Bayer Leverkusen, he was still part of the side that went unbeaten during the 2023/24 season, and has 15 goals in 20 Bundesliga games this season despite only starting 43% of those. That's a record that Hojlund could only dream of right now.

Patrick Schick's Club Statistics Since the 2022-2023 Season Games 87 Goals 38 Assists 5

