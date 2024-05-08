Highlights Newcastle's transfer plans could change with sporting director Dan Ashworth likely to move to Man United.

Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman may replace Ashworth amid his superb business for the Eagles in recent year.

Freedman is a top option for the Magpies, being a frontrunner for the sporting director role but he could be rivalled by Steve Nickson.

Newcastle's transfer window in the summer could look entirely different than first thought, with a change of sporting director expected to happen as a result of Dan Ashworth's imminent move to Manchester United - and the man to replace the transfer guru in the hot seat at St. James' Park could be Crystal Palace's Dougie Freedman, with Dean Jones exclusively telling GIVEMESPORT that the Eagles legend "appears to be a very strong candidate" for Magpies chiefs to appoint.

Ashworth joined Newcastle in February 2022, shortly after the transfer window in which they had signed the likes of Kieran Trippier, Bruno Guimaraes and more - and the Englishman has overseen some superb incomings on Tyneside, with the likes of Alexander Isak, Sven Botman, Anthony Gordon and Nick Pope all joining up with Eddie Howe to secure Champions League football. That has seen Manchester United come in for his services and having been placed on gardening leave as a result of their interest, it seems only a matter of time until he goes - with Freedman being his supposed replacement.

Newcastle United: Sporting Director Latest

The Magpies are set for a different summer this time out

Ashworth went on gardening leave back in February after he had agreed terms with the Red Devils, but with United not willing to stump up the £20million that Newcastle want for his services, he's been left in limbo. The deal is still expected to be done by the time pre-season comes around, however - and that has opened the door for the Magpies to swoop in for Freedman.

Reports earlier in the week suggested that Newcastle were in the mix for his signing, and with time being of the essence in terms of securing a transfer to the north east before pre-season started and players could join, it appears now that Freedman is the frontrunner for the role at St. James' Park - despite his legend status at Selhurst Park.

Jones: "Freedman Has Really Impressed"

The Scot has an impressive CV

Speaking exclusively to GIVEMESPORT, Jones stated that whilst Freedman had been one of three options for the role, he understands that the Palace man is the front-runner for the soon-to-be vacant role having "really impressed" the club. He said:

"Dougie Freedman is being talked about as a front-runner now and it makes sense as a few days ago I had it confirmed he was down to the final three in Newcastle's search for sporting director and had really impressed. "Sources have told me he was definitely in the mix to land the job along with two others. From what I understand, Steve Nickson has proved to be a serious candidate in this process, and there is also one foreign option that has been very seriously considered in recent times. "Freedman now appears to be a very strong candidate though and would be a good choice for Newcastle."

Freedman Would Be an Impressive Addition

His scouting of English talents is second to none

Palace under Oliver Glasner look a different animal, but that is largely down to the additions that Freedman has sought-after in his time as sporting director in south London.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Newcastle qualified for the Champions League last season - their first time doing so in 20 years.

Even in their current squad, the likes of Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise, Adam Wharton and, to an extent, Marc Guehi have all come from the Championship; with Eze and Olise being the mainstays of an extremely exciting young attack, Wharton earning rave reviews after slotting into the Premier League with ease and Guehi earning multiple England call-ups.

Freedman knows exactly how to get a bargain from the second-tier and if he can extend that worldwide with the Magpies, they could become one of England's most successful clubs on a continuous basis.

