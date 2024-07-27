Highlights Liverpool want to sign Anthony Gordon this summer, with the player reportedly eager for the move to materialise.

Newcastle could sell Gordon to comply with PSR regulations.

Liverpool may, however, turn to Pedro Neto if a deal for Gordon is ultimately unattainable.

Anthony Gordon's dream move to Liverpool could yet come to fruition, with a 'strong feeling' emerging that the deal will materialise this summer, according to journalist Kevin Palmer.

Reports emerged earlier in this transfer window linking Gordon with a switch to Anfield, with the Newcastle winger reportedly having his head turned by the speculation. The 23-year-old grew up a Liverpool fan, and it's understood he would be willing to push for a move to his boyhood club, despite developing through the Everton academy.

The England international enjoyed a fruitful campaign in 2023/24, scoring 12 goals across all competitions for the Magpies, and earned plaudits from teammate Bruno Guimaraes who labelled him "unbelievable".

That form sparked interest from the Reds and it's said that Arne Slot sees the pacey wide man as a potentially important addition that would help provide depth to his forward line, with some reports indicating that Newcastle may be willing to sanction a move.

Liverpool Looking to Sign Gordon

Newcastle may sell one asset to comply with PSR

Emerging through Everton's youth system, Gordon broke into the Toffees' first team in the 2021/22 campaign, featuring 40 times in all competitions. This eventually earned him a £40 million switch to St. James' Park, where he has since developed into one of the Premier League's most exciting young wingers.

Netting 13 times in 64 appearances on Tyneside, Gordon represented England at Euro 2024 and is now the subject of interest from Liverpool. The Reds are entering a new iteration, with Slot arriving to replace Jurgen Klopp earlier this summer.

The Dutch head coach will be looking to mould his squad in a way that will suit his playing style, and has reportedly identified Gordon as a player who can provide genuine cover and competition for the likes of Luis Diaz and Cody Gakpo in the forward line. While some reports have suggested Newcastle remain adamant that they will not allow their electric winger to depart this summer, journalist Palmer has revealed on X that Gordon may well get his dream move:

Despite selling Elliot Anderson to Nottingham Forest for a reported £35million, it's believed that Newcastle may need to sanction another significant sale in order to ease concerns over profit and sustainability rules. The Toon aren't keen on losing Bruno Guimaraes or Alexander Isak, and thus may settle on allowing an exit for Gordon, who they could demand in the region of £60million for.

Statistical Comparison 2023/24 (League Only) Stat Gordon Diaz Appearances 35 37 Goals 11 8 Assists 10 5 Shots Per 90 2.49 3.22 Expected Goals Per 90 0.32 0.41 Key Passes Per 90 1.78 2.19 Expected Assists Per 90 0.17 0.16 Successful Take-Ons Per 90 1.68 2.29

Liverpool Looking at Neto

The Wolves winger is available this summer

While there may be developments regarding Gordon's return to Merseyside, a deal still appears a long way off. If the Reds are unable to land the Englishman's signature, attention may turn to alternatives, with Wolves star Pedro Neto mooted as a potential acquisition.

It's understood that Liverpool hold an interest in the Portuguese wide man, as well as his Wolves teammate Rayan Ait-Nouri. The 24-year-old registered eleven goal contributions in just 18 Premier League starts last season, but could be available for a modest £50 million this summer, with the West Midlands club supposedly eager to cash in on their injury-prone winger.

All Statistics via FBRef - as of 27/07/2024