Everton star Dominic Calvert-Lewin could return to the squad ahead of Saturday's crunch clash against Brentford.

Everton boss Sean Dyche could be handed a major boost ahead of the weekend's clash with Brentford, as Dominic Calvert-Lewin is tipped to return to the side, injury expert Ben Dinnery revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

Calvert-Lewin's campaign has been plagued by injuries, but the England international could be in line for a return on Saturday afternoon.

Everton injury news - Dominic Calvert-Lewin

Having been forced to sit out the previous five Premier League matches, Calvert-Lewin, who is valued at £27 million by Transfermarkt, has been tipped to return to action ahead of Everton's meeting with Brentford at Goodison Park.

Manager Dyche issued a cryptic update on Calvert-Lewin's fitness before their weekend draw with Nottingham Forest, indicating a decision would be made at the 11th hour (Liverpool Echo).

Dyche was quoted as saying Calvert-Lewin, who earns a reported £100,000 per week, was "getting stronger", but ultimately the striker was missing from Everton's matchday squad for the trip to Forest.

It hasn't been a fruitful season for Calvert-Lewin, who has missed 15 of Everton's 26 games so far in 2022/23 (Transfermarkt).

As a result, Everton have struggled in front of goal, with the Toffees currently the division's joint-lowest scorers (FotMob).

What has Ben Dinnery said about Calvert-Lewin's return?

Speaking in an interview with GIVEMESPORT, injury expert Dinnery tipped Calvert-Lewin to be involved against Brentford when the Bees travel to Merseyside this weekend.

On the 25-year-old's potential involvement, Dinnery said: "He’s certainly in with a strong possibility. I never really had Calvert-Lewin penciled in for the Forest game until Sean Dyche changed his tune slightly on the eve of the game.

"Whether that was a little bit of smoke and mirrors, or whether he felt as if he was going to be involved in the matchday squad, I don't think there would have been a start involved in there.

"That was maybe brought about by the pressures of recent results and those lack of goals. We did see Demarai Gray introduced for the first time under Dyche, and he got his goal in the game. It wasn't a bad result for Everton, I don't think at the City Ground."

How important is Calvert-Lewin to Everton's system?

Goals have been an issue for Everton this season and as a result, the Toffees boast their lowest points tally at this stage of a Premier League campaign ever.

Calvert-Lewin has played just one game under Dyche at Everton so far, with the England striker featuring during the 1-0 victory over leaders Arsenal.

Despite featuring for just over an hour, Calvert-Lewin finished the game with a 7.2 rating, as per FotMob - his second-highest of the season so far.

The Sheffield-born forward registered four shots during the victory, while posting an xG of 0.91, indicating his worth for Everton and Dyche going forwards.