The quarterback position is one of many traits.

To succeed in the NFL , they need to have a sharp mind that is capable of quickly deciphering defenses and making reads. They must have the size and muscularity to take hits from defensive players, as well as the toughness to play through pain. But most of all, quarterback performance comes down to the arm.

The ability to throw the football with force is of the utmost vitality at the professional level. But it's important to note here that arm strength can be measured in several ways. For the sake of simplicity, this list emphasizes the ability to throw with distance and velocity, above all else, while also accounting for arm flexibility.

Additionally, players are graded on a curve. Those from earlier eras will be judged by their arm strength relative to their competition. With all that said, these are the 10 quarterbacks with the strongest arms in NFL history.

1 Josh Allen

Allen’s arm and athleticism have made him nearly impossible to defend

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-USA TODAY Sports

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen was truly built in a lab to play football. He’s 6-foot-5, 237 pounds, bounces off defenders like a tight end, and regularly completes passes that the majority of the league wouldn’t even dare to attempt.

Allen’s recklessness certainly costs him at times, but it derives from his confidence in his physical traits. Allen knows he can make these plays, and when he’s on fire, no one can throw like him.

2 Patrick Mahomes

Mahomes has the best improvisational ability ever seen at the position

Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes may very well hold the title of the most versatile arm in league history. It’s easy to launch a ball 50 yards downfield from a clean pocket; it’s another to do so when facing pressure or running laterally.

Mahomes’ baseball background is evident in how he throws off-platform. It takes a strong and flexible arm to make these throws consistently, and no all-time arm list is complete with the inclusion of the three-time Super Bowl MVP.

3 Dan Marino

Marino’s arm would be stellar in any era

Al Pereira/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images

It’s widely accepted that quarterback talent is continually improving. The players of past generations couldn’t hold a candle to those of today, especially in the physical attributes department.

Dan Marino, however, is one of the few exceptions. His arm strength in his prime was on par with many of the top quarterbacks today. The only difference is Marino did it decades ago with the Miami Dolphins .

It’s believed that he could throw the football as far as 70 yards, and he undoubtedly had the velocity and accuracy, too. Had Marino played in the modern era under a top offensive mind, there’s no telling what he would’ve accomplished.

4 Brett Favre

Favre put his arm to the test every week

RVR Photos-Imagn Images

No quarterback embodied the term "gunslinger" like Brett Favre did with the Green Bay Packers .

There wasn’t much nuance to his game. Favre was constantly hunting the big play, and while his accuracy and decision-making could be an impediment, his arm strength and toughness prevailed more times than not.

Favre played a massive role in the redefining of the quarterback position, and he couldn't have done that without his arm.

5 Aaron Rodgers

Rodgers had a stronger arm in his prime than many realize

Matthew Emmons-USA TODAY Sports

Current New York Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers won’t be remembered as a gunslinger. Instead, he’ll be known as one of the game’s most precise and cerebral passers. Although Rodgers often refrained from putting his arm to use, when he did, the results were spectacular.

From multiple Hail Marys to beautiful touchdowns on free plays when a defender jumped offside, Rodgers has shown enough to make it clear that his cautious playing style is out of personal preference rather than physical ability.

6 John Elway

Elway rode his arm to consecutive Super Bowl victories

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

John Elway’s arm was a marvel of the 1980s and 1990s NFL. Outside of Marino, there was no one who could come close to matching No. 7 on a throw-for-throw basis. While Elway was a good athlete early in his career, he had to rely on his arm more in his later years.

His arm strength and snappy release were vital to the Denver Broncos ' back-to-back Super Bowl runs in the late 1990s.

Elway was always talented enough to be known as an all-time great talent rather than just an all-time great arm. But make no mistake about it, he was ahead of his time physically.

7 Michael Vick

Vick was brimming with physical traits

Sporting News via Getty Images

Michael Vick is, unfortunately, the poster child for the importance of skill and instincts as a passer. Vick felt like a player straight out of a video game. He was faster and twitchier than most skill position players and had a mythical arm that allowed the ball to explode out of his hand.

The problem was that Vick wasn’t accurate and was too willing to abandon the pocket and scramble. When Vick aired it out with the Atlanta Falcons and Philadelphia Eagles , it resulted in some of the best plays of his time, but this just didn’t happen frequently enough.

8 Matthew Stafford

Stafford's game has always been predicated on top-tier arm strength

Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-USA TODAY Sports

For the last 15 years, Matthew Stafford has been launching missiles for the Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Rams . The power has slightly dipped in the last couple of years, but over the course of his career, Stafford has shown time and time again that he can rip throws to any part of the field.

What might be most impressive about Stafford’s arm is how well it holds up off-platform. Despite not being a great athlete or scrambler, Stafford is capable of making acrobatic throws.

9 Terry Bradshaw

Bradshaw had the best arm of the 1970s

Focus on Sport/Getty Images

There weren’t as many responsibilities bestowed upon quarterbacks in the 1970s. Erratic accuracy and high interception numbers, both deal-breakers today, were mostly tolerated. Terry Bradshaw wasn’t a perfect quarterback for the Pittsburgh Steelers , far from it.

However, the one thing he could do was throw lasers.

This was crucial to the Steelers’ first four Super Bowl runs. Bradshaw’s arm strength allowed him to deliver clutch throws under pressure in ways that more limited quarterbacks couldn’t.

10 Jay Cutler

Cutler never reached his potential

Billy Hurst-USA TODAY Sports

Jay Cutler will go down as one of the most infuriating players in league history.

He was clearly talented. He was a good athlete and had prototypical size. Most importantly, he possessed a howitzer of an arm and could effortlessly unleash passes of 60 yards or more. Cutler’s problem was that he often seemed disinterested in the game of football.

He was called out by his teammates for his lack of leadership and clashed with multiple offensive coordinators with the Chicago Bears . The fact that Cutler carved out a decade-long career as a starter in the NFL without having much passion for the game speaks to his natural talent. The rest of his game was shoddy, but Cutler’s arm was terrific.

All stats courtesy of Pro Football Reference unless stated otherwise.