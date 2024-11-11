Spanish football is known for its beauty, tiki-taka style of play, the beautiful game in Italy is renowned for its dedication to defending as a unit – but what about England? Route one, imposing target men and tough tackling epitomises its design – particularly in the Premier League.

Included in that is a footballer’s strength. Not just on a quintessential cold wet Wednesday night in Stoke, but it has become one of the most crucial attributes in the modern day, with the physicality of English football ever-growing to this day.

Although the bare contents of the English top flight has grown in international exploits over the years, a large chunk is still made up of footballers who are native to England – but who are the strongest?

Taking the following ranking factors into consideration in equal measure, here’s a list of the strongest Englishmen to ever grace the beautiful game – from Football League legend Adebayo Akinfenwa to Premier League hero John Terry.

Ranking Factors

Pure strength – memorable performances where their robustness was on display.

Their size/strength ratio – taking height out of the equation.

Position – defenders are, typically, stronger.

1 Adebayo Akinfenwa

Career span: 2001 – 2022

Close

Self-proclaimed as ‘The Beast’, there was no chance that Akinfenwa would not be handed the gold medal here. In fact, it’s not even the now-42-year-old’s ability that made him such a renowned figure among English footballers – and, indeed, the world – but it was the brute strength of the former Wycombe Wanderers and AFC Wimbledon centre forward.

A certified cult hero in the lower divisions of English football, largely helped by his presence on social media, what the striker, who is built more like a bodybuilder than a footballer, may have lacked in terms of technical ability was levelled out by his imposing presence in the opposition box.

Adebayo Akinfenwa – Career Statistics Club Appearances 750 England Caps 0 Notable Club(s) Wycombe Wanderers, Northampton Town, Wimbledon, Gillingham, Swansea City, Torquay United, Millwall

2 Sol Campbell

Career span: 1992 – 2011

Close

An absolute colossus of a man, Sol Campbell may be best remembered as being the subject of one of the most controversial football transfers of all time – switching Tottenham Hotspur for Arsenal back in July 2001. But do not let that cloud your judgement of what a superior central defender he was.

England have been blessed over the years with having all manner of unrelenting defenders put on the fabled white of the Three Lions – but none could rival Campbell’s unmatched level of raw strength. A two-time winner of English football’s most sought-after prize, not only was Campbell effortlessly strong but his pace to match made him all the more of a pain to beat in a foot race.

Sol Campbell – Career Statistics Club Appearances 634 England Caps 73 Notable Club(s) Tottenham Hotspur, Arsenal, Portsmouth, Newcastle Utd, Notts County

3 John Terry

Career span: 2000 – 2018