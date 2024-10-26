Being a professional footballer, let alone a world-class one, requires a series of very important attributes. Pace, technique, mentality, and adaptability are just some of the traits which are necessary to be a high-level player, as well as physicality and strength. Being strong is key for every position on the pitch, defenders and attackers are constantly dueling with each other for space and to get to the ball, and midfielders battle opponents throughout the whole game.

With this in mind, the strongest players in the world right now have been ranked.

Ranking Factors

Physicality

Difficulty playing against

Overall Strength

10 Viktor Gyokeres

Club: Sporting Lisbon

After impressing at Coventry, Viktor Gyokeres has been an absolute revelation since his move to Sporting Lisbon.

At six feet and two inches tall, Gyokeres is an imposing figure at the top of the pitch, who is fantastic in the air. He holds the ball up well with his back to goal, and defenders find it incredibly challenging to take the ball off him. The Swedish forward is a powerful runner who is very hard to stop when in full flight.

Blessed with a wide array of attributes, the former Brighton man is on the radar of many of Europe's top clubs, and his physicality is a key reason for this. He is the perfect modern striker, who is capable of playing high-intensity football and winning the ball back high up the pitch. His success whilst in Portugal is unsurprising, and his strength is mightily impressive.

Viktor Gyokeres Sporting Lisbon Statistics Appearances 62 Goals 55 Assists 19

9 Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa

Club: Napoli

It took a few years for Cameroonian midfielder Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa to settle and find his home in football, but now at Napoli, he is playing the best football of his life.

A dominant, ball-winning midfielder, Anguissa is a very difficult opponent to face. Very strong in the tackle, and great in the air, opponents have to be on the top of their game to compete with him physically, and even then it isn't easy. With the ball, he is a powerful runner, bursting forward from midfield and supplying his teammates to hurt opponents.

Anguissa's strength is one of his most important attributes, as it allows him to break up play and start attacks for his team, which was key during the 2022/23 season, where Napoli won their first Serie A title in 33 years, with Anguissa in the side.

Andre-Frank Zambo Anguissa 24/25 Statistics Appearances 8 Tackles 14 Interceptions 17 Blocks 4

8 Joao Palinha

Club: Bayern Munich

Comfortably leading the Premier League tackle charts during his two years in the league, Joao Palinha is an unbelievable defensive midfielder.

Using his great footballing brain, and physical attributes to rob opponents, Joao Palinha made tackling an art form, and was a nightmare for opponents to play against. His performances didn't go unnoticed, and the Portuguese midfielder was signed by Bayern Munich in the summer of 2024, as they were impressed by his quality in breaking up attacks.

Very hard to knock off the ball, Palinha is one of the strongest players around, and his driving runs from midfield are often hard to stop. His physicality best comes into play when he is defending, robbing opponents of the ball with ease.

Joao Paulinha Tackling Statistics 2022-2024 Appearances 68 Tackles 300

7 Joelinton

Club: Newcastle

The decision to move Joelinton from a striker to a central midfielder may be one of the greatest position changes in football history.

From one of the worst strikers in the Premier League to one of the best and most dominant midfielders, Joelinton is a menace in the centre of the park. Whether it is with or without the ball, the Brazilian uses all of his 6'1 frame to out-muscle opponents, and either win possession back or drive forward towards goal.

Not shy of a tackle, he sometimes oversteps the mark and makes a foul, but his determination and aggression in midfield is unmatched. Joelinton is a nightmare to play against for midfielders, as he is constantly closing down and leaving his foot in, as well as being incredibly strong in the air.

Joelinton 2024/25 Statistics Appearances 8 Tackles 22 Interceptions 13 Blocks 5

6 William Saliba

Club: Arsenal

William Saliba's start to life at Arsenal was slow, however, once he broke into Mikel Arteta's side, he never looked back. Forming a formidable partnership with Gabriel at the heart of the Gunners' defence, Saliba is an imperious defender who is viewed as one of the best in the league. His positioning is always spot on, yet he is also incredibly fast, intelligent and strong. In the air, he is hard to beat, and when one-on-one against an attacker, he almost always comes out on top.

Still just 23 years old, the Frenchman is set to remain one of the best in the world for years to come, and his dominance in his own box is admirable. He is rarely beaten by attackers in any situation, so it's no surprise he is so loved in north London.

William Saliba Statistics Appearances 8 Tackles 21 Interceptions 6 Blocks 6

5 Antonio Rudiger

Club: Real Madrid

Undoubtedly one of the best defenders in the world, Antonio Rudiger is a beast. Similar to Saliba in the sense that he has all the perfect attributes for a modern-day defender, the German is rarely outsmarted by any attacker. Fast, clever, and exceptionally strong, the German centre-back is often up to unusual antics in a bid to put off opponents – but when it comes to the art of simply defending, he delivers.

A key part of both the Chelsea and Real Madrid Champions League winning sides in recent seasons, Antonio Rudiger has cemented himself among the best in the world. His strength is his stand-out attribute, but he is also comfortable with the ball at his feet, and is capable of a rocket from long range, from time to time.

Antonio Rudiger 24/25 Statistics Appearances 9 Tackles 7 Interceptions 3 Blocks 13

4 Romelu Lukaku

Club: Napoli

Despite being six feet three inches tall, and weighing 93 kilograms, Romelu Lukaku is still incredibly fast, as well as supremely strong.

The Belgian striker, who is the leading scorer for his nation, has had a rather up-and-down career, with some unbelievable spells at clubs, and others quite underwhelming. Blessed with all the attributes of a top striker, his physical prowess is unbelievable, and has caused defenders problems throughout his career. He likes to bully defenders, either pushing the ball past them and running, or just beating them in the air, which has contributed to him scoring a lot of goals in his career.

The former Chelsea and Inter Milan man is as strong as they come and has enjoyed an excellent career, much thanks to his physical domination.

Romelu Lukaku Premier League Statistics Appearances 278 Tackles 121 Interceptions 35

3 Adama Traore

Club: Fulham

Considering his physical attributes, it is rather puzzling as to how Adama Traore isn't one of the best players in the world.

With lightning-quick pace, arguably the fastest in the Premier League, and ridiculous strength, Traore is impossible to stop when in full flight. His finishing has often let him down, which may explain why he didn't make the grade at Barcelona, but as a physical specimen, there are few like Adama Traore.

The Spanish winger is built more like an American Football player, and his strength is quite ridiculous. Opponents don't know how to stop him, and often have to just foul him as his attributes are so incredible. If he were to be more consistent, particularly in front of goal, there is no doubt Adama would be one of the best on the planet.

Adama Traore Premier League Statistics Appearances 219 Goals 13 Assists 20

2 Erling Haaland

Club: Man City

Since arriving on the scene at Molde in 2017, Erling Haaland has not stopped scoring goals. His goal record, everywhere he has been, is remarkable, and it is easy to see why when you watch him play. Outrageously quick, a deadly finisher, and unbelievably strong, the Norwegian striker has all the attributes of a fantastic striker, and that is exactly what he is. He regularly bullies defenders off the ball, moving them away with ease in order to create chances for himself, and when he is determined to score, he is very hard to stop.

One of the best in the world, at just 24 years old, Haaland is not going to stop. Defenders across the world will need to find a way to beat him physically, but that appears very unlikely.

Erling Haaland Premier League Statistics Appearances 74 Goals 73 Assists 13

1 Virgil van Dijk

Club: Liverpool

The best defender in the world for a number of years, Virgil van Dijk is one of the greatest centre-backs football has ever seen.

Quick, comfortable on the ball, and ridiculously strong, forwards have had many a difficult day against the Dutchman, who brushes opponents aside with ease. Rarely even needing to make a tackle, van Dijk is always in the right place to cut out attacks, and win aerial battles against opponents.

Using his physical stature in both boxes, the former Celtic man is a constant threat from set pieces, and causes opponents all sorts of issues. His overall ability is unquestionable, and his strength is sublime, which is one of many factors why Van Dijk is a football legend.

Virgil van Dijk 24/25 Statistics Appearances 8 Tackles 4 Interceptions 18 Blocks 2

Stats via Transfermarkt and FBRef - correct as of 25-10-24