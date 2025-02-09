Strength, both physical and mental, are important assets for all sports people, especially football. Being the strongest doesn't necessarily mean being considered one of the hardest players in football history. Although there are certainly some parallels. For a striker, strength might mean the ability to play with your back to goal and have the confidence and power to hold off the defender and hold the ball up.

Irrespective of the nature of a player's strength, it is a much-needed quality that can hugely benefit their team. It can help relieve pressure, lead a team and score goals, as well as prevent them. Over the years, there have been a wealth of strong players gracing British shores. Football itself has long been built upon principles such as physicality and raw power, so here are the 10 strongest players in British football history.

10 Wayne Rooney

England

Wayne Rooney burst onto the scene as a teenager with Everton in the Premier League. Even then he showed strength beyond his years to hold players off. This was one quality which helped him become one of the most complete players in British football history.

Although not the tallest in the world, Rooney went toe to toe physically with an array of powerfully built and much bigger defenders. Rooney was, of course, equipped with great skill and vision. Aided by his great strength, he was a strong competitor over the course of a long and very successful career for Manchester United and England.

9 Terry Butcher

England

Terry Butcher was very much in the old-school form of what a British defender should be. Big and combative, Butcher once famously played on with a head injury. Starting the game in a white England jersey, by the final whistle it was doused mostly red with his own blood.

The nil-nil draw in Sweden was enough to guarantee England a place at the 1990 World Cup in Italy. He was also part of the famous Ipswich Town side that won the 1981 UEFA Cup. He moved to Glasgow Rangers, where he enjoyed great success, winning three Scottish League titles, using his physical prowess to command the back line.

8 Emile Heskey

England

Emile Heskey was a very well-regarded and hard-working striker. In many ways, he was one of the most disrespected players in football history. This was because his strike rate was deemed low. In a long career, which saw him make 748 appearances, the big striker scored 156 goals throughout his career.

He was highly rated by his strike partners and other teammates for how he would hold the ball up and begin attacks. Steven Gerrard often spoke well of his former Liverpool and England teammate, especially in relation to his unselfish play. After a 3-1 England win over Belarus, Gerrard once said:

“The players appreciate his work-rate, his presence and his size - what he did for Wayne's first goal was absolutely magic."

7 John Charles

Wales

Known as the gentle giant, John Charles is widely regarded as one of the most versatile players in British football history. This was due to Charles’s ability to play equally well at either centre-half or striker. Although big and strong, he wasn’t a player who needed to throw his weight around. Such was his ability and strength, he didn’t need to foul opponents.

He didn’t need to do so, he was that good. Yet he still showed his strength throughout his career. He was particularly successful in Italy, where he played for Juventus, who he scored more than 100 goals for, not to mention a few Serie A titles.

6 John Terry

England

John Terry was a hugely successful captain for Chelsea, lifting the Premier League title on five occasions. Such was his stature as a defender, that the great Ronaldinho named Terry as one of the toughest opponents he faced.

He was a towering presence in the air, while being a player who relished a tackle. Just as importantly, he was always there for Chelsea to lead the line in defence. It was his drive and determination, a strength in itself, that led the club to so many honours. In total, he won 15 major honours for the blues, during Chelsea’s most successful era ever.

5 Sol Campbell

England

Sol Campbell was on course to become a Spurs legend, but he later moved to their bitter north London rivals Arsenal. Such was his form for the Gunners over the years, he is considered one of the greatest Arsenal players in Premier League history.

Campbell was athletic and incredibly strong. Add in his great reading of the game and you had the excellent player he was domestically and for England.

He made a significant contribution to Arsenal history in the 2003/04 season. During that period, Campbell made 35 Premier League appearances as the Gunners went unbeaten in the competition.

4 Norman Whiteside

Northern Ireland

Norman Whiteside made his Manchester United debut in 1982 while he was still just 16. He went on to play for Northern Ireland in that year’s World Cup in Spain. Even at a young age, Whiteside was able to hold off players with his great strength.

He is perhaps best known for scoring a wonder goal for United to win his side the 1985 FA Cup and deny Everton what would have been the league and cup double. Sadly, for Whiteside, by the age of 26, he had to retire due to recurring and serious knee injuries. Although United fans old enough to have seen him play have fond memories of the Irishman.

3 Adebayo Akinfenwa

England

Adebayo Akinfenwa played his entire career outside of the Premier League for sides that included Northampton Town and Wycombe Wanderers. Over the years, the striker became known for his incredible physique.

On first inspection, Akinfenwa had a body more in keeping with a rugby union player, or perhaps a wrestler. However, there was no doubting Akinfenwa knew where the goal was. In 751 games, the striker scored a respectable 215 goals.

Perhaps unsurprisingly, Akinfenwa was nicknamed the Beast. He was very adept at holding off defenders. If anyone was in any doubt on his strength, he was given a 97 out of 100 rating on FIFA 21.

2 Mark Hughes

Wales

Mark Hughes was a fabulous player. Not only did he have a penchant for scoring spectacular and acrobatic volleys, he was also as strong as an ox. So often Hughes would be seen with his back to goal, casually holding off a defender before beginning an attack.

Naturally, he is considered one of the greatest strikers in Welsh football. Not only was he strong physically, he also had a thunderbolt of a strike. He once scored such a well-hit volley for Southampton that the referee gave a goal kick. With the goal netting at the Dell, Southampton’s old ground, being so close to the advertising hoarding, the referee assumed the ball had gone wide given the force it came back out of the net.

1 Duncan Ferguson

Scotland

Known as Big Dunc, Duncan Ferguson was a formidable opponent. At six foot four, he was an absolute handful. Fantastic in the air, but more than capable on the deck, Ferguson was very strong. So much so, he’s seen as one of the hardest footballers of the Premier League era.

Frankly, nobody could compete with the big Scot on strength alone. It is at Everton where he is most closely associated. In 270 games for the Toffees, he scored 72 goals. He was also an important part of the Everton team that won the 1995 FA Cup final. In the final, they beat Manchester United 1-0.

He was especially strong in the air, whether it be flicking the ball on, or posing a threat from set pieces, when you felt sorry for whoever was faced with marking him. When Everton fans saw Ferguson’s name in the starting line-up, they were given a huge lift. As they knew, he would always give everything for the cause, which was significant.

All stats via Transfermarkt - correct as of 08/02/25