An amateur Strongman has been warned that his career could be over after suffering a devastating injury while competing earlier this month. Dan Jones was within moments of completing an event in Southport when his world was turned upside down as he snapped both of his patella tendons in a freak accident.

The 29-year-old senior IT analyst was in contention to win the entire event at the time of the incident. All that separated him from glory was carrying 80kg in weight for 20 metres to cross the finishing line. However, just when he looked to be on the brink of victory, Jones collapsed to the floor in sickening fashion, snapping both his patella tendons and causing his kneecaps to ‘shoot up into his thighs’.

Per The Daily Star, the stricken athlete was quickly rushed to Leighton Hospital in Crewe, where surgeons spent in excess of five hours reattaching the torn muscles. The patella tendons are vital to perform basic everyday functions such as walking and climbing stairs and Jones has spent the last three weeks at the medical facility beginning what will be a long rehabilitation journey.

Jones Still Doesn't Know What Caused the Gruesome Injury

He was left in agony after his leg 'folded under him'

Speaking from his hospital bed, Jones admitted that medics weren't able to fully explain why he had suffered the injury. Recalling the incident, he said:

"After slowing down the video with doctors and surgeons, it looks like my right knee patellar tendon snaps out of nowhere, which causes my leg to fold underneath me. Then my left knee bends underneath me and this tendon snaps on impact with the ground. I felt like I was on fire, my kneecaps were in my quads because my tendons ruptured."

Ever the competitor, Jones' disappointment at his body breaking down at such a crucial moment of the competition was clear. "I was going into the last event in second place," he explained.

"If I had won this event, there was a chance I could have won my category. The guy that I was racing against was in first place at the time so I was having to beat him, which is why I was going as fast as I could. It was a freak accident.

"The weirdest thing I remember is silence. The whole crowd was cheering everyone on and then it went deathly silent and I just lay on the floor. I was very upset, I had a chance of winning. We were very near to the end with 10 metres to go in the competition. I only needed three more seconds of running to finish the event."

Jones only began training for the sport this year and had got off to a good start on the amateur circuit, winning his first event in Manchester in July. His horror injury hasn't sapped any of his desire to compete, despite his doctors warning him that his body will likely never be the same again.

Medics would prefer him to focus on simply being able to walk unaided again, which they are hopeful he will be able to do by February of next year. Jones himself, though, has bigger goals - and already has his sights set on victory at the England in the Open competition within the next five years.

"The surgeon has said it could be the end of all the Strongman competitions, but it's a case by case basis," Jones stated. "He said it would be very rare that I'd be able to compete at the level I was again, but we don't know until I start healing. My biggest goal is to be a dad, and be able to chase my daughter around and play with her. I should be able to go to the gym and do aspects of the Strongman things."