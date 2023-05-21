The NFL will see some incredible talent coming out of this year’s college draft class, but which one has the opportunity to rise above the rest and take home the Defensive Rookie of the Year award?

Your first year in the NFL can be quite a daunting task, making the move from college football to the professional game where you’re no longer the big man on campus. It’s back to being the youngster once again, but if you’re able to make the step up, there’s always the chance that you can make an impact on the league straight away and even come away with some silverware.

Last year’s Offensive Rookie Player of the Year was a pretty tough decision for the voters, as we had a number of players emerge to the top of the game, most notably in the wide receiver category, but in the end the award went to New York Jets man Garrett Wilson after he put up 1,103 yards and 4 touchdowns off the back of 83 receptions, made all the more impressive by the fact he had Zach Wilson throwing to him.

But who are the contenders to take home that award this year? We’ve looked at this year’s draft class and what they were able to do in college to determine our top five contenders, and here they are:

5 Anthony Richardson - Quarterback, Indianapolis Colts

Like everything that happens around Anthony Richardson, it’s all about ‘potential’ for him and if that is going to be realised in the NFL. He has the tools and there’s a good chance that he’s going to have a lot of ‘splash’ moments in his first year whilst teams are still working him out. He’s not our favourtie to win, but if he has more good than bad, he’ll be in contention.

4 C.J. Stroud - Quarterback, Houston Texans

Still the quarterback that we felt should have gone #1 in the draft and the quarterback that I think will have the best rookie year of those that were selected. Comes in with a winning attitude from his days at Ohio State and that is going to translate instantly to his weapons as they start to turn the franchise around.

3 Jaxon Smith-Njigba - Wide Receiver, Seattle Seahawks

If Geno Smith is going to repeat his incredible numbers from last year, then someone who is going to benefit from theta is Smith-Njigba, who many believed was the best route-runner coming out of this draft, then this just has all the makings to be an incredible duo right out of the gate.

2 Darnell Washington - Tight End, Pittsburgh Steelers

The Pittsburgh Steelers are still trying to get the best they can out of quarterback Kenny Pickett, but they’re doing it very slowly and bringing in a physical presence like Washington to act as a ‘safety blanket’ for him in the short-passing game will allow him to grow and be more comfortable. But with his frame, watch him turn into the next Gronk once he gets into the open field, that is what will set him apart from the rest.

1 Bijan Robinson - Running Back - Atlanta Falcons

The running back that can do it all, whether it be on the ground or in the air. It’s a bit early to brand him Christian McCaffrey 2.0 just yet, but that is the level of potential we are talking here. And with the Atlanta Falcons still not really having their franchise quarterback in place, expect Robinson to take on a lot of the responsibilities for the entire offense.