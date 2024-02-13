Highlights The Brooklyn Nets made moves at the trade deadline but may lack the talent to truly compete in the short-term.

They should focus on maintaining their competitive spirit and not accept losing, while also looking towards the 2024 NBA Draft.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas have stepped up as scoring options, but the Nets have lacked a pure playmaker this season.

The Brooklyn Nets were active at the trade deadline in an attempt to salvage their season, and at least, give themselves a chance to reach the NBA post-season by earning a Play-In tournament spot.

But league insider Mark Medina argues that they ‘don’t have enough talent’ on the roster to truly compete, and in the short-term they may only be able to demonstrate their ‘competitive spirit’ while believing that they should turn their attention to the 2024 NBA Draft lottery in the long-term instead.

Trade deadline overhaul

Added Dennis Schröder, Keita Bates-Diop, traded Royce O’Neale, Spencer Dinwiddie

The Nets decided to cash in on some of their assets at the trade deadline by making a couple of moves that they hope will give them the opportunity to close in on those ahead of them, and help them be competitive enough to earn a Play-In tournament spot at the end of the 2023-24 regular season campaign.

Brooklyn’s first deadline move saw them engage in a swap deal, in which they traded for point-guard Dennis Schröder, sending Spencer Dinwiddie to the Toronto Raptors, who was subsequently waived and signed with his hometown team, the Los Angeles Lakers.

Dennis Schröder - 2023-24 On/Off-Court Splits Category On-Court Off-Court ORTG 114.9 110.2 DRTG 115.9 116.6 NRTG -1.0 -6.4 FG% 49.0 46.3 3PT FG% 36.0 36.2

They then became part of a three-team trade with the Phoenix Suns and Memphis Grizzlies that saw them acquire Keita Bates-Diop, Jordan Goodwin, who was also waived, and three future second-round picks, in exchange for Royce O’Neale.

The Nets further shook up the roster by waiving Thaddeus Young, who they acquired in the Raptors trade for Schröder, as well as Harry Giles III, per Brian Lewis of the New York Post, who, in his report, suggested that the Nets’ deadline moves were ‘underwhelming’, albeit expected.

But, Nets general manager Sean Marks didn’t agree, and insisted that the front office were happy about the moves they made, stating that it provided the organization with ‘flexibility’ and ‘sustainability’ when looking ahead to their future.

“We go into these days always thinking about future flexibility, try to maintain some level of sustainability when we’re looking at how’s the team look this year, in six months’ time from now? How’s it going to look in three, four years?... We feel pretty good about it by adding the players we added, but at the same time, you’re keeping some those draft assets as well, that future flexibility.” – Nets GM, Sean Marks

Source: New York Post

Brooklyn currently sits outside of a Play-In tournament spot, with their 21-31 record only good enough for 11th place in a very competitive Eastern Conference landscape, two-and-a-half games behind 10th placed, Atlanta Hawks.

Nets have to ‘maintain their competitive spirit’

Medina argues that the Nets need to channel their focus into ‘controlling the controllables’, stating that they need to maintain their competitive spirit, and not to accept losing.

While the journalist believes that they could still stay in the mix for Play-In tournament contention, he feels that long-term, it will be more about the draft lottery, as he doesn't believe that they possess the talent to make a post-season run.

“Long-term, it's going to be about the lottery. But in the short-term, it's just going to be about ‘don’t accept losing, don't allow it to get you down in the dumps.’ And, in fairness to the Nets, they do have a competitive spirit. But, I can totally understand their frustration that these things have a way of snowballing. So, control the controllables. That's a cliché that teams say, and so, as far as how that applies to the Nets, they just have to maintain their competitive spirit, at least to stay in the mix. But that is going to be a struggle because they just don’t have enough talent."

Play-In tournament still in play, but only just

Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas keeping the Nets' hopes alive

Medina previously expressed that the Nets had 'serviceable players' on the roster that would be complementary to contending teams, but collectively, on one team, they didn't have enough to make a legitimate playoff push themselves.

Two players spring to mind in that category: Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas.

Bridges, who has largely spent his career as a number three/four option, found himself elevated to Brooklyn's number one option when he came over in the Kevin Durant trade from Phoenix, and so far this season, he has stepped up to the task, especially from a scoring standpoint.

Mikal Bridges and Cam Thomas - 2023-24 Shooting Efficiency Offensive Category Mikal Bridges Cam Thomas FG% PTS FG% PTS Drives 50.0 8.0 48.2 9,7 Catch-and-shoot 38.2 6.3 44.7 3.6 Pull-ups 40.6 5.3 38.0 7.3

On the season, Bridges is averaging a career-high 21.8 points on a 45.3 percent shooting clip from the field, while also connecting on 37.2 percent of his three-point attempts. The 27-year-old is also 4.9 rebounds and 3.7 assists.

Similarly, Thomas has had a breakout season, whereby he has averaged 21.4 points, in which he is shooting 44.1 percent from the field, and 36.1 percent from distance, while also grabbing 2.9 rebounds and dishing 2.6 assists.

However, while their scoring numbers are up, the Nets have lacked a playmaker for the majority of this season, but have been encouraged by the return to the court of three-time All-Star, Ben Simmons, who since returning in January from a back injury, has so far averaged 6.0 assists in his previous five games, along with 1.2 steals per game.

With the addition of Schröder at the deadline, this area of weakness for the Nets has been fortified, with the German dishing out 12 assists in his debut game at the Barclays Center against the San Antonio Spurs.

As such, the Nets will be hoping that both Simmons and Schröder can take over the playmaking department, taking the load off of Bridges and Thomas, so that they can focus on their scoring.

While the Nets' team defense ranks 19th overall in the Association, if they can solidify their offense and find a way to put more points on the board, where they currently average only 114.9 points per contest, then they could become a Play-In tournament.

However, there is still a long way left to go in the season, and if they are to give themselves an opportunity, then they will have to so by chasing those teams ahead of them.

All statistics courtesy of Statmuse, ESPN, NBA.com and Basketball Reference.