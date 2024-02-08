Highlights Buddy Hield's value is heavily reliant on his three-point shooting, and he hasn't been as effective this season.

Hield has become more of a team player and is willing to play his role.

The Philadelphia 76ers need shooters to help with spacing and scoring, and Hield's addition can address this issue.

Thursday morning, the Philadelphia 76ersacquired Buddy Hield from the Indiana Pacers in exchange for Marcus Morris, Furkan Korkmaz, and three second-round picks. It doesn't come as a surprise why the Pacers have decided to move on from the 31-year-old guard.

His value as a player has been extremely dependent on his ability to shoot, and he just hasn't been as hot this season. He's also seen a decrease in usage, as the Pacers have been favoring the growth of younger players like Bennedict Mathurin and Aaron Nesmith instead.

Indiana Pacers - Player Stat Comparison Player PTS FGA FG% 3PA 3P% Buddy Hield 12.0 9.9 44.3% 6.9 38.4% Bennedict Mathurin 14.6 11.2 46.0% 3.5 37.6% Aaron Nesmith 12.5 8.7 52.3% 4.6 46.3%

The problem with a player like Hield is that he doesn't really provide significant value outside his ability to make threes. When he's hot and shooting over 40 percent, it's great. But once that percentage dips, it becomes increasingly difficult to ignore the downsides to his game.

He's not a good defender, he can't really facilitate, and he doesn't get to the free-throw line at all. Despite ranking fifth on the team in field goal attempts, he ranks dead last in free throw attempts for any player seeing significant minutes.

On the bright side, he's more of a team player now. When he was with the Sacramento Kings, one of the issues associated with him was that he was a hard-headed player who was more concerned with his shots than the well-being of his team.

Over the last few seasons, he's demonstrated that he's more willing to cooperate and play his role. If he's able to find his stroke again, he could still be a good contributor to a team in need of shooting.

Sixers need Shooters

Philadelphia is 24th in three-point attempts this season

The 76ers are in desperate need of shooters. Since superstar Joel Embiid got injured, their offense has been a mess. They're 24th in three-point attempts and 18th in three-point percentage. This wasn't a problem during the beginning of the season because Embiid and Tyrese Maxey's two-man game provided enough gravity to create spacing.

But since Embiid has gone down, opposing teams are opting to trap Maxey instead, and there aren't any actual threats on the 76ers to take advantage of it.

The lack of viable three-point shooting results in possessions like this where opposing defenses are able to clog the paint. Because there aren't enough shooters, opposing defenses are allowed to sag off and help on the drive, forcing Maxey to take much tougher shots.

The addition of Hield brings in a high-volume, albeit streaky, three-point shooter who, on his best days, can alleviate this problem. He's going to shoot if open, regardless if he's hot or not, and this is exactly what the 76ers need right now.

The 76ers also rank 28th in corner three-point attempts this season. Although Hield only attempts 1.2 corner threes per game, he's shooting a little over 40 percent from those attempts. If the 76ers can get him to buy into being a corner specialist, they'd be able to provide enough spacing for players like Maxey to succeed.

Even if Hield isn't able to find a consistent shot, this was still a good trade to make. Although their title aspirations look grim due to Embiid's injury, they can't just bleed out for the rest of the season. Bringing in Hield is a good attempt at providing the spacing needed for Maxey to operate.

It doesn't address all of their issues; they still need a ball handler and guard defender, but it's a decent start for a team looking to navigate through the season without their best player.