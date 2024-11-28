Stuart Bingham shocked the commentary team and thousands of snooker fans watching live following a botched break-off shot at the UK Championship.

Bingham was up against three-time world champion Mark Williams in the opening round of the tournament at the Barbican in York and managed to come away with an impressive 6-5 win after winning four consecutive frames.

However, he had to do so after rebounding from an awful start to the tenth frame of the match, where his break-off went so wrong that it handed his opponent an immediate points advantage in the frame.

Stuart Bingham Pots the Black in Disastrous Start to Frame at UK Championship

Even his opponent was stunned

While breaking, Bingham hit the cue ball onto the left-hand side of the reds, resulting in it rebounding off the cushions, hitting the black at the perfect angle to send it into the corner pocket. It was a remarkable sequence, albeit one that resulted in a foul that cost the former world champion seven points.

Six-time tournament winner, Neal Foulds, who was on commentary for the match said: "I don’t think I've ever seen the black knocked in from the break-off before tonight."

Alan McManus, also on commentary duties, was equally stunned:

"You think you’ve seen it all. I’ve never seen that before ever. Potting the black off the break. That is incredible."

After he secured the comeback win, Bingham was unhappy with the table conditions and the players in a previous game on the same table, Judd Trump and Neil Robertson, had the same complaint.

"I put it down to the two players in the tournament using Triangle [chalk], and they're out now," Bingham explained. "I think the conditions will play a lot better now. When the Triangle chalk gets in the cloth, it can change the conditions totally.

"With it being reclothed, I think we'll be in for a scoring fest from the last 16. You see it at the Worlds, the table plays nice, then you follow Ronnie or Luca [Brecel], and the table plays different, but it's up to them what they do." Bingham will now go on to face Zhang Anda in the next round of the tournament.

GIVEMESPORT's Key Statistic: Bingham has never won the UK Championship, but did win the World Snooker Championship in 2015.

Across the other games, there have been some big shocks in the opening rounds. Ronnie O’Sullivan lost his opening game to Barry Hawkins, Mark Selby suffered defeat against Jack Lisowski and the current world champion Luca Brecel lost 6-5 to Jak Jones.