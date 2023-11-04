Highlights Stuart Webber, Norwich City's sporting director, is set to leave the club and Leeds United is reportedly interested in hiring him. However, there is currently nothing imminent between Leeds and Webber, and he is planning to take some personal time off.

Leeds' main focus for the January transfer window is to keep hold of their talented squad, including players like Crysencio Summerville and Wilfried Gnonto, who have attracted interest from Premier League clubs.

Leeds is pushing for promotion this season and any clubs interested in their players may have to wait until next summer. Keeping Gnonto and Summerville won't be easy, as they aspire to play in a top league.

Leeds United are reportedly interested in appointing current Norwich City sporting director Stuart Webber, who is set to leave his position at Carrow Road, and journalist Ben Jacobs has provided an internal update on the situation to GIVEMESPORT.

The Yorkshire club could be looking to add to their backroom staff after Victor Orta departed.

Stuart Webber will soon be available

Around four months ago, Norwich announced that Webber was set to leave Carrow Road after informing the club of his decision earlier in the year. The Canaries confirmed that Webber would stay in his role for his notice period, which is set to end soon. Webber has previously worked for the likes of Liverpool, Wolverhampton Wanderers, and Huddersfield Town in various different roles, including Director of Football and Head of Scouting.

It's understood that Leeds and Rangers are now keen on hiring Webber once he departs from Norwich, but a fresh report from Football Scotland has claimed that Rangers aren't looking to press ahead and approach Webber to join the club.

Orta was in a Director of Football role at Elland Road but Leeds parted company with the Spaniard back in May. A few months later in July, Leeds confirmed that Gretar Steinsson had been named as Technical Director, with the Championship side confirming that he would help oversee transfers in his role at the club.

Jacobs has suggested that as it stands, there is nothing imminent between Leeds and Webber, with the 39-year-old likely to be in demand when he becomes available. The journalist adds that Webber is looking to take some time off when he leaves Norwich, whilst suggesting that the links to Leeds were inevitable with Webber working with Daniel Farke previously. Speaking to GIVEMESPORT, Jacobs said...

"There's nothing imminent at the moment with Stuart Webber. He's going to be in demand and he is a free agent, or very soon anyway, in the next fortnight. I believe he handed in his notice in June. He had the option to stay on for the year, but has chosen to go now. And from what I understand, Webber wants to take some personal time. He is looking, believe it or not, to climb a bunch of different mountains. I know the Norwich fans were not happy when he announced earlier that and it got aborted in the end this plan, but he wanted to go and climb Everest, for example. So Webber is looking for some time off in the same way that Michael Edwards wanted some time off. Which is why I don't think that there's necessarily anything imminent. As you say, he's worked with Daniel Farke before, so the links are inevitable. But there's nothing sort of firmed up between Leeds and Webber."

Daniel Farke's January transfer plans

With Leeds performing well in the Championship so far this season, despite losing a host of players in the summer transfer window, the main focus for the Whites could be to keep hold of the rest of their talented squad. Farke has some top-quality stars to call upon, with some who are destined to return to the Premier League in the not-so-distant future.

Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano recently claimed that several clubs in England's top flight are monitoring Crysencio Summerville ahead of a potential January transfer window move. Burnley, Everton, and Bournemouth have all previously been interested in securing his signature. Considering how well he has started this campaign, it will be a major priority for Farke to keep him at Elland Road.

Crysencio Summerville - stats vs Leeds' Championship squad 2023/24 Output Squad rank Overall rating 7.69 1st Man of the match awards 4 1st Goals 4 2nd Assists 2 3rd Shots per game 3.7 1st Key passes per game 2.9 1st Crosses per game 2.2 1st Dribbles per game 2.4 1st Fouled per game 2.1 1st Stats according to WhoScored

Another potential departure Leeds will be hoping to avoid is Wilfried Gnonto, who came close to leaving the club in the summer, with Everton keen on the Italian forward. On a positive note, journalist Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT that any clubs showing an interest in Leeds' players may have to wait until next summer, with the Yorkshire club pushing for promotion this term.

Keeping hold of the likes of Gnonto and Summerville certainly won't be easy, with both players likely to want to be plying their trade in a top league.