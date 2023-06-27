A study from the European Clubs Association has found that 82 percent of female players suffer discomfort because of their football boots.

The research is being conducted as part of the ECA’s commitment to discover more about equipment and clothing which enhances safety, performance and comfort for female football players.

In total, 350 players from 16 top-tier teams around Europe have been surveyed anonymously.

The majority of players have reported discomfort from their football boots which could impact their performance, while one fifth said they customised their boots in an attempt to improve comfort.

In addition, 34 percent of female players reported discomfort specifically in their heel. This heel discomfort was significantly higher among black players – 48 percent – compared with 32 percent of white footballers.

The majority of football boots are designed for white male players. In fact, most of the sport’s equipment is designed for men.

IDA Sports is one of the few companies to produce football boots exclusively for women.

Sports scientists have previously claimed boots and balls made for male players have put female players at a higher risk of injury. It is a possible explanation behind the prevalence of ACL injuries in the women's game.

The ECA research consolidates this, suggesting issues relating to Achilles tendons and metatarsal stress fractures were linked to incorrect footwear.

In addition, two in five players reported to the ECA that they did not feel the current football boot market offers good injury prevention.

ECA has “pretty simple” objective

Charlie Marshall, the ECA's chief executive officer, discussed his organisation’s role in changing the football boot industry.

"Our objective is pretty simple and that's to get the right shoe to fit every women and girl playing football worldwide," he said.

"That's the starting point. How the market takes the research forward is the next step."

Claire Bloomfield, the ECA's head of women's football, added: "The numbers were staggering. We knew we were going to find something but those numbers really did shock us all.

"It highlighted the importance of this work and why it needs to be done now. The end goal is about inspiring industry change. It is highlighting a really key area in neglected research."

The first phase of the ECA’s research is still to be peer-reviewed, but once published, it is set to come available to all football boot brands.