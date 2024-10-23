The "Big Six" clubs have traditionally formed the backbone of the Premier League, renowned for their ability to consistently assert their dominance over the rest of the division. However, as the league grows more competitive, a significant transformation is taking shape.

A recent study conducted by Betting Lounge analysed the total number of games played, won, and lost over the last five seasons, including the first eight matches of the ongoing 2024/25 Premier League season, to reveal 'the true Big Six.'

While the traditional powerhouses have largely remained intact—with Liverpool, Manchester City, and Arsenal consistently vying for the Premier League title, and Tottenham and Manchester United frequently battling for Champions League qualification—one unexpected shift emerged from the study. Aston Villa have stepped in to replace Chelsea, who have struggled to regain their footing in the wake of the post-Roman Abramovich era.

Study Drops Chelsea From New 'Big Six'

Aston Villa have replaced Blues based on results in last five years

Among the many things the study found, perhaps the most obvious one is that Manchester City are England's dominant domestic force. In the last five years, they have won four of the league titles on offer, with a win rate of nearly 74% over the past five seasons and a low loss rate of just under 9%. Their +257 goal difference, driven by 391 goals scored, highlights both their attacking prowess and defensive solidity under Pep Guardiola.

Liverpool, Arsenal, Tottenham, round out the Premier League's top four. However, under Unai Emery, Aston Villa have statistically usurped Chelsea as a top-six club, recording a win rate of 47.76% compared to Chelsea's 46.32%. Villa's upward trajectory is only becoming more pronounced, as recent performances indicate a consistent rise in their Premier League status, with them continuing to give weight to Sir Alex Ferguson's 2023 prediction.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Only Manchester City, Arsenal and Liverpool have accumulated more points in the Premier League since Emery took over in November 2022.

Although their +32 goal difference points to potential defensive improvements, their overall form and attacking development have propelled them ahead of Chelsea, who have fallen from the traditional elite despite spending £1.3 billion over the past five seasons.

Betting Lounge's New Premier League 'Big Six' Position Team Avg Win % 20/21-24/25 Avg Loss % 20/21-24/25 Scored Conceded Total +/- 1 Manchester City 73.95% 8.95% 391 134 257 2 Liverpool 65.39% 15.13% 338 159 179 3 Arsenal 61.97% 24% 310 167 143 4 Tottenham Hotspur 51% 33.29% 299 218 81 5 Manchester United 48.55% 29.00% 252 211 41 6 Aston Villa 47.76% 35% 249 217 32 7 Chelsea 46.32% 27.11% 266 189 77 8 Newcastle United 40.13% 31.82% 251 227 24

Related How Many VAR Mistakes Have Gone For and Against Every Premier League Club (2024/25) Every Premier League team has had mixed fortunes with VAR this season. Here's what all the mistakes look like.

In other findings, the study indicates that the Red Devils, under the flawed governance of Erik ten Hag, are in danger of slipping out of the traditional big six due to Newcastle United's Saudi-led resurgence. Currently, United have a win rate of 48.55%, with only 8.42% separating them in fifth place from Eddie Howe's side in eighth. As the Red Devils sit in 12th place after eight Premier League matches this season, they will be anxiously looking over their shoulders.

All statistics courtesy of Betting Lounge - correct as of 23/10/24