Key Takeaways Premier League wage costs are predicted to soar in the next decade, with traditional 'Big Six' all forecast to be spending more than £200m.

Only five current clubs are predicted to have wage bills under £100m in 2034.

Six teams are projected to see their salary costs rise by over 100% in the next 10 years.

Since the Premier League's inception, wages have spiralled out of control rapidly, reaching unprecedented levels in the years gone by. Even Ipswich Town, who are playing their first season in the English top flight in 22 years, are still currently spending millions.

Costs in football, whether it be transfer fees or player wages, are only likely to increase in the coming years as football's popularity continues to increase and the pockets of clubs get deeper. And in a new study, OLBG have predicted that wage bills could rise as high as £300m in some cases.

Taking information from Spotrac and Capology, two sites who collect data on player wages, the study has analysed payroll data from 2014 to present day. Using those figures, predictions about what every Premier League team will be spending on wages by 2034 have been made. And while a few teams only see their wage bills rise by a small amount, others could see theirs skyrocket.

Study's Premier League 2034 Wage Bill Predictions - 20-11

Only five current clubs projected to have wage bills of less than £100m

In the bottom half of the table, only five current Premier League clubs have been predicted to have wage bills of less than £100m or less - although two teams come perilously close to breaching that mark. It will come as little surprise to anyone that Ipswich are predicted to be the team forking out the least on salaries in a decade's time, with the Tractor Boys projected to only see a 7% increase to their payroll.

Way ahead of them are fellow relegation candidates Southampton, who still don't quite crack the £50m mark. There's another noticeable jump between them and Brentford, with the Bees' salary bill expected to increase by 109%. Crystal Palace and Bournemouth round out the bottom five, with both teams keeping their wage increases largely in check in comparison to the rest of the league.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: According to FBref and Capology, the lowest-paid player in the Premier League right now is Bournemouth's Will Dennis, with the goalkeeper earning £2,000 a week.

Leicester City are projected to just crack the £100m ceiling for their yearly wage bill in 2034, and despite spending less than the Foxes on wages right now, OLBG have predicted Brighton's costs to increase drastically. Their 2034 projected salary bill of £107.7m would mark a 128% increase, a level of inflation only bettered by one other club.

Nottingham Forest, Everton and Fulham then complete the bottom half of the 2034 predicted table, with the Cottagers predicted to rack up the highest payroll out of the trio. That is despite Marco Silva's side currently spending less on wages than both of the teams behind them.

Study Predicts Premier League Club Wage Bills in 2034 (20-11) Rank Club 2024 Wage Bill 10 Year Predicted Change 2034 Predicted Wage Bill 11. Fulham £56.6m 121% £125.1m 12. Everton £66.2m 87% £123.2m 13. Nottingham Forest £67.3m 83% £123.2m 14. Brighton £47.1m 128% £107.7m 15. Leicester City £56.9m 76% £100.1m 16. AFC Bournemouth £57.4m 74% £99.9m 17. Crystal Palace £61.9m 59% £98.4m 18. Brentford £33.9m 109% £70.9m 19. Southampton £33.7m 44% £48.4m 20. Ipswich Town £15.8m 7% £16.9m

Study's Premier League 2034 Wage Bill Predictions - 10-1

The 'Big Six' are all predicted to spend over £200m by 2034