Key Takeaways The CIES Football Observatory has named the 20 best teenagers in the world right now, ranking them based on level of experience.

Kobbie Mainoo has been named as the fifth-best teenager in world football right now, highlighting his impressive rise at Manchester United.

Other players included in the study's top 20 include Lamine Yamal, Lewis Miley and Kendry Paez.

"Youth development is the lifeblood of any successful football club." Those are the words of legendary Manchester United manager, Sir Matt Busby. The Scot was a pioneer in emphasising the use of young players, his 'Busby babes,' and it is something that has grown in importance in modern day football.

Nowadays, every club sees the value of having the next big thing in their ranks, but the question is who that star will be. Ahead of the 2024 Kopa Trophy being handed out, the CIES Football Observatory have released their list of the 20 best teenagers in world football.

Their rankings are based on level of experience, which is determined on the basis of last year’s official game minutes, weighted by the sporting level of matches played, with a rating then calculated. With names from Korean outfits all the way to players plying their trade in the north of England, the future of football looks incredibly bright.

Top 20 Teenagers in World Football Rank Player Rating 1. Lamine Yamal x2.75 2. Pau Cubarsi x2.42 3. Endrick x2.40 4. Warren Zaire-Emery x2.40 5. Kobbie Mainoo x2.32 6. Archie Gray x2.31 7. Guillaume Restes x2.30 8. Kendry Paez x2.27 9. Joao Neves x2.24 10. Lewis Miley x2.19 11. Estevao Willian x2.12 12. Yasin Ozcan x2.09 13. Leny Yoro x2.08 14. Jorrel Hato x2.07 15. Kenan Yildiz x2.04 16. Obed Vargas x2.03 17. Malick Fofana x2.02 18. Jobe Bellingham x2.01 19. Yang Min-hyeok x2.01 20. Desire Doue x1.99

20-16

Kicking off the top 20 is new PSG star Desire Doue. The teenage winger is seen as the long-term replacement for Kylian Mbappe and, at just 19, had already played 76 times for Stade Rennais before his big summer move. Yang Min-hyeok finishes in 19th, with the winger set to link up with Ange Postecoglou at Tottenham in 2025.

Jobe Bellingham, the younger brother of Ballon d'Or contender Jude, also features amid rumours of a potential switch to the Premier League. And the bottom five is rounded out by Malick Fofana of Lyon and Seattle Sounders midfielder Obed Vargas.

15-11

The remainder of the bottom half includes some of the brightest young prospects in European football who have recently secured themselves some major transfers. Kenan Yildiz has not long been promoted into the Juventus first team, while Jorrel Hato has made himself one of the most talked about players in the Eredvisie. Hailed as a 'generational talent' by Fabrizio Romano, he has been linked to a move to Arsenal.

Leny Yoro became one of the most expensive defenders in football history after Manchester United trumped Real Madrid and Liverpool in the race for his signature. Yasin Ozcan slots in at 12 while future Chelsea star Estevao Willian just misses out on the top 10 as he aims to hold down the fort as the remaining member of an exciting trio that came through at Palmeiras.

10 Lewis Miley

Newcastle, Midfielder

The first entrant in the top 10 is a man that Newcastle fans are going to hold near and dear for some time. Eddie Howe's squad was littered with injuries last season, and while that hampered their progress, it did allow for one positive. The emergence of Lewis Miley.

The Magpies have been criticised for not developing a true superstar in recent years, with Elliot Anderson being their brightest hope before his move to Nottingham Forest. Miley, though, put in some mature performances against Champions League opposition last term and is a name to keep an eye out for in the future.

9 Joao Neves

PSG, Midfielder

Joao Neves was one of the most talked about starlets over the summer, with the Portugal international making a strong impression as the effective replacement for Enzo Fernandez at Benfica. The 19-year-old was highly sought after, but it was Paris Saint-Germain who managed to tie him down to a long-term deal.

As is often the case in the French capital, there will be plenty of pressure on the defensive midfielder to excel quickly at the Parc des Princes, particularly when it comes to forming a partnership with Warren Zaire-Emery. Patience will be required though, as Neves is part of a young rebuild being overseen by Luis Enrique.

8 Kendry Paez

Independiente del Valle, Winger

Much like Estevao Willian, Kendy Paez is yet another unknown commodity who has made enough waves in his early career to see Chelsea come calling. The Ecuadorian 17-year-old has already made 15 senior appearances for his country and given that he doesn't turn 18 until May next year, the attacking midfielder is likely to surpass his age in caps sometime soon.

His 18th birthday will be celebrated by a move to West London. Whether there will be any room for him in the mammoth Chelsea squad remains to be seen, but he is a player the Blues will want to put a lot of stock in.

7 Guillaume Restes

Toulouse, Goalkeeper

More often than not, goalkeepers tend to have to wait until they are a little bit older to be handed an opportunity in the first team. This is down to the importance of experience, understanding of the game and composure that often comes with age. Guillaume Restes has proved to be an exception to this rule though.

The French youngster, who has appeared four times for his national team's under-21 side, has already kept 10 clean sheets in a little over 40 appearances for Toulouse and has a French Cup medal to his name. One would assume it won't be long before a European giant comes sniffing around.

6 Archie Gray

Tottenham, Midfielder/Full-Back

Tottenham's modus operandi last summer was to recruit some of the finest young talent they could. Stars that could develop into key players in the future, but may take some time to bed in at the club. The most exciting of these names was Leeds United's Archie Gray.

Gray was a household name at Elland Road and was beloved by fans due to his family's rich history with the club. Failure to get promoted meant that a move to the top flight was always likely, and now Spurs have their hands on a player who could be fastracked to the England senior squad.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: Archie Gray became the fourth member of his family and the third generation of Gray's to play for Leeds United.

5 Kobbie Mainoo

Manchester United, Midfielder

Despite only finishing in fifth, there are very few teenagers on the planet who have such an impact on their team as Kobbie Mainoo did for Manchester United. The 2023/24 season was a dismal one for the Red Devils, but Mainoo's emergence was the shining light the club needed.

At just 19-years-old, Mainoo has already put the English giants on his back on several occasions, including in the 2024 FA Cup final. He also became the solution for England's midfield crisis at Euro 2024, featuring in every game of the knock-out stage, including the final against Spain.

4 Warren Zaire-Emery

PSG, Midfielder

In similar vein to Mainoo, Warren Zaire-Emery has recently emerged as one of his country's rising midfield stars. The PSG star made his international debut at just 17-years-old and considering the amount of talent ahead of him in the French squad, that takes some doing. His performances domestically not only handed him some silverware, but also granted him a place in Didier Deschamps' Euro 2024 squad.

While the youngster didn't feature across the tournament, it will have been an invaluable learning experience for him which he can use to add to his game by the time the 2026 World Cup rolls around, which he is bound to be pivotal for.

3 Endrick

Real Madrid, Centre-Forward

What more can be said about this little Brazilian magician that hasn't already been discussed? The moment a 16-year-old Endrick made his debut for Palmeiras, it was clear he was going to be special. Before long, he was snatched up by Real Madrid, where he would go on to score on his Santiago Bernabeu debut.

Much has been joked about his obsession with players from eras long before he was even born, but that just shows the knowledge and passion that the sensation has for the sport. If he channels that properly, the sky could easily be the limit for one of the newest Galacticos.

2 Pau Cubarsi

Barcelona, Centre-Back

At just 17-years-old, Pau Cubrasi is already a regular fixture at the heart of the Barcelona backline, has been capped by Spain and won an Olympic gold medal. There are players twice as old as this young man who could only wish for such a career. However, the performances that the teenager has put in ever since arriving on the scene have been nothing short of special.

Cubarsi fills the void left by the likes of Gerard Pique in years gone by, and with Marc-Andre ter Stegen backing him up, he has the freedom to express himself too, knowing that he has a fine shot-stopper who can bail him out.

1 Lamine Yamal

Barcelona, Winger

Who else? Having already made a name for himself at the Camp Nou, Lamine Yamal took things one step further over the summer by putting in what was one of the greatest displays during an international tournament debut that has ever been witnessed.

Yamal broke the record for the youngest player at the European Championships, the youngest goalscorer and eventually the youngest winner, as he helped La Roja to a famous victory over England in the final. Barcelona have been reeling since the loss of Lionel Messi. While it is far too soon to suggest that Yamal comes close to that level, the youngster may be the reason fans stop grieving and start cheering in the absence of the special Argentine.