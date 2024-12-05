Key Takeaways A study has calculated which Premier League teams have been the most 'unlucky' using information from within the last five years.

Manchester City are among the least unlucky teams, benefiting from VAR and injury luck in comparison to others.

Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United are all ranked among the more unlucky teams in the division.

Luck often plays a deciding role throughout the course of the Premier League season. From injury concerns dotted throughout the campaign to various controversies with VAR, a number of uncontrollable factors can influence a given match. In turn, this could have significant implications for the season, as could have been the case for teams like Liverpool and Arsenal who have fallen behind in title races in years prior, for example.

While some teams may be fortunate enough to see the benefits of it, others may feel hard done by something which is practically beyond viable control. The experts over at Betsson have identified the teams most impacted by sheer bad luck in the Premier League over the last five seasons, and the results have been quite interesting. Amid a few surprises, some of these findings reinforce real-world events, indicating that luck may have a greater impact on modern football than some may think.

Ranking Factors

Number of injuries

Days lost to injuries

Controversial VAR decisions

Per Betsson, all the statistics were weighted to calculate a total 'unlucky score', with a final rating given out of 10. Check out the scores in the table below.

Most 'unlucky' Premier League teams in the last five years Rank Team Total 'Unlucky Score' (/10) 1 Liverpool 8.46 2 Manchester United 8.10 3 Chelsea 7.98 4 Tottenham Hotspur 7.02 5 Wolverhampton Wanderers 6.19 6 West Ham United 6.07 7 Southampton 5.83 8 Everton 5.47 9 Bournemouth 5.36 10 Newcastle United 5.36 11 Arsenal 5.36 12 Leeds United 4.64 13 Brighton & Hove Albion 4.53 14 Crystal Palace 4.40 15 Fullham 3.57 16 Leicester City 3.57 17 Aston Villa 3.46 18 Brentford 3.45 19 Nottingham Forest 2.98 20 Manchester City 1.91

20-16

Manchester City, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Aston Villa, Leicester City

Could fortune favor the bold? Perhaps, as it is Manchester City who have been deemed the least unlucky team in the Premier League since 2020. Pep Guardiola's men have won every single league title in that period, and have sometimes done so by comfortable margins as well. However, records indicate that the Citizens have often been on the favourable side of VAR decisions, and have also been fortunate enough to avoid dramatic overloads in the medical department.

Meanwhile, Nottingham Forest, Brentford, Aston Villa and Leicester City have also avoided misfortune compared to most. In particular, it seems the Villans' luck may have played a useful role in the Emery-led charge to Champions League qualification last term. On the flip side, the Foxes saw a surprise relegation in the 2022/23 season, but the data suggests that this may well have been down to their own shortcomings.

Most 'unlucky' Premier League teams in the last five years (20-16) Rank Team Total Injuries (2020-25) Total Days Lost to Injuries (2022-24) Favourable VAR points (2023-25) 20. Manchester City 136 1,119 6 19. Nottingham Forest 95 2,735 5 18. Brentford 97 2,864 3 17. Aston Villa 130 2,126 2 16. Leicester City 100 901 0

15-11

Fullham, Crystal Palace, Brighton, Leeds, Arsenal

Per the data, Crystal Palace and Brighton have incurred some substantial long-term injuries, but they have been rather fortunate in the last five years regardless. Leeds have spent three of the last five campaigns in the top-flight, though notwithstanding their relegation in 2023, they have fared well against luck in comparison to others.

Arsenal falling under the bottom half of this list may surprise many, as the Gunners have often been subject to controversy in recent history. The 2023/24 term saw VAR intervene on nine occasions, and only two other teams in the league were recipient of more. Nonetheless, Mikel Arteta's men have actually been on the more fortunate side of decisions, all things considered, according to the experts.

Most 'unlucky' Premier League teams in the last five years (15-11) Rank Team Total Injuries (2020-25) Total Days Lost to Injuries (2022-24) Favourable VAR points (2023-25) 15. Fulham 79 1,465 0 14. Crystal Palace 147 2,379 1 13. Brighton 157 2,438 2 12. Leeds 151 1,076 0 11. Arsenal 124 1,883 -1

10-6

Newcastle, Bournemouth, Everton, Southampton, West Ham

Entering into the top 10, Newcastle have found themselves on the end of some bad luck, particularly with regard to injuries. The Magpies have seen injuries accumulate to almost 3,300 days of unavailability, and only one other team in the division has suffered from more.

From the Toffee's perspective, injuries and VAR concerns weren't the only source of misfortune in Merseyside - Everton were struck by what many thought to be a season-defining points deduction last season. However, amid the plethora of setbacks, manager, Sean Dyche, still managed to navigate his side to safety. Conversely, the Saints were unable to save themselves from the drop during the 2022/23 campaign, but the data could suggest that luck may have played a major role here.

Most 'unlucky' Premier League teams in the last five years (10-6) Rank Team Total Injuries (2020-25) Total Days Lost to Injuries (2022-24) Favourable VAR points (2023-25) 10. Newcastle 180 3,283 5 9. Bournemouth 79 2,271 -2 8. Everton 160 1,839 0 7. Southampton 133 2,692 0 6. West Ham 131 1,231 -4

5-1

Wolves, Tottenham, Chelsea, Manchester United, Liverpool

Before Wolves, who have ranked as the most unlucky regarding VAR decisions, four of the top five most unlucky teams in the Premier League are among the classic 'big six', which is certainly an interesting revelation. London-based outfits, Tottenham and Chelsea, have been on the receiving end of plenty of injuries in recent times. In the Blues' case, such bad luck may have been an influential reason in their lowest ever league finish at 12th in the 2022/23 season.

Manchester United have not had the best luck with availability either, with just three teams having more players missing games through injury so far in 2024/25. An abundance of injury-prone players floating around the squad has pushed them into second place as the most unlucky team in the Premier League. After what was one of their worst seasons ever in top-flight history last term, Red Devils fans may be able to write off most of the failure as falling down to pure bad luck.

But it is Liverpool who snatch the top spot here and even without the data, the Reds have been hard done by recent history. From missing out on the league title by a solitary point in 2022, to having title challenges derailed by injuries to key players, fortune has rarely favoured the red side of Merseyside in the last five years.

Most 'unlucky' Premier League teams in the last five years (5-1) Rank Team Total Injuries (2020-25) Total Days Lost to Injuries (2022-24) Favourable VAR points (2023-25) 5. Wolves 110 1,608 -8 4. Tottenham 162 2,487 -1 3. Chelsea 169 3,581 -1 2. Manchester United 173 2,651 -3 1. Liverpool 178 2,957 -2

