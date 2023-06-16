A study has ranked the best clubs in world football following the end of the 2022-23 season.

Unsurprisingly, Manchester City occupy top spot after winning a historic treble.

Pep Guardiola’s revered side beat Arsenal to the Premier League title, defeated rivals Manchester United in the FA Cup final and then won the Champions League for the first time ever with a 1-0 victory over Inter Milan in Istanbul.

Which clubs missed out on the top 25?

Before we get to the top 25, here are some of the other most notable rankings.

Lionel Messi’s next club Inter Miami are all the way down in 444th place (yes, 444).

Over 200 places higher (but still very far down the list) are Argentine giants Boca Juniors in 217th spot.

Newly-promoted Premier League side Luton Town are 136th, Burnley are 88th, while Juventus are 49th.

Tottenham (43rd), AS Roma (40th) and Champions League semi-finalists AC Milan (39th) also miss out on the top 25.

Now for FiveThirtyEight’s top 25:

World's Top 25 Clubs Ranked

25. Feyenoord

This season’s Eredivisie champions.

24. Chelsea

It’s been a dismal season for Chelsea, who finished 12th in the Premier League. But the Blues should improve next season after hiring Mauricio Pochettino as their head coach.

23. FC Porto

Porto recently won the Portuguese Cup but missed out on the league title to Benfica.

22. Sporting

Sporting finished fourth in the Portuguese league but reached the quarter-finals of the Europa League, knocking out Arsenal along the way.

21. Real Sociedad

Real Sociedad finished fourth in La Liga.

20. Brentford

Brentford exceeded all expectations by finishing ninth in the Premier League table.

19. Lille

Lille qualified for the Europa Conference League play-off round after finishing fifth in Ligue 1.

18. Ajax

It wasn’t a vintage season for Ajax, who finished third in the Eredivisie and were beaten by Union Berlin in the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

17. Inter Milan

Inter surprised everyone by reaching the Champions League final.

16. Manchester United

An improved season for Man Utd under Erik ten Hag. The Red Devils finished third in the Premier League, reached the FA Cup final and the Europa League semis.

15. Paris Saint-Germain

Paris Saint-Germain won Ligue 1 but their season was still considered a disappointment by fans after losing to Bayern Munich in the Champions League Round of 16.

14. Atletico Madrid

Atletico finished bottom of their Champions League group but clinched third spot in La Liga.

13. Aston Villa

Unai Emery transformed Villa’s fortunes after replacing Steven Gerrard in November, eventually securing a seventh-placed finish.

12. Benfica

Winners of the Portuguese league, Benfica also reached the Champions League quarter-finals.

11. RB Leipzig

Hammered 8-1 on aggregate by Man City in the Champions League Round of 16, RB Leipzig finished third in the Bundesliga.

10. Brighton

Brighton finished sixth in the Premier League and impressed everyone with their eye-catching football under Roberto De Zerbi.

9. Borussia Dortmund

Losing out on the Bundesliga title to Bayern Munich on the final day of the season was a real sickener for Borussia Dortmund, who also lost to Chelsea in the Champions League Round of 16.

8. Napoli

There were recently wild scenes in Naples as Napoli won their first Serie A title since 1990.

7. Newcastle United

Newcastle United finished fourth in the Premier League table and it probably won’t be too much longer before the world’s richest football club are seriously competing for major honours.

6. Arsenal

Arsenal had a golden chance to win their first Premier League title since 2004 but were eventually caught by City during the final weeks of the season.

5. Liverpool

Despite finishing fifth in the Premier League, Liverpool (whose form did improve dramatically during the final weeks of the season) still find themselves above Arsenal in the club rankings.

4. Real Madrid

Real Madrid won the Copa del Rey and the FIFA Club World Cup, but losing the La Liga title to Barcelona was a bitter pill to swallow for Madridistas.

3. Barcelona

Dropping into the Europa League and losing to Manchester United in the Europa League knockout round play-offs was embarrassing for Barcelona, but Xavi’s side recovered to win the league title.

2. Bayern Munich

Bayern won their 11th consecutive Bundesliga title but were taught a lesson in the Champions League by Man City.

1. Manchester City

Undisputedly the world’s best team right now, Guardiola has created a monster at the Etihad Stadium.