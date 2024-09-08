Key Takeaways The best and worst transfers of the 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League have been revealed and ranked by The Athletic.

Ilkay Gundogan's return to Manchester City on a free transfer is considered the best piece of business by a significant margin.

Conversely, Chelsea's Pedro Neto and Joao Felix are ranked among the worst signings in the Premier League this summer.

A busy summer transfer window in England saw plenty of prolonged sagas steal the headlines for much of the off-season, and a few resulted in big-money moves as well, both within the country and across Europe. Some teams like Chelsea and Manchester United have been a major part in this business, shelling out hundreds of millions for new squad improvements, while the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have opted to save funds instead.

Amid all the drama and excitement fans take from the transfer period, it is a much more intricate process on the inside, with club management and recruitment teams likely spending hours on end deducing the value of a prospective transfer target. Several aspects play into that, including, but not limited to, financial payment structures, the player's style of play, how they might adapt to a new environment etc.

Based on these factors, The Athletic has individually ranked and rated a total of 69 transfers by Premier League clubs, according to their 500 ranking system. From those, GIVEMESPORT has compiled the ten best and the ten worst deals struck by clubs in the English top-flight, for a conclusive list of the highlights from this summer's transfer window.

The Premier League was the highest-spending league in the world this summer, with clubs spending a combined total of more than £1.75 billion.

Best Transfers in the Premier League this Summer 2024

Gundogan returns to the Premier League

Amid all the financial outlay over the summer, it is in fact a free transfer which tops the list as the best deal of the window. Ilkay Gundogan's heartfelt return to the Etihad is one which has sparked great emotion among the Manchester City fanbase, but from a tactical perspective, it could also prove to be a fantastic move this season.

Quite some way below in second place is Arsenal's late deadline day swoop for Chelsea outcast, Raheem Sterling. The seasoned wide man had been exiled from Enzo Maresca's squad, and the Blues' top brass were eager to push lofty wages off the books. A permanent move was not possible, but the Gunners offered to pay a portion of his wages on a straight loan, totalling at around £162,500-per-week, and there is belief that the Englishman could provide a spark at the Emirates.

Liverpool's only two senior signings this summer rank quite high, with Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili both considered impressive coups. Meanwhile, the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo at West Ham, Savinho at Manchester City and Manuel Ugarte at Manchester United are among those that fill out the top ten.

Best transfers in the Premier League this Summer - Ranked Rank Player To From Cost The Athletic 500 Rating 1. Ilkay Gundogan Manchester City Barcelona Free transfer 400 2. Raheem Sterling Arsenal Chelsea Loan 378 3. Federico Chiesa Liverpool Juventus £11 million 374 4. Giorgi Mamardashvili Liverpool Valencia £30 million 373 5. Jean-Clair Todibo West Ham OGC Nice Loan 370 6. Savinho Manchester City Troyes £34 million 365 7. Manuel Ugarte Manchester United Paris Saint-Germain £42 million 362 8. James Ward-Prowse Nottingham Forest West Ham Loan 361 9. Ian Maatsen Aston Villa Chelsea £38 million 360 10. Riccardo Calafiori Arsenal Bologna £38 million 359

Worst Transfers in the Premier League this Summer 2024

Chelsea the heavy spenders in this list

The Chelsea boys ran riot against Wolves in the Premier League's second matchday, and both newcomers, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, combined for the team's sixth goal that day. Signed for a combined fee of around £90 million, The Athletic actually ranked both among the ten worst signings of the summer. Fans will, of course, be hoping for much more than a single goal, but the initial signs are somewhat promising,

Aside from the Blues' business, it is in fact Newcastle's addition, William Osula, who tops the list, with his price tag a little too excessive for a young talent as unproven as he is. Enzo Barrenechea also ranks poorly at third place; the Argentine was signed as part of a swap deal which saw Douglas Luiz head the other way to Juventus, and it is difficult to envision a place for him in Unai Emery's squad.

Worst transfers in the Premier League this Summer - Ranked Rank Player To From Cost The Athletic 500 Rating 1. William Osula Newcastle Sheffield United £15 million 289 2. Wes Foderingham West Ham Sheffield United Free transfer 292 3. Enzo Barrenechea Aston Villa Juventus Swap deal 295 4. Pedro Neto Chelsea Wolves £54 million 305 5. Lewis Dobbin Aston Villa Everton £10 million 307 6. Ismaila Sarr Crystal Palace Marseille £13 million 311 7. Ben Brereton Diaz Southampton Villareal £7 million 316 8. Tim Iroegbunam Everton Aston Villa £9 million 317 9. Joao Felix Chelsea Atletico Madrid £46 million 319 10. Kalvin Phillips Ipswich Town Manchester City Loan 319