Key Takeaways

  • The best and worst transfers of the 2024 summer transfer window in the Premier League have been revealed and ranked by The Athletic.
  • Ilkay Gundogan's return to Manchester City on a free transfer is considered the best piece of business by a significant margin.
  • Conversely, Chelsea's Pedro Neto and Joao Felix are ranked among the worst signings in the Premier League this summer.

A busy summer transfer window in England saw plenty of prolonged sagas steal the headlines for much of the off-season, and a few resulted in big-money moves as well, both within the country and across Europe. Some teams like Chelsea and Manchester United have been a major part in this business, shelling out hundreds of millions for new squad improvements, while the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City have opted to save funds instead.

Amid all the drama and excitement fans take from the transfer period, it is a much more intricate process on the inside, with club management and recruitment teams likely spending hours on end deducing the value of a prospective transfer target. Several aspects play into that, including, but not limited to, financial payment structures, the player's style of play, how they might adapt to a new environment etc.

Based on these factors, The Athletic has individually ranked and rated a total of 69 transfers by Premier League clubs, according to their 500 ranking system. From those, GIVEMESPORT has compiled the ten best and the ten worst deals struck by clubs in the English top-flight, for a conclusive list of the highlights from this summer's transfer window.

1

Best Transfers in the Premier League this Summer 2024

Gundogan returns to the Premier League

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola shares an embrace with Ilkay Gundogan.

Amid all the financial outlay over the summer, it is in fact a free transfer which tops the list as the best deal of the window. Ilkay Gundogan's heartfelt return to the Etihad is one which has sparked great emotion among the Manchester City fanbase, but from a tactical perspective, it could also prove to be a fantastic move this season.

Quite some way below in second place is Arsenal's late deadline day swoop for Chelsea outcast, Raheem Sterling. The seasoned wide man had been exiled from Enzo Maresca's squad, and the Blues' top brass were eager to push lofty wages off the books. A permanent move was not possible, but the Gunners offered to pay a portion of his wages on a straight loan, totalling at around £162,500-per-week, and there is belief that the Englishman could provide a spark at the Emirates.

Liverpool's only two senior signings this summer rank quite high, with Federico Chiesa and Giorgi Mamardashvili both considered impressive coups. Meanwhile, the likes of Jean-Clair Todibo at West Ham, Savinho at Manchester City and Manuel Ugarte at Manchester United are among those that fill out the top ten.

Best transfers in the Premier League this Summer - Ranked

Rank

Player

To

From

Cost

The Athletic 500 Rating

1.

Ilkay Gundogan

Manchester City

Barcelona

Free transfer

400

2.

Raheem Sterling

Arsenal

Chelsea

Loan

378

3.

Federico Chiesa

Liverpool

Juventus

£11 million

374

4.

Giorgi Mamardashvili

Liverpool

Valencia

£30 million

373

5.

Jean-Clair Todibo

West Ham

OGC Nice

Loan

370

6.

Savinho

Manchester City

Troyes

£34 million

365

7.

Manuel Ugarte

Manchester United

Paris Saint-Germain

£42 million

362

8.

James Ward-Prowse

Nottingham Forest

West Ham

Loan

361

9.

Ian Maatsen

Aston Villa

Chelsea

£38 million

360

10.

Riccardo Calafiori

Arsenal

Bologna

£38 million

359

Worst Transfers in the Premier League this Summer 2024

Chelsea the heavy spenders in this list

Joao Felix and Pedro Neto in action for Chelsea against Wolves

The Chelsea boys ran riot against Wolves in the Premier League's second matchday, and both newcomers, Pedro Neto and Joao Felix, combined for the team's sixth goal that day. Signed for a combined fee of around £90 million, The Athletic actually ranked both among the ten worst signings of the summer. Fans will, of course, be hoping for much more than a single goal, but the initial signs are somewhat promising,

Aside from the Blues' business, it is in fact Newcastle's addition, William Osula, who tops the list, with his price tag a little too excessive for a young talent as unproven as he is. Enzo Barrenechea also ranks poorly at third place; the Argentine was signed as part of a swap deal which saw Douglas Luiz head the other way to Juventus, and it is difficult to envision a place for him in Unai Emery's squad.

Worst transfers in the Premier League this Summer - Ranked

Rank

Player

To

From

Cost

The Athletic 500 Rating

1.

William Osula

Newcastle

Sheffield United

£15 million

289

2.

Wes Foderingham

West Ham

Sheffield United

Free transfer

292

3.

Enzo Barrenechea

Aston Villa

Juventus

Swap deal

295

4.

Pedro Neto

Chelsea

Wolves

£54 million

305

5.

Lewis Dobbin

Aston Villa

Everton

£10 million

307

6.

Ismaila Sarr

Crystal Palace

Marseille

£13 million

311

7.

Ben Brereton Diaz

Southampton

Villareal

£7 million

316

8.

Tim Iroegbunam

Everton

Aston Villa

£9 million

317

9.

Joao Felix

Chelsea

Atletico Madrid

£46 million

319

10.

Kalvin Phillips

Ipswich Town

Manchester City

Loan

319

