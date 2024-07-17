Highlights Winger Kamaldeen Sulemana may be leaving Southampton after a disappointing spell.

Southampton's transfer window has begun extremely brightly with the captures of six English stars ahead of their return to the Premier League - but one player who could be leaving is winger Kamaldeen Sulemana after a torrid time on the south coast, with Roma and Ajax amongst the clubs interested in securing the services of the former Rennes winger.

Having scored four goals in 20 Ligue 1 games for Rennes in his breakout 2021/22 season in European football - having began the season as a 19-year-old - there was palpable excitement when Sulemana joined the club. However, an uninspiring season in the Premier League and an even more tumultuous campaign in the Championship has turned his move into a nightmare spell 0- and a move away from St. Mary's does seem the sensible option, with The Athletic stating that Roma and Ajax are in the chase for his signature.

The report states that Sulemana is weighing up his future at St. Mary's with the prospect of a potential move away from the south coast club.

The 22-year-old remains the club's record signing after joining from Rennes for £22million back in January 2023, but after a largely unsuccessful Premier League stint in which he only scored two goals in 18 games, the winger went even worse last season with zero goals and just three assists in the Championship - with just 10 starts and all of his goal contributions coming before November.

Kamaldeen Sulemana's Championship statistics - Southampton squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 25 17th Assists 3 =7th Key Passes Per Game 0.6 16th Shots Per Game 0.7 =15th Dribbles Per Game 2.2 1st Match rating 6.57 =17th

It's fair to say that the winger has failed to settle under Russell Martin, and with other options ahead of him in the pecking order, the Ghana international could be on the move. That being said, there are a multitude of clubs with whom he is attracting interest. The report states that Italian giants Roma, Dutch icons Ajax and French outfit Nice are all in the hunt for his signature, with the trio all being mooted as a possible destination for the Ghana-born winger.

Elsewhere, midfielder Charly Alcaraz is thought to have expressed his desire to stay with Martin's side for the campaign after he returned from a loan spell with Juventus - and being highly thought of, he is now fully focused for the season ahead; whilst another January 2023 failed signing in Paul Onuachu may follow in Sultana's footsteps by moving on after failing to be a part of Martin's plans for the season. A move to the Belgian League alongside more lucrative deals in the MLS or Saudi Pro League could be on the cards.

Speaking on Sulemana last season, manager Martin said he will be an 'important player' for them...

“He is a young guy who is learning all the time and will be an important player for us."

Southampton do have Joe Aribo, Sekou Mara and Samuel Edozie who can play on the wings, but with Ryan Fraser and David Brooks both returning to their parent clubs after strong seasons in the Championship, Sulemana's sale could mean that the funds are used for a new winger.

GIVEMESPORT Key Statistic: David Brooks and Ryan Fraser scored a combined eight goals throughout the Championship season

Jack Clarke has been linked from Sunderland with the Black Cats wanting £18million to prise the winger away from the Stadium of Light - and with West Ham United being linked in the past, the Saints may have to move quickly.

