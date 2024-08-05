Highlights Premier League clubs have until 11 PM BST on 30th August 2024 to submit Deal Sheets for two additional hours.

European leagues have different closing times, with Germany closing at 5 PM BST.

Deadline Day will likely be available to stream online as well as several sports news channels and social media platforms.

The Summer Transfer Deadline Day has become an event in and of itself over the past few decades, with clubs across the Premier League and Europe looking to get their last-minute business deals over the line ahead of the upcoming season. Football fans can follow the final moments of the summer transfer window in a few different ways, including on television and via social media.

We'll be covering the best ways that fans can keep up to date on the final moments of the window before the 24/25 domestic seasons begin at the top levels of European football, including La Liga, Serie A, the Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

How the Premier League and Europe Differ

The official deadline day across Europe differs, with the Premier League’s window officially ending at 11pm BST on Friday 30th August 30th 2024. It is however worth noting that clubs still have a two-hour window after 11pm to complete a signing if they have already submitted a Deal Sheet. On top of that, international transfers that make use of the FIFA Transfer Matching System have a deadline of 12am BST, so there is scope for clubs to gain an extra bit of time to get a deal over the line if needed.

When it comes to European sides, a lot of leagues will also close on August 30th this year but at differing times. Clubs in Germany will have until 5pm BST, whereas France's window closing will be at 10pm BST.

Transfer Deadline Day Closing Date Time Premier League Friday 30th August 2024 11 pm BST / 6 pm ET La Liga Friday 30th August 2024 11 pm BST / 6 pm ET Serie A Friday 30th August 2024 7 p.m. BST / 2 pm ET Bundesliga Friday 30th August 2024 5 pm BST / 12pm ET Ligue 1 Friday 30th August 2024 10 pm BST / 5 pm ET

Deal Sheets Explained

Last Minute Business

As noted, a Deal Sheet that is submitted before 11 PM gives clubs a two-hour window to complete a signing, but what actually is a deal sheet? For the usual deadline of 23:00, a deal sheet cannot be used before 21:00 and it needs to arrive fully completed before the transfer window closes. Once the sheet arrives, clubs will then have another two hours in which to submit the full paperwork. Here is an example of a Deal Sheet from the official Premier League site:

How to Watch Deadline Day on TV

Keeping up with every move

Although a lot of the focus has shifted to social media on Deadline Day, the ending of the transfer window is big business on television and many broadcasters such as Sky Sports dedicate an entire day of coverage to the event.

Transfer Deadline Day Live will be airing on Sky Sports News again this year, and although Jim White is no longer the host of the yearly format, there will still be full coverage of what is happening across the Premier League and abroad.

Best TV Channels for Deadline Day Coverage Sky Channel Number Virgin Media Channel Number EE TV Channel Number TalkTalk TV Channel Number Sky Sports News 409 509 465 416 TNT Sports 1 470 528 460 460

Watch Deadline Day Online

Live Streams

As well as watching all of the Deadline Day coverage on television, fans can keep up with the coverage online via live streams from the official broadcasters or individuals.

Fabrizio Romano has a YouTube channel where he goes Live on Deadline Day to cover all of the latest transfer news and there will usually be exclusives that he receives before mainstream channels. Sky Sports News also provides a live stream of the Deadline Day coverage on the channel's YouTube channel.