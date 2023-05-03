Erik ten Hag's first season as Manchester United boss has been a success, but his squad is far from the finished article.

With the platform now set under the Dutch head coach, the Red Devils will hope to kick on next season in the Premier League. To do so they will need a few significant reinforcements in some key areas.

Of course, much of this depends on the budget available to Ten Hag and the management team. But if a new ownership is truly on the cards, and with a host of players looking towards the exit door, there could be room for a real reshuffle at the Theatre of Dreams.

Here is who we think Manchester United should look to sign in the summer, from the least to the highest priority.

5 Marcus Thuram

Borussia Monchengladbach's Marcus Thuram in international action for France

There can be no doubt that Manchester United will be looking to add goals to their side in the form of a new striker in the summer. One option that remains on the table is a move for Marcus Thuram, who will become a free agent in the summer after his contract with Borussia Mönchengladbach expires.

Although currently out with a thigh muscle tear that could see him not play again this campaign, Thuram has notched 16 goals and six assists across 30 games in all competitions this season, meaning he's contributed a goal or an assist every 115 minutes in a Gladbach side that have been incredibly inconsistent.

Data from FBRef shows that he's averaged over three shots on goal from every 90 that he's played this season, and for a shot shy Manchester United who have struggled for goals even in a consistent season, that could well be a useful weapon. He's also capable of terrifying defences with the ball at his feet - he ranks within the top 10% of forwards in Europe for progressive carries and successful take-ons, whilst his pace in behind a defensive line means defenders are torn between trying to square him up one-on-one, or back off and let him get up to full speed.

A full French international who featured five times at the World Cup in Qatar, Thuram is a versatile forward who can work from the flank or as a central striker, and will be in understandably high demand this summer. Whilst Bayern, Barcelona and Tottenham have all been linked, Ten Hag's project could well appeal to a player coming into his prime years.

4 Robin Le Normand

Robin Le Normand of Real Sociedad battles with Manchester United's Fred in the Europa League Group Stages

Much has been made of the struggles that United have had at centre-back when one (or both) of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have been absent from the side, so a CB will undoubtedly be on the wish list at Old Trafford.

There's been a lot of discussion about Kim Min-Jae of Napoli who has turned heads in his maiden season in Naples as they have romped to the Serie A title, but one excellent season in a Top 5 European League is a relatively small sample size to take from, as good as he has been.

Instead, United could turn their eyes to Spain, where Real Sociedad's Robin Le Normand has been quietly putting in excellent performances since the 2019/20 season, and whose defensive prowess looks set to help steer La Real to European qualification in La Liga for the fourth campaign in a row.

He's missed only eight games through injury across those four seasons, and is one of those ever-reliable players who steps up whenever he's called upon - in May 2022 Spanish newspaper Marca recognised that he was the only outfield player not to miss a single minute of the first 35 matchweeks of the season, a record backed up by Transfermarkt.

Le Normand is very comfortable carrying the ball out from the back, and has an impressive range of passing too. FBref suggests he's in the top 25% of defenders for both, with an 88.5% pass completion rate combining with strong progressive passing and carrying numbers for a man in his position.

On top of that, Le Normand's defensive numbers stack up nicely when compared to Raphäel Varane. He trumps the Manchester United man for his tackles won percentage and interceptions made per 90, and Le Normand's €50m buyout clause looks like a very reasonable price for a rock-solid performer.

3 Romeo Lavia

Southampton's Romeo Lavia holds off Bruno Fernandes of Manchester United in the Premier League

In midfield, Man Utd could do with two things: a player who can be the long-term heir to Casemiro in the No. 6 role, and someone to play alongside him in their rotation right now. Getting both in one player is a big ask, but they could do just that with the addition of Southampton's Romeo Lavia.

With Southampton on the verge of relegation, it appears that the Belgian starlet's time on the South Coast might well have been short and sweet, with his performances this season a rare bright spark in a tough campaign for Saints. Lavia joined Southampton from Manchester City last summer, and whilst the club do hold a buyback clause, it will not activate until 2024, meaning that other interested parties could get a chance to jump the queue.

At just 19, Lavia is mature beyond his years, combining tenacious ball-winning ability in midfield with a gliding running style, the ability to carry deep into opposition territory and an impressive array of progressive passes into those in front of him.

FBref tells us that only the more attack-minded James Ward-Prowse and Stuart Armstrong rank ahead of him for successful progressive passes made per 90 this season at Saints, whilst no midfielder in the squad has won more tackles or carried the ball further. Lavia is positionally astute, reads the game well and seems to be improving week on week, even in a struggling team.

Add to that the opportunity that United would have to get one over their rivals from across town by adding a former City Academy jewel to their midfield, and Lavia seems like he ticks all the boxes to be a key part of Ten Hag's Old Trafford revolution.

2 Diogo Costa

FC Porto's Diogo Costa in international action for Portugal

David de Gea has been Man Utd's No. 1 for over a decade, but after a string of distribution and control errors played their part in the club's Europa League exit to Sevilla, questions are being asked over whether he is the future of the club, or part of an era that has now passed.

With goalkeepers at the top of their game expected more and more to become a part of the team's structure in possession, it might be time for a change between the sticks. If that is the case, United should look no further than FC Porto's Diogo Costa, the 23-year-old who has already made become first choice for both club and country.

He ranks in the top 1% of goalkeepers in Europe for Goals Against this season, whilst he has kept out 5.3 more goals than would have been expected, according to FBref.

Costa is possibly the best young 'keeper in world football, and whilst his shot-stopping ability is very impressive, especially from the penalty spot, the big upgrade would be in his distributing of the ball. Capable of real accuracy in both his short and long passing, Costa actually picked up an assist in the Champions League this season for a pinpoint long-ball out to Galeno on the wing deep in the opposition half, from where the winger cut inside and scored.

It's backed up by the data too. FBref shows us that not only is Costa's total pass accuracy of 78% comfortably higher than De Gea's 72%, but that the biggest differentiator between them is in their longer distribution - Costa having an accuracy of 55% over a distance of 40m, whilst De Gea's remains just 44%.

Add to that the fact that Costa has a Shot Creating Actions per 90 of 0.21 and you start to really see his worth - the Portuguese stopper is creating a shooting opportunity for his teammates around once every four to five games with his passing ability from deep.

His €75m release clause is steep, but with Porto reportedly struggling financially and question marks over the future of coach Sergio Conçeição, there could be a real opportunity for Ten Hag and United to undercut the market and secure their long-term stopper this summer.

1 Harry Kane

Harry Kane of Tottenham Hotspur scores against Liverpool at Anfield

It's going to be the transfer saga of the summer, but if Harry Kane's time at Tottenham Hotspur is truly over, and reports are to be believed, then Manchester United need to be at the front of the race to get him through the door. A proven goalscorer at every level he has operated at, a leader in the dressing room, the England captain and a No. 9 capable of both creating and putting away chances - it all just makes sense.

Kane's 25 goals in the Premier League this season is over half the total of 49 that Manchester United have scored as a unit, and whilst his assist count is down this year, that may well be due to a Spurs side struggling to find its rhythm. 23 assists in the two seasons before this combined are a reminder of what Kane is capable of with complementary parts around him, and the concept of that link-up with Marcus Rashford is mouthwatering.

With Man City's capture of Erling Haaland and Julián Álvarez last summer, and Liverpool spending big to bring in Cody Gakpo and Darwin Núñez, it would appear that only Chelsea have the financial muscle to challenge United for his signature in the Premier League, and they wouldn't be able to offer Champions League football next season.

Bayern may well yet rear their head, and perhaps Real Madrid, but if Kane desires to break the Premier League goalscoring record and win trophies, Ten Hag's United appear to be the most obvious solution.

There will be question marks over spending this much on a player who is approaching the latter stages of his career and who has suffered long-term injuries in the past, but it's a gamble that United should be willing to take - he would be the best forward to pull on the red shirt for some time. If the opportunity is there, those at Old Trafford must act.