With two months remaining in the 2024/25 season, Premier League clubs are already laying the groundwork for a pivotal summer transfer window. Squads will be reshaped, weaknesses addressed, and ambitions set for the next campaign.

Here is an early look at how sources are starting to see the top flight's biggest clubs approaching the market…

Manchester United

This is the first summer window where the new INEOS ownership can put careful planning and preparation into their transfers at Manchester United, after last year’s efforts were done on a tight timeline.

The first priority will be to offload players they no longer want. There are plenty of them. They hope for Sancho, Antony, and Tyrell Malacia to complete permanent moves away, while Rashford’s form at Aston Villa may prompt them to raise his asking price as well.

Manchester United are seeking a buyer for Casemiro, while Christian Eriksen, Victor Lindelof, Jonny Evans, and Tom Heaton are set to leave as free agents. End-of-season decisions will be made on Rasmus Hojlund and Andre Onana to determine whether they stay, as the Red Devils are seriously considering signing a new striker and goalkeeper.

A centre-back is still a priority, as they are one body short of options, while they also need a wing-back to compete with Diogo Dalot following their Quenda disaster. Roger Fernandes - of Braga - has been suggested as an alternative, but they continue to search for players and believe they will bounce back from Chelsea’s hijack of the Quenda deal.

Sources say relations remain workable with Sporting despite that secret Quenda deal, which could open the door to players like Trincao, Morten Hjulmand, or Gyokeres.

Manchester United head coach Ruben Amorim wants to sign at least one midfielder, but a goalscorer is seen as the priority. Osimhen, Delap, Aghehowa, and the £315,000-a-week Vlahovic - who has been described as "world-class" - are among the early options.

Arsenal