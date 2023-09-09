Highlights Calvin Bassey's move to Fulham went unnoticed, but it could prove to be a major coup for the club. The young defender has the potential to develop and improve their defence.

Ibrahim Sangare's transfer to Nottingham Forest may not have received much attention, but his defensive skills and contributions could greatly benefit the team. The fee paid for him is a bargain compared to his potential.

Lens' acquisition of Elye Wahi for just £25 million is a steal. The young forward's goal-scoring abilities and potential attracted attention from Premier League clubs, but Lens secured his signature for their Champions League campaign.

Unless a player is considered in that elite bracket of Harry Kane, Neymar, and Lionel Messi, the 2023 summer transfer window may have led to many a football fan either overlooking or missing out entirely on the transfer business occurring in the busy market.

If a player hasn’t got the high profile name or the glossy portfolio of previous clubs, they can get lost in and among the hundreds of deals reached every week. That said, in several instances, it will be a simple case of a transfer being underrated which will render it forgettable. From Mohammed Salah’s switch from AS Roma to Liverpool to Heung Min-Son’s move from Bayer Leverkusen to Tottenham, we have borne witness to many an underestimated transfer deal, so let’s take a look at the most underrated transfers of the summer…

All statistics included in this article are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise - with currency converted from Euros (€) to British Pounds (£) at the time of writing.

14 Calvin Bassey (Ajax to Fulham)

Calvin Bassey’s switch from Amsterdam to West London seems to have sailed right under the radar as far as public attention is concerned. The former Rangers man sealed a move to the Eredivisie during the 2022 summer window after a truly mesmeric campaign for the Gers, where he’d feature prominently in his side's run to the Europa League Final.

While his time in the Netherlands didn’t necessarily go to plan, Fulham’s procurement of the centre-back-turned-left-back symbolises a major coup. Still only 23 years old, the Italian-born defender has ample room for development at Craven Cottage, and his defensive stability and rapid pace could help the Cottagers remedy the deficiencies of last term, and of the ageing Tim Ream.

13 Ibrahim Sangare (PSV to Nottingham Forest)

Central defensive midfielder, Ibrahim Sangare has been on the wish lists of many a top team this summer, having mightily impressed for PSV Eindhoven in the Eredivisie last term, winning the Dutch title. The defensively astute Ivorian made the 10th most tackles in the league last season and was an ever-constant for the Eredivisie champions. Making 45 appearances in all competitions, and returning 11 G/A, the £30 million fee coughed up by Steve Cooper’s Forest is virtual pocket change in comparison to what the player can bring to the City Ground.

12 Elye Wahi (Montpellier to Lens)

Goals are a precious commodity in football, and a currency very few players trade in. However, when that penchant for goalscoring is excavated it is as rare as a gemstone and comes at a premium. That said, Lens's acquisition of French under-21 international, Elye Wahi was sealed with just £25 million. The 20-year-old has enjoyed two breakthrough seasons in Ligue 1 with former club, Montpellier, finding the net on 32 occasions in 85 appearances in France’s top-flight.

Having recently celebrated his 20th birthday, the forward’s potential at such a young age is frightening, and with a whole host of Premier League clubs flocking for Wahi’s signature, Champions League-bound Lens managed to lure him with promises of him leading their line in Europe’s most prestigious competition.

11 Sander Berge (Sheffield United to Burnley)

Burnley are on a completely disparate trajectory from the one they were on under Sean Dyche. Their footballing reformation can be attributed to the avant-garde, Guardiola-taught techniques of manager, Vincent Kompany. The big Belgian demands his side play free-flowing, attractive football, certainly a departure from the 'Brexit ball' they became so synonymous with under Dyche. If any player personifies the change in mentality, it’s a recent signing, Sander Berge.

The physically imposing central midfielder was brought in from Sheffield United for just £15 million, and his capacity to dictate play, regain possession, and redistribute the ball with aplomb in that archetypal number six role. The Norwegian could well be the difference maker in this Burnley side this term, and he could certainly help to steer the Clarets to safety.

10 Gustavo Hamer (Coventry City to Sheffield United)

The Brazilian-born Netherlands-bred central midfielder is one of the last of a dying breed. A box-to-box midfielder, whose ability to score and create equals that of his panache in defensive situations, the Feyenoord Academy youth product is of a distinctive pedigree. Having spearheaded Coventry City’s play-off charge last season, which saw the Sky Blues be within a penalty shootout of a top-flight return, it was unsurprising that Hamer was named in the 2022-23 EFL Championship Team of the Season.

At 25, the player is entering his prime years, and with that in mind, Sheffield United pounced, bringing the player from Itajaí, Brazil to Bramall Lane with the hope he can replicate last season’s form and then some, as well as sprinkle some Joga Bonita stardust on this relatively functional Blades team. The initial signs have been impressive, with Hamer getting off to a scintillating start in red and white, finding the top corner in front of a jubilant Sheffield United away end. Reinvesting the £15 million Sander Berge money in him could well prove to be a stroke of genius come the end of the season.

9 Edson Alvarez (Ajax to West Ham)

The Hammers were hardly strapped for cash this summer after the £105 million sale of Declan Rice was confirmed. David Moyes was on a replacement mission thereafter and was tasked with finding a suitable like-for-like box-to-box midfielder who could fill the void left by the East Londoner’s departing captain. Ajax’s Edson Alvarez was subsequently given the nod, and David Sullivan, Karen Brady and co. parted with 32 million British pounds to land the player. The 25-year-old Mexican was WhoScored’s eighth highest-ranked player in the entire Eredivisie last season, having completed the second most passes in the division, and the 13th most tackles, The Mexico international has so far displayed real signs that he is a natural successor to Rice.

8 Löis Openda (Lens to RB Leipzig)

Lens threw down the gauntlet in an act of steely defiance against PSG last season. The French side were more than a match for their Parisian contemporaries and narrowly missed out on claiming the Ligue 1 title with a fraction of the budget of the superstars in the capital. Forward, Löis Openda was instrumental in that effort, finding the net on 21 instances, as well as chipping in with four assists. The 23-year-old was shipped out this summer to Bundesliga outfit, RB Leipzig for a club record fee of €45 million, and the prolific forward already looks to be a brilliant piece of business, having notched up two goals in three appearances already for his new side.

7 Dominik Szoboszlai (RB Leipzig to Liverpool)

From Ferenc Puskas to Sándor Kocsis, the Hungarians are renowned for their production of immensely talented footballers. The Hungary side of the 1950s and 60s, nicknamed “The Golden Team” are, in some quarters, considered one of the best national sides ever. There is currently another football revolution going on in the Central European country, one that has drawn similarities to that of Gusztav Sebes’ ‘52 side, and while it is still yet to be truly established how good the current crop of hungry Hungarians are, it is clear hopes of a nation have been pinned on one man in particular; Dominik Szoboszlai.

The attacking midfielder earned himself a move to Merseyside this summer to join up with Jurgen Klopp for a fee of £60 million. Aside from fans of the Reds, it’s perhaps not dawned on the footballing community how exceptional this 22-year-old is, or how great he is forecast to become. Possessing a lethal dead ball, sublime vision, and a flair for creativity, the £60 million sun paid for him will soon appear to be quite the bargain.

6 Moussa Diaby (Leverkusen to Aston Villa)

As Aston Villa’s record signing, it could be argued that Moussa Diaby is inherently rated, however, the lack of generalised fanfare around the French forward has lent itself to the jinky goalscorer perhaps being underrated by those who aren’t of an Aston Villa persuasion. Diaby, who was originally at PSG left the French capital in search of more game time and first-team opportunities under the advice of ex-boss, Thomas Tuchel. Linking up with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen, the player would go on to thrive during his three years in the Bundesliga, chipping in with 97 G/A contributions in 172 games for the club. Finding the net on his Villa debut, the 24-year-old looks to already be relishing the prospect of competing in a new league, and the different challenge English sides pose.

5 Mateo Kovacic (Chelsea to Man City)

“You don’t know what you have until it has gone” is arguably, one of the most overused song lyrics of all time, and has morphed into somewhat of a tired cliché, however, it’s also a statement that will resonate with Chelsea fans this summer, who have had to come to terms with the loss of their decorated midfield of N’Golo Kante and Mateo Kovacic. Having already lost Jorginho in January, and with Kante’s contract running out, Kovacic was the last man standing. Manchester City pulled off quite the steal, making the Blues hearts bluer by nabbing the Croatian from them for £29 million.

The seasoned central midfielder has frequently backed up the claim he is one of the very best in his position in the world with some outrageous performances. Despite this, his move to Manchester seems to have either passed football fans by or simply hasn’t been in receipt of the commendation it warrants.

4 Kim Min-Jae (Napoli to Bayern Munich)

The 6’2 South Korean centre-half will be partnering up with Matthijs De Ligt and Dayot Upamecsno at Bayern this season, giving Bundesliga opponents further reason to dread playing Thomas Tuchel’s side. The defender was instrumental for Napoli during the 2022-23 season, helping the Southern Italians to their first Scudetto in over 30 years. The aerially prepotent Kim Min-Jae won a solid 2.6 aerial duels per game last season, and it wasn’t just his defensive capabilities that won him plaudits, he ranked first in the league for number of passes played per game and eighth for pass success rate.

The Southeast Asian colossus is going to help fortify Tuchel’s rigid backline, with the Bavarians hoping he can assist in claiming yet another Bundesliga title and give them a shot at the Champions League. Whether it’s because he’s a defender, or the fact he isn’t a glamorous name, the former Fenerbahce star is a shrewd piece of business and will be provided with the platform at the Allianz Arena to get the respect he deserves.

3 Jurrien Timber (Ajax to Arsenal)

The Dutchman joined Arsenal for a reported fee of £38 million from Ajax earlier in the summer, having massively impressed in the Dutch capital over the last few seasons. Despite his radiant performances for de Godenzonen, it still prompted many a fan of Arsenal or otherwise, to ask “Who exactly is Jurrien Timber?”. The versatile centre-back who can also play on the left is another example of Ajax’s adeptness at identifying and nurturing young talent.

As little was known about the 22-year-old before him being linked with a move to Arsenal, the Gunners purchase was perhaps unfairly ignored by the wider football world. As a player with the highest pass success rate in the entire Eredivisie as of the 2021-22 season, he is the ideal ball-playing centre-half that has been eluding Mikel Arteta, and one that once the defender returns from injury, could be pivotal in Arsenal’s title challenge.

2 Randal Kolo Muani (Eintracht Frankfurt to PSG)

In a deal that is mutually beneficial for all parties involved, with Muani earning himself a move to one of the European big boys, PSG landing themselves a cold-blooded poacher, and Frankfurt netting a £95 million profit on a player they signed on a free transfer a little over a year ago. However, this acquisition has sailed massively under the radar, and it symbolises a seriously major coup for the Parisians who have just signed one of the world’s most prolific marksmen as he enters his peak years. Having a hand in 60 goals in 87 games over the last two seasons, the 24-year-old’s tally speaks for itself as both a scorer and creator.

1 Samuel Chukwueze (Villarreal to AC Milan)

Like the aforementioned, Elye Wahi, Samuel Chukwueze is another name many will have become well-acquainted with in tabloid gossip columns. The Nigerian international was simply irrepressible at times for Villarreal last season. The silky right-winger had been linked with the likes of Arsenal and Liverpool over the summer, but it was to be Italian supremos, AC Milan who would strike while the iron was hot, bringing the man who had 24 G/A to his name last season to the iconic, San Siro. During a clash with Real Madrid at the Bernabeu, the 24-year-old would tear the reigning European and La Liga Champions apart, with two goals and an assist last term, demonstrating emphatically just how much of a talent he is. At just £17 million, Samuel Chukwueze is the definition of a bargain.