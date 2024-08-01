Highlights West Ham and Leeds are yet to agree on a final transfer fee for Crysencio Summerville.

West Ham and Summerville still in talks for personal terms, with length of contract a sticking point.

21-year-old Dutch winger has already undergone and completed a medical at the London Stadium.

West Ham United and Leeds United have not reached a total agreement for the transfer of Crysencio Summerville, according to Florian Plettenberg.

The Dutch winger was believed to have been on his way to the London Stadium after agreeing personal terms for a move, with Leeds and the Hammers said to have agreed on a deal worth an initial £25million rising up to £34million.

Summerville has already undergone a medical with the Hammers today, however, a total agreement is yet to be reached between the clubs with the final details still being worked out.

West Ham and Leeds Still Looking for Summerville Agreement

Summerville has already completed his medical

Writing on his personal X account, Sky Sports Germany journalist Plettenberg reports that the 21-year-old winger has already completed his medical with the Hammers ahead of a move away from Elland Road.

But there is still not a complete agreement between the club and player on his personal contract, with talks ongoing about whether it will be a four or five year deal, while there isn't a total agreement between the clubs on the final transfer fee either.

Speaking exclusively to GMS on Thursday morning, Dharmesh Sheth revealed that the Irons were already planning for Summerville to join their squad in the United States for their pre-season tour once all the final details had been signed off on the deal.

Crysencio Summerville's Championship statistics - Leeds squad ranking Stats Output Squad rank Appearances 46 =5th Goals 20 1st Assists 9 2nd Shots Per Game 3 1st Dribbles Per Game 2.2 3rd Match rating 7.62 1st

However, it seems as though things have taken a slight backwards step although there is no indication that a deal won't eventually go through once an agreement is found between all parties.

Summerville was crowned the Championship Player of the Year in 2023/24 after notching 21 goals for the Whites, as they narrowly missed out on promotion back to the Premier League following a playoff final defeat to Southampton at Wembley.

GIVEMESPORT key statistic: Crysencio Summerville won the Championship Player of the Year for 2023/24.

West Ham close in on double transfer

Fullkrug and Wan-Bissaka both expected to join

In addition to a move for Summerville, the Hammers chiefs have been busy trying to seal a deal for both Aaron Wan-Bissaka of Manchester United and Borussia Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

A €25million offer has been submitted for the German international, with the clubs in "advanced talks" to get a deal over the line after the player gave the green light to a move.

West Ham have also agreed personal terms with Wan-Bissaka on a five-year contract to bring an end to his time at Old Trafford, although they are still in talks with the Reds about a transfer fee to get a deal done.