Highlights Leeds United are hoping to fend off interest in Crysencio Summerville until the summer transfer window at least.

The forward has been in good form this season, which has inevitably led to interest from Premier League clubs.

It is believed that Summerville, who didn't push for a transfer during the summer, could decide to stick around at Elland Road and help Leeds fight for promotion.

Leeds United are likely to keep hold of Crysencio Summerville until the summer window at least, with the forward now unlikely to leave Elland Road during the winter market, transfer insider Dean Jones has revealed to GIVEMESPORT.

The attacker has constantly been linked with a transfer away from the club ever since United dropped down into the second tier, but having kept hold of him before the campaign kicked off, it now looks as if Daniel Farke's side will once again fend off interesting January. It's just as well too, given Leeds are well in the mix for an immediate return back to the Premier League next season.

Summerville attracting interest ahead of the January window

Having seen parts of their squad decimated during the summer transfer window, new boss Farke had quite the rebuild on his hands at Elland Road. With the likes of Tyler Adams, Jack Harrison and Rodrigo having all left the club following relegation, it had looked as if Summerville could've been another player heading away from the club.

Reports from the Netherlands listed Feyenoord - the side Leeds signed the attacker from in 2020 - as one team interested, but a move didn't materialise. Instead, he stuck around in West Yorkshire and has played a key role in the early part of the season, scoring nine goals and registering six assists in Leeds' opening 18 Championship fixtures.

But such has been his strong form, there are new suggestions that Summerville could be courted during the January window instead.

Premier League move an option for Summerville

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano recently told his 19.3 million X followers that Summerville was a target for Premier League clubs heading into the winter window. Name-dropping Burnley, Everton and Bournemouth as three sides who had previously shown an interest, the Italian journalist teased that more teams could look to secure a move for the 22-year-old.

It's no surprise given the form he's shown throughout the current campaign, but it does pose a worry for Leeds, as Summerville is one of their most important players.

Crysencio Summerville 2023/24 Stats (via Transfermarkt) Matches 19 Minutes 1,413 Goals 9 Assists 6 Yellow Cards 4 Red Cards 0

With that being said, Ben Jacobs told GIVEMESPORT back in October that Summerville himself was keen to stay at the club during the summer transfer window, and unlike teammate Wilfried Gnonto, the Dutchman didn't try to force a move away from Leeds. Dubbing him a 'model professional', Jacobs said at the time that an exit away from Leeds in January was unlikely - something which in the run-up to the new year is still being pushed.

When asked about what's next for Summerville in the lead-up to January, Jones backed up the earlier claim that he's likely to remain a Leeds player for the remainder of the season. Insisting that sticking around at United could be more beneficial long-term, the reliable reporter told GIVEMESPORT that his 'hunch' is that Summerville doesn't depart next month:

“My hunch is that he stays for the rest of this season because I think you can start to sense that this could be a good moment for Leeds and his goal involvement since October has been outstanding. “I think he'll be feeling unstoppable too at the moment, which sometimes you wonder if that's something you want to try and hold on to, because if you can get to the end of the season in that good form, you might get even bigger opportunities to come, if you are to look for a transfer then or you might even be looking at playing in the Premier League with Leeds again. So yeah, let's let's wait and see, but I think Leeds will be okay for the time being.”

Summerville crucial to Leeds promotion charge

Despite a mixed start to the season, Leeds remain within touching distance of the automatic promotion spots, with an immediate return to the top flight a possibility this season. While their first target for the campaign will be to finish inside the playoffs, Leeds will still have eyes on the top two, where Leicester City and Ipswich Town have sat comfortably for most of the season.

Leeds will have a chance to cut the gap next weekend though, as early high-flyers Ipswich travel to Elland Road for what could be a season-defining clash. That's the last game before Christmas for Leeds, but as is the case at this time of year, a further two have been sandwiched in between Boxing Day and the new year.

West Bromwich Albion and Preston North End are the opponents for Leeds, before 2024 kicks off with the visit of Birmingham City. Whites supporters will be hoping by the time January ends, star man Summerville is still on their books.