Highlights The 2024 Sunday Night Football schedule on NBC features three games in Week 1 with a game each on Thursday, Friday, and Sunday.

The SNF schedule features another Thursday game on Thanksgiving night.

NBC will air a pair of games in Week 16, one on Saturday and another on Sunday.

For the 19th consecutive year, Sunday Night Football on NBC will be a weekly staple on the NFL calendar, even if every broadcast doesn't necessarily fall on a Sunday night.

The first broadcast of the 2024 SNF schedule actually falls on a Thursday night as NBC will once again air the prime-time season opener on September 5, when the two-time defending Super Bowl champion Kansas City Chiefs host the Baltimore Ravens in a rematch of this past season's AFC Championship Game, which the Chiefs won by a score of 17-10.

The high-profile matchup marks the sixth meeting between the last two NFL MVP winners, Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson, both of whom are also among the early favorites to win the award this upcoming season. Mahomes has won four of the first five matchups.

The 2024 Sunday Night Football schedule actually features three games in Week 1. Following the Chiefs-Ravens matchup, the Green Bay Packers and Philadelphia Eagles will battle in the first-ever NFL game played in Brazil on Friday, September 6, which will air exclusively on Peacock, NBCUniversal's streaming service.

The regular SNF broadcast will then commence on Sunday, September 8, with a matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Detroit Lions.

After 11 consecutive normal broadcasts, the schedule features another Thursday game in Week 13 as the Miami Dolphins and Green Bay Packers will square off in the late game on Thanksgiving night, November 28.

A look at the 2024 SNF schedule as it stands currently

Tim Fuller-USA TODAY Sports

The vast majority of the schedule will feature the regular NBC broadcast team of Mike Tirico and Cris Collinsworth in the booth and Melissa Stark on the sidelines. It's not yet known who will handle some of the alternate broadcasts, such as the Brazil game or the Saturday game late in the season.

Most of the broadcasts will begin with Football Night in America at 7:00 p.m. Eastern, which leads into kickoff, which typically occurs between 8:15 and 8:20 p.m. Eastern.

Here's a look at the entire 2024 Sunday Night Football schedule as it stands now. It should be noted that, minus Thanksgiving night, all games from Week 5 on are subject to flex scheduling.

2024 Sunday Night Football Schedule Week Date Matchup 1 9/5/24 (Thu) Baltimore Ravens @ Kansas City Chiefs 1 9/6/24 (Fri) Green Bay Packers @ Philadelphia Eagles (Brazil) 1 9/8/24 Los Angeles Rams @ Detroit Lions 2 9/15/24 Chicago Bears @ Houston Texans 3 9/22/24 Kansas City Chiefs @ Atlanta Falcons 4 9/29/24 Buffalo Bills @ Baltimore Ravens 5 10/6/24 Dallas Cowboys @ Pittburgh Steelers 6 10/13/24 Cincinnati Bengals @ New York Giants 7 10/20/24 New York Jets @ Pittsburgh Steelers 8 10/27/24 Dallas Cowboys @ San Francisco 49ers 9 11/3/24 Jacksonville Jaguars @ Philadelphia Eagles 10 11/10/24 Detroit Lions @ Houston Texans 11 11/17/24 Indianapolis Colts @ New York Jets 12 11/24/24 Philadelphia Eagles @ Los Angeles Rams 13 11/28/24 (Thu) Miami Dolphins @ Green Bay Packers 13 12/1/24 San Francisco 49ers @ Buffalo Bills 14 12/8/24 Los Angeles Chargers @ Kansas City Chiefs 15 12/15/24 Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks 16 12/22/24 Tampa Bay Buccaneers @ Dallas Cowboys 17 12/29/24 Miami Dolphins @ Cleveland Browns 18 1/5/25 TBD