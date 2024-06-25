Highlights The NFL is currently facing a class-action lawsuit that could result in potential damages of $21 billion.

The jury involved in the NFL Sunday Ticket lawsuit will begin deliberations on Wednesday regarding the case.

A former NFL lawyer believes it will be difficult for the NFL to convince a jury that collaboration among sports teams is necessary for the economics of broadcast distribution.

The NFL's ongoing issue regarding the Sunday Ticket Lawsuit has caused a ruckus around the league, and could have major ramifications in the near future. Both sides of the case wrapped up their arguments on Monday, and the jury regarding the class-action lawsuit is expected to begin deliberations on Wednesday.

The issue arose back in 2015 when Mucky Duck Sports Bar filed a lawsuit against the NFL. The case ended up getting dismissed two years later, with the reasoning that the prices 'on their own did not constitute harm to competition'.

On June 6, 2024, the case returned to court and Roger Goodell and the league office are currently waiting for a final decision from the members of the jury. U.S. District Judge Philip Gutierrez will have a conference with the attorneys on both sides of the case today to determine the final conclusion that the jury comes to regarding the lawsuit.

The judge could also hear a motion from the NFL today that would grant judgment as a matter of law to the league. The league would then argue that the plaintiffs did not provide enough evidence in the case.

Related 5 Biggest Revelations From the NFL's Ongoing Sunday Ticket Lawsuit This class-action lawsuit affects more than 2.4 million people and could see the NFL paying $21 billion in damages if things go wrong.

The NFL Could Pay up to $21 Billion in Damages Should They Lose the Case

The league will take a massive financial hit if they indeed lose the case

Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The NFL will take a huge loss financially if they are to lose this upcoming case. If the jury finds the NFL liable in this suit, they could award $7 billion in damages. That number could also skyrocket to $21 billion due to the fact that antitrust cases can triple damages.

Jodi Balsam, a former NFL lawyer and current professor of sports law at Columbia University, stated that the NFL is in a bad place.

Balsam highlighted the challenging position the NFL faces by being in court facing a jury, especially in antitrust cases. He explained that there are three perspectives at play: common sense, antitrust laws, and how a jury will perceive the situation.

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: After the CTE lawsuit was filed against the NFL in 2012, the league agreed to settle with the players and their families for $765 million. Losing the Sunday Ticket lawsuit could potentially cost the league up to $21 billion, which is an astronomical amount compared to the CTE lawsuit.

Balsam expressed skepticism about the NFL's chances, noting that juries have historically been wary of major sports leagues like the NFL in antitrust trials. He believes it will be difficult for the NFL to convince a jury that collaboration among sports teams is necessary for the economics of broadcast distribution. This could potentially reduce the league's chances of winning the case.

However, Judge Gutierrez expressed his displeasure in terms of the way that the plaintiff's side has strategized their side of the case. If the NFL does in fact lose the case, they would be able to appeal the decision to the 9th Circuit and the Supreme Court.

​​​

This report used information from the AP News and ESPN.