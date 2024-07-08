Highlights The NFL was ordered to pay $14.1 billion in damages for the Sunday Ticket antitrust case.

An 18-game regular season schedule is under discussion as the league looks to recoup lost revenue.

Player safety concerns remain paramount, though a second bye-week and one less preseason game could offer a compromise.

The NFL Sunday Ticket trial came to a preliminary conclusion last month, as a jury ruled in favor of the plaintiffs against the NFL.

The jury presiding over the case ruled that the league will pay $96 million in commercial damages and $4 billion to residential 'Sunday Ticket' subscribers, according to Joe Reedy of the Associated Press.

As noted by Mike Florio of NBC Sports, since this case falls under federal antitrust laws, that number will be tripled to $14.1 billion. While discussing where the NFL could go from here, Florio noted that this legal ruling could be the impetus the league needs to finally complete a push for an 18-game regular season schedule.

"Although the players won’t have to pay any of the $14.088 billion, changes to Sunday Ticket could impact revenue, either by reducing the value of the package or impacting the payments received from the Sunday afternoon broadcast deals. One way to ensure that the rising tide lifts all boats is by adding games and windows. One extra game and one extra bye becomes 20 weekends of regular-season football."

The mythical 18-game schedule has been floated by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his league office for some time, though it's always received heavy pushback from players and the NFLPA due to the extremely violent nature of the game.

While the Sunday Ticket decision appeal the NFL is certain to launch will take years to resolve, the league will likely take immediate action to recoup any potential lost profits, even if it means putting its players in harm's way.

An 18-Game Schedule Is A Matter of If, Not When

The Sunday Ticket Trial ruling will merely speed up the proceedings

For 43 years, the NFL used a 16-game, 17-week schedule in the regular season. It was a tried and true formula that offered teams one bye week per season, and created a perfectly symmetrical schedule year-over-year.

Then, in 2021, the league and team owners ratified a clause in the new Competitive Balance Agreement (CBA) that pushed the regular season schedule to 17 games and limited the preseason to three games (down from four).

GIVEMESPORT Key Stat: The 16-game schedule stood for 43 years. The current 17-game schedule has been around for only three years. Ongoing proposals for an 18-game schedule include a 10-year extension to the current CBA, which lasts until 2031.

Now, the league is pushing for an 18-game schedule that would see the preseason shrunk down to two games. Should it happen - Florio makes it sound like a matter of when, not if - it'll be the culmination of years of work by the league's owners to expand the NFL schedule to its limit.

There have been numerous iterative proposals for what an 18-game schedule could look like. The most popular (as noted by Florio) involves eliminating another preseason game and instituting a second bye-week in the regular season:

18-game regular season

Trade Deadline delayed one week (to the Tuesday after Week 10)

Preseason shortened to two games

Second bye in regular season; would eliminate the bye week at the end of the preseason

Total weeks (regular season + preseason) on schedule: 22

This schedule presents the most seamless transition from the current NFL schedule, as the league would start and end around the same dates as it already does. The length of the schedule and the amount of games played are identical to the 17-game schedule - one game and one bye week would just be displaced from the preseason and moved into the regular season.

The issue with this agreement is twofold: first, player safety is obviously a concern, as starters would have one less week to get ready for the regular season while taking on the rigors of an extra game that matters. In addition, the NFLPA certainly won't be thrilled with the idea of taking away a chance from players fighting for a roster spot to showcase their talents.

There are other potential modifications that could be made to the schedule, such as this one suggested by quarterback Joe Burrow:

In all, the league will continue "balancing" player health with their incessant need to make more money. Of course, if you've been paying attention to the NFL under Roger Goodell's leadership, you already know which side of the pylon they're leaning towards.

