Sunderland’s capture of a talented star would be an exceptional signing at the Stadium of Light, transfer insider Dean Jones has told GIVEMESPORT.

Tony Mowbray hopes to bolster his Black Cats squad and go one better after their impressive run to the play-offs last season.

Sunderland transfer news – Amad Diallo

According to journalist Scott Wilson of the Northern Echo, Sunderland’s chances of re-signing former loan star Amad Diallo on a temporary basis from Manchester United have been dealt a blow.

Meanwhile, the same publication reports that Leicester City, relegated from the Premier League last season, are considering moving for Diallo as they replace Harvey Barnes.

Red Devils manager Erik ten Hag is unsure of what to do with Diallo as he assesses his future at Old Trafford.

The winger has played for the Dutchman in recent friendly victories over Leeds United and Lyon, hinting that ten Hag could have plans for the Ivory Coast star in Manchester.

Daily Express journalist Ryan Taylor told GIVEMESPORT in May that Diallo is “highly rated” by the Man Utd manager, despite questions over his long-term future.

Premier League outfits Burnley and Sheffield United are credited with an interest in the 21-year-old alongside Leeds and Southampton.

Mowbray admitted last season that he would love to see Diallo return to the Stadium of Light again this summer but suggested the chances were unlikely.

The £28,000-per-week earner, once dubbed a “massive talent” by journalist Josh Bunting, played a key role in Sunderland’s top-six finish last term, bagging 13 goals and registering three assists in 37 appearances, showing he is a regular source of production in English football’s second-tier.

And Jones claims that Sunderland’s re-signing of Diallo “would be amazing” as the Black Cats aim for promotion back to the Premier League.

What has Jones said about Sunderland and Diallo?

Providing the latest on Sunderland’s transfer business, Jones told GIVEMESPORT: “Diallo would be amazing. I think we've all seen what he's capable of.

“Now, as it stands, it's very unlikely he’ll be playing for Man Utd regularly. So, I wouldn't expect him to be there by the end of the transfer window.

“We'll have to see if this particular move is possible. There are a lot of clubs on standby waiting to put an offer in front of him.”

What next for Sunderland?

Having made four signings this summer, Mowbray hopes to have the bulk of his squad in place for the beginning of the Championship season, which kicks off next month.

The Black Cats welcome Ipswich Town to the Stadium of Light on 6th August, before Crewe Alexandra are the visitors to Wearside in the Carabao Cup just over 48 hours later.

Sunderland then travel to Preston North End the following weekend preceding clashes against Rotherham United and Coventry City to round off the first month of the season.

If Mowbray’s Sunderland side are to improve on an already impressive first campaign back in English football’s second tier, a suitable replacement needs to be found for Diallo as they look to reach the promised land of the Premier League.