Since Sunderland's relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2016-2017 season, the turnover of not just ownership, but playing staff has been somewhat staggering, with ship-loads of players coming in and out of the doors at the Academy of Light in the last six years. In that time some former Black Cats have gone onto bigger and better things, smaller and worse things, retirement, or in a number of cases, free agency.

The free-agent market often appears to be a segment of the Football business that is exploited more by those in the lower reaches of the Football League due to lack of transfer funds. After the expiration of a player's contract, whether it be due to age, performance, or simply down to negotiations over a new deal stalling, footballers can be left jobless, and without a club. In the highly competitive world of professional football, contracts are a major part of any prospective deal, and are often the deciding factor for any player when it comes to joining a team.

In Sunderland's case, a number of old players find themselves now without a club, let's take a look at those who are currently out of contract and therefore available in the free agent market...

All statistics included in this article are according to Transfermarkt unless stated otherwise.

Jozy Altidore

As one of the worst Sunderland signings of all time, the big lumbering American, Jozy Altidore is a name with a cultish-like status at the Stadium of Light. Playing in 52 games for the Wearsiders, Altidore scored just three times, with just one of those coming in the league in a 3-4 defeat to Chelsea.

Leaving the North East during the 2015 January transfer window to join MLS outfit, Toronto FC, the USMNT star spent six years with the Canadians, including an MLS Championship in 2017. Switches to New England Revolution and Puebla FC in Mexico's top flight followed. But at the end of the 2022-2023 campaign, Altidore found himself without a club at the age of 33.

Yann M’Vila

Once considered one of the very best up-and-coming footballing prospects, Yann M'Vila once made 22 appearances for France and was billed as the next Patrick Vieira. He would make a loan move to Sunderland from Rubin Kazan in 2015. Despite endearing himself to the Red and White faithful, it wasn’t to be with M’Vila himself posting on Instagram “I called Sunderland but they are not picking up the phone,why? My heart is broken."

Moves to Saint Étienne and Olympiacos followed, before his deal with the Greek giants expired at the end of the 2022-2023 campaign. The ex-France international, who is now 33, remains without a club, and had claimed how he was “open to any offers”. With Fulham eyeing the midfielder as a potential replacement for Joao Palhinha, as well as tenuous rumours around rejoining Sunderland after posting a cryptic social media post, M’Vila is still currently a free agent and could be a shrewd signing for anyone willing to pay his wages.

Alfred N’Diaye

Another combative, pugnacious central defensive midfielder Sunderland used to have on their books that is now a free agent is Alfred N’Diaye. The Senegalese international spent a year on Wearside between 2013 and 2014, turning out for the Black Cats on 16 occasions.

Having played for the likes of Hull, Wolves, Real Betis, Villareal, Al-Shabab, and most recently, Malaga, the 33-year-old is no longer attached to a club, and available for free, having left Spanish third tier side, Malaga after the conclusion of the 2022-2023 campaign. While he may have one eye on retirement, N’Diaye could certainly be an option for English second and third tier sides who are in need of a brutish presence in the middle of the park.

Oscar Ustari

A name that will be remembered by many Sunderland fans, but for nothing of note, having played just three games for the club, all coming in the FA Cup. The Argentinian goalkeeper spent just six months in the North East before heading back to his native Argentina, where he joined Newell’s Old Boys. He has since played in Mexico, and Uruguay, sporting the colours of Mexican first tier side, Pachuca. At 37 years old, Ustari still looks to be wanting to continue with his professional career, with him regularly sharing his rigorous training program on various social media platforms.

Liam Bridcutt

Once a hotly-tipped Chelsea youth prodigy, Liam Bridcutt would never quite hit the heights expected of him as a youngster, however, he would go onto enjoy a solid professional career, playing for the likes of Brighton, Sunderland, Leeds, and Nottingham Forest.

The defensive midfielder had been featuring for Blackpool during the 2022-2023 season, where the Tangerines were relegated from the Championship. Released at the end of the campaign, Bridcutt is still without a club, and at 34 years old has become unemployed prematurely. The Scotland international, who made 36 appearances for Sunderland, now looks to be enjoying some free time with his family as he plots his next move in football.

Keiren Westwood

The second goalkeeper on this list to find himself with no current employer is ex-Ireland international, Keiren Westwood. The shot-stopper spent three years at Sunderland during his pomp, but was consistently viewed as the club’s second choice between the sticks. Exiting for Sheffield Wednesday in 2014, Westwood would spend seven years at Hillsborough, before joining QPR on a short-term contract in 2022. While it was presumed Westwood had retired, having not played competitive professional football since May 2022, a potential move to Shamrock Rovers was touted during the 2023 summer transfer window, although that fell through, leaving the player unattached.

Joel Lynch

The centre-half only spent a year at Sunderland, but he’s a player Black Cats fans will remember well, not least because of the regency of his stay on Wearside. Having been a member of the Sunderland squad who finished in their lowest league position in their history, the former QPR man will be recollected for all the wrong reasons.

Making 21 appearances in red and white, Lynch’s stay would be cut short due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with the player being released after the season’s conclusion. After two years at League Two outfit, Crawley Town, Lynch was released after his contract expired at the end of the 2022-2023 season, and still remains a free agent. At 35, the player who has frequented Football League circles for his entire career, may be eyeing one last payday before retirement comes calling, but as yet, his future seems very much undecided.

Fraizer Campbell

A product of Manchester United’s prestigious Academy system, the Englishman quickly realised that his dreams of turning out for the Red Devils regularly seemed a little too far out of reach, opting to move to Sunderland to play under Steve Bruce. Spending three years with the club, Campbell made 72 appearances, chipping in with 21 G/A. Campbell has gone onto play for Cardiff, Crystal Palace, Hull City, and most recently, Huddersfield Town.

After the expiration of his contract, Campbell confirmed that he didn’t have plans to retire, and had in fact, been turning down transfer offers waiting for the right move. At 36 and having been without a club for the last year, it certainly looks a distinct possibility the player could retire as a free agent. In his off-time, he has been spending time with his family, as well as working on punditry duties with MUTV.

Connor Wickham

One of the more noteworthy names on this list is forward, Connor Wickham. The man who signed from Ipswich for £8 million in 2011 made 91 appearances over a four-year stint with the Black Cats, chipping in with 19 G/A for the club, with his pre-eminent spell coming in Sunderland's 2013-2014 run-in, where the Mackems would go on a four-game win run - Wickham netting on five occasions to keep his side in the top flight.

Of his survival-clinching run, team-mate Wes Brown said: "He's been brilliant. I think the two goals at Manchester City has obviously helped him and he went to Chelsea very confident. He’s only a young lad, but he’s a big, strong lad. The gaffer has decided to put him in and he has repaid him."

Departing for Crystal Palace in 2015, Wickham's time in South East London was hampered by a string of injuries, playing just 50 times in six years with the Eagles. Following a string of fruitless moves to the likes of Sheffield Wednesday, Preston, Forest Green, MK Dons, and most recently, Cardiff, after the conclusion of the 2023-2024 transfer window, Wickham was rendered club-less, and despite rumours suggesting he is yearning for another move, the 6'2 striker remains without a club.