Sunderland are looking into a late deal for Red Star Belgrade striker Pape Cherif Ndiaye, according to journalist Ryan Taylor.

The Mirror Football reporter further revealed that while the player himself is confident of a deal, the Serbian club are reluctant to sell.

Sunderland Consider Late Deal for Ndiaye

Red Star Forward in Good Form

The 29-year-old forward has been in great form this season with 15 goals and 3 assists in all competitions. That includes two goals in the Champions League group stage against good quality opposition in Monaco and PSV Eindhoven.

Taylor reported that Sunderland are looking for attacking reinforcements to boost their chances of promotion from the Championship. The Black Cats have scored 42 goals this term - a respectable tally but one that has been bettered by four other clubs, three of which are currently below them in the table.

Taylor confirmed that while Ndiaye is optimistic of a move to the Championship club, agreeing a fee with Red Star could prove difficult. He said:

"Sunderland looking into late deal for Red Star Belgrade striker Pape Cherif Ndiaye as part of search for attacking reinforcements before deadline. Confidence on player side that move is possible but Serbian giants reluctant to sell."

Ndiaye Has Always Scored Goals

At 29 he's a gamble

The Senegalese striker is hardly a household name in English football and has experienced something of a journeyman career, playing for teams in Belgium, Croatia, Turkey, China and Serbia, while often not even playing for top tier clubs within those countries.

Nonetheless, Ndiaye has consistently found the net throughout his various spells. His career return stands at 96 goals in 251 games across all competitions, so his strike rate is somewhere between one-in-two and one-in-three games.

He's also not looked out of place in the Champions League, a competition which has seen him score three goals and provide an assist across 13 appearances in European football's elite competition.

It seems a bit of a gamble from Sunderland, especially considering Ndiaye is already 29 years of age. But even a handful of important goals from the bench could be huge for the Black Cats in their quest to return to the Premier League and the Red Star forward will be an unknown quantity for Championship defences.