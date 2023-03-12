Luke O'Nien cheekily kissed Jacob Sorensen on the lips after the pair got into a physical altercation during Sunderland's win over Norwich City on Sunday.

Abdoullah Ba scored the only goal of the game to give his side a much-needed victory away at Carrow Road.

The French striker fired in from long range to open his Black Cats account.

However O'Nien will be the one grabbing all the headlines after his latest act of trolling.

It comes after he went viral for his rather bizarre booking against Bristol City back in February.

The cheeky Englishman shoved his rival firmly in the back to send him tumbling almost headfirst into the advertising boards.

And he held him tightly by the waist as he reeled around in fury before giving him a kiss on the lips for good measure.

To which Sorensen responded by placing his hands around his throat before the pair were separated by other players.

WATCH: Luke O'Nien plants a cheeky kiss on Jacob Sorensen during Sunderland's 1-0 win over Norwich City

Check out the video below...

After the game, O'Nien - a midfielder by trade - admitted that he enjoyed making his debut at left-back alongside Danny Batth.

Speaking to Sky Sports, he said: "Yeah, I loved it. It makes my job a lot easier when he's next to me even when I play centre half as well.

"So again what Danny said, it's important that we bounce back from the other week where we lost 5-1, there were a lot of hurting bodies from there, and it was a great way to respond."

Of Ba, he added: "He's very exciting, you know. We can't get near him in training, you end up just kicking him you know, so he's worked really really hard for that.

"You know Edouard in the midfield as well, those guys have worked really, really hard.

"They come over, they don't speak the language, they're learning it really, really fast and they've adapting to the team, so fair play to them both."

Meanwhile, Black Cats boss Tony Mowbray was also impressed by Ba's strike in what has been a difficult season for the Frenchman.

"It was a brilliant goal and he's a lovely lad," he said in his post-match press conference. "We've got a lot of young French players here and they are still learning.

"I've had to say to them that they will get their chance.

"But that it could take six or seven months for them to be ready to play in this league.

"He is a really talented boy. He needs to learn to move the ball and run without it because he can be frustrating when he dribbles and loses it.

"We had a laugh in there because I told him I thought he'd score today."