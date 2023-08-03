Highlights Sunderland's pre-season tour in the USA was demanding but successful, with three straight wins in challenging conditions.

Sunderland recently returned from their pre-season tour of the Southern states of the USA. 26-men and a Tony Mowbray-strong, the Wearsiders had to contest with a gruelling couple of weeks in the sun-drenched, desert-esque conditions.

Recording three straight wins against San Antonio FC in the Texan sun, New Mexico United in the bone-dry desert, as well as North Carolina FC in the enervating humidity, the Black Cats were put through their paces as they prepared for the 10-month Championship campaign ahead.

Like every side in the EFL and Premier League, owner Kyril Louis-Dreyfus and sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman are working tirelessly behind the scenes to recruit the club's targets in the allotted time.

Naturally, every incoming increases the chance of an outgoing to help balance the books and circumvent overspending, whether it be a player in demand, an out-of-favour squad player, or simply a case of the club cashing in its chips before a player's contract expires, there are always members of the squad that are invariably heading for the exit door.

Sunderland are a club that are certainly not devoid of youthful talent. Building their recruitment structure on prioritising young, exciting, up-and-coming prospects, the North East side are a hotbed for the stars of tomorrow to go and develop, harness, and mature their vibrant ability and reputations before being sold on for a healthy profit. As such, several players have been touted for the departure lounge this summer, with a number of names that will be surprising and inevitable in equal measure...

Jay Matete

Brought in from Fleetwood Town during 2022's January transfer window, Jay Matete was an unknown quantity to most Sunderland fans. However, the combative midfielder almost instantly endeared himself to his new following, who pride themselves on celebrating hard-working, honest, and passionate individuals who are fond of a crunching, assertive challenge.

While some may say a walking yellow card having recorded 12 last term, Matete's game comprises several aspects of a well-rounded, albeit raw central midfielder. Following promotion, and half a season warming the bench at the Stadium of Light, the ex-Grimsby man was shipped out to League One Plymouth on loan in January.

Like he'd done a year previously, the Londoner seemingly had the same, profound effect on the Argyle faithful, winning the club's Player of the Month award, having impressed in several Man of the Match displays.

The energetic and tenacious presence arrives back on Wearside fifth in the midfield pecking order, behind Dan Neil, Pierre Ekwah, Corry Evans, and new arrival Jobe Bellingham, with only a slim chance of nailing down a spot in the starting XI, Matete could be lined up for another loan move, or even a permanent transfer. That said, it was recently announced that the midfielder has been ruled out for a number of weeks with a knee injury, so it could hamper his chances of securing a move away.

Danny Batth

Danny Batth was arguably, Sunderland's Player of the Season last term, listed as a nominee in several quarters, the 6'3 centre-half was imperious at the back and seemed to very quickly establish partnerships with whoever he was paired with such was the injury crisis at the Stadium of Light.

Unsurprisingly, his aerial presence, in a Sunderland side lacking in it, was massively missed in the side's playoff defeat to Luton having fallen victim to a season-ending knee injury earlier in the campaign.

Captaining the side in Corry Evans' absence, Batth's leadership, and seasoned experience was a huge, anomalous string in the youthful Sunderland bow, however, with just a year left on his current deal, which is reportedly, not set to be renewed, the defender has been attracting interest from elsewhere, with Blackburn Rovers said to be in pursuit of his signature.

Ross Stewart

Goals are a commodity that few strikers are actually fortunate enough to deal in, so when a club finds a goalscoring talisman that can find the net for fun, it's a talent certainly worth holding onto, unless, of course, a big money offer comes in.

Ross Stewart's 2022-23 campaign was decimated by injury, however, his flawless goal tally is there for all to dissect, registering 11 goals in 15 appearances in a stop-start, irregular season is some return, having followed up on a promotion-winning campaign the year prior, where he bagged 26 goals in 53 games as League One's second top goalscorer.

With Stewart's contract expiration date just a year away, talks have been ongoing between the club, the player, and his representatives. Thus far, unable to strike a deal, the 6'2 Scot looks like he could be entering his final year in Sunderland free to join who he wants to come January, as such, Louis-Dreyfus, Speakman, and co. could feasibly attempt to sell the prolific marksman this summer in order to avoid losing him for free.

Dan Ballard

Dan Ballard was Sunderland's first piece of business upon the Mackems' return to the Championship. The Arsenal academy product was picked up on loan by Millwall during the 2021-22 season where he flourished, prompting Sunderland to lodge a £2 million bid.

With another season of development under his belt, the Northern Ireland international has caught the eye of West Ham, according to The Evening Standard, and at just 23, Ballard would be a solid acquisition for a number of Premier League clubs.

Jack Clarke

Before joining Sunderland in the 2022 January transfer window on loan, Jack Clarke's fledgling career was at a vital intersection. Seemingly on a downward spiral following a number of unsuccessful loan spells, the tricky, direct, and once hotly-tipped left-winger found his home on Wearside.

Joining permanently in July 2022, Clarke was a standout performer last term, not just at Sunderland, but in the entire Championship, having notched up 21 G/A contributions leading up to Mowbray's side's playoff campaign.

With pace to burn, plenty of time to progress, and a desire to take defenders on, the inevitable interest from higher up the pyramid has started to filter through, with Burnley, Everton, and a Crystal Palace side looking to replace Wilfred Zaha purportedly interested.