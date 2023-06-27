Sunderland are a club on an upward trajectory. After four seasons in the footballing wilderness of the third tier, the 6-time English champions have got their act together both on and off the pitch. With a clear recruitment policy of enlisting young, malleable, and up-and-coming talent, the club have become a hotbed for nurturing, developing, and launching the stars of tomorrow into the perilous terrain of professional football.

Narrowly missing out on another Wembley outing, the Mackems were a pair of centre-backs away from doing a number on Luton in the play-off semi-final second leg. Now preparing for a second consecutive season in England’s second tier, exciting times lie ahead for Sunderland fans. But how could Sunderland line up once the Championship reconvenes?

Anthony Patterson

At 22 years old, Anthony Patterson has been making colossal waves already in England’s second tier. After breaking into Sunderland’s first team at the back end of the Black Cats’ triumphant League One campaign in 2021/22, the lad born in North Shields and bred on the pitches of Sunderland’s Academy of Light didn’t miss a single league game last season. Impressing in his 46 games between the sticks, the reserved, “unfazed” shot-stopper is a shoe-in for 2023/24.

Trai Hume

Brought in by Lee Johnson in January 2022, Trai Hume made a paltry three appearances in red and white on the way to Sunderland attaining the ever-elusive promotion from League One. However, during the Mackems’ return to the Championship, the 21-year-old Northern Ireland international was a revelation at right-back, featuring in 35 games in all competitions. Defensively solid, and rapidly growing in confidence, the ex-Linfield man even netted in the play-off semi-final against Luton Town.

Dan Ballard

Four years of turgid League One football, and Sunderland owner, Kyril Louis Dreyfus, and sporting director, Kristjaan Speakman rewarded the Sunderland faithful for their unwavering loyalty with the acquisition of hot-prospect, Dan Ballard. The former Arsenal man has a bright future ahead of him and was a standout in the North East before injury got the better of him.

Danny Batth

Having signed highly-thought-of Nectarios Triantis from West Coast Mariners, the likes of Aji Alese and Danny Batth are set to be challenged. That said, Batth was a monumental miss for Sunderland during the club’s run-in last season. Aerially dominant with 3.6 aerials won per match last term, positionally judicious, and unmatched experience-wise, the centre-back will add some much-needed seasoned Championship know-how to a young side.

Dennis Cirkin

Having recently signed a new deal that will keep him at the club until 2026, left-back Dennis Cirkin repaid the faith that Sunderland had shown him when signing him from Spurs back in the summer of 2021. With years of progression remaining, the Irish-born fullback was an ever-constant in the Sunderland side that clinched a playoff spot.

Pierre Ekwah

With Nantes, Chelsea, and West Ham names that feature on his youth career CV, it was clear for all to see that Pierre Ekwah was a player of immense pedigree. The discerning nous of Speakman and Head of player recruitment, Stuart Harvey paid dividends yet again, as the French under-20 international joined up with Sunderland during the mid-season window in January 2023.

Following a start that resembled more of a slow-burn, the central midfielder began to show glimpses of his exceptional ability in the latter stages of the season, wowing the Wearsiders with his irrepressible performance in the play-off semi-final first leg.

Jobe Bellingham

Signing for an undisclosed fee, the procurement of Jobe Bellingham perfectly encapsulates the systematic changes for good at Sunderland, with emphasis solely on developing talented youngsters. The brother of England and Real Madrid sensation Jude joined the North East side in June 2023 from Birmingham. Described by ex-teammate Troy Deeney as an "absolute monster" in the making, the future looks promising for another Bellingham.

Dan Neil

“Dan Neil, he’s one of our own” belt out the red and white army as the central midfielder lives out his boyhood dream of sporting the red and white stripes of Sunderland. The agile England under-20 international made his professional swansong at just 16, with an appearance in the EFL trophy, and has started to demonstrate why there was so much hype around him with two goals and four assists from deep midfield last season. A mainstay in the Sunderland starting XI last time out, Neil is fully expected to retain a spot in a talented midfield trio.

Patrick Roberts

A player who looks like he has found himself and a home at Sunderland after a seemingly directionless spell of hopping between clubs. Playing his best football since his Celtic days with 12 goal contributions Patrick Roberts built up a stellar rapport with loanee Amad Diallo last term with the technically gifted duo terrorising defences with their intricate passing, and direct, mazy runs.

Ross Stewart

The towering Scottish international was League One’s second top goalscorer during the 2021-2022 season with 24 goals, and the multidimensional forward was expected to achieve similar feats in the division above. After a brilliant start to his maiden Championship campaign, Stewart was dealt two cruel blows. Just weeks after returning from a three-month layoff with a hamstring tear, he was once again on the casualty list, with a season-ending Achilles rupture. Set to return for pre-season with the bit between his teeth, Stewart will be looking to make a case for himself next term hoping for a shot at the Euros with Scotland and promotion with his club.

Jack Clarke

Much like Roberts, the promising left-winger has struggled to find his place in English football after a nightmare of a move to Tottenham Hotspur. But he enjoyed a breakout season at the Stadium of Light last season with 21 goal contributions - including the joint-most assists (12) of anyone in the Championship - and seems to be enjoying his football once again.